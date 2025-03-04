RFK, Jr.’s tenure as head of the American health bureaucracy has begun with a measles outbreak in Texas. The fear mongering about “anti-vaxxer” Kennedy has been proven baseless, as Kennedy has sent vaccines to Texas and encouraged people to get vaccines that want them, not forced on them.

In his masterpiece on Fauci, Kennedy had an honor roll at the beginning, of scientists and MDs who influenced and helped him, and Suzanne Humphries was on that list. She co-authored Dissolving Illusions with Roman Bystrianyk, who is a parent of vaccine-injured children. As is typical, Humphries and Bystrianyk did not become “anti-vaxxers” from any ideological convictions, but because they saw patients and loved ones obviously injured by vaccines, accompanied by vehement denials by medical professionals that the injuries occurred, even when the evidence was staring them in the face.

Their book (here are some free chapters) had a large chapter on measles. I have mentioned measles many times in my work, but it is time to devote a post to the issue and what is not being discussed in the mainstream media. The authors had a long discussion of measles on their site, which might be adequate, but I want to sketch the issues.

Measles was already on its way out.

For starters, the measles death rate had declined by 99.96% in England (and by over 98% in the USA, which got a later start on the health statistics – England is the best place for such statistics) before the measles vaccine was introduced. Dissolving Illusions had chapters on smallpox, which showed that vaccination had nothing to do with conquering smallpox. By 1900, it had become a mild disease, like chickenpox, before it disappeared, when smallpox vaccines were given less and less, which is the opposite of what one would expect if vaccines should receive any credit for vanquishing smallpox. Why vaccinate at all for a disease that was no longer deadly and was probably on its way out? This is a key issue. To credit measles vaccines with anything is highly dubious. The measles vaccine was rolled out on the heels of the “success” of the polio vaccine, but I recently summarized a book that clearly showed what a fraudulent success that was. When industrial interests stopped poisoning people with pesticides, polio disappeared.

In Massachusetts and Connecticut, when the measles vaccine was approved in 1963, the measles death rate had already declined to zero. In New England, in 1963, there were five deaths from measles, 283 from asthma, accidents claimed nearly five thousand lives, and heart disease killed nearly 50,000, for a thousand times more deaths from heart disease than from measles. The book with advice that would eliminate heart disease was banned in the USA. What is wrong with that picture?

Measles declined with the rest of infectious diseases.

This an elephant in the room that all vaccine-promoters ignore. With the exception of smallpox, they all declined before there were medical interventions for them, particularly vaccines and antibiotics. Infectious disease was conquered by improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, which were side effects of the Industrial Revolution. For instance, measles mortality was strongly associated with a vitamin A deficiency.

Vaccines damage the immune system and other systems and organs.

There is a great deal of evidence that vaccines damage the immune system, among other injuries. This damage has virtually never even been looked for in vaccine safety testing, which says it all. For no childhood vaccine given American children today has there ever been credible safety testing, namely a comparison of vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. When that comparison had been sporadically and rather unintentionally made, the evidence is stark: skyrocketing chronic conditions.

How vaccines work are carefully guarded trade secrets, in an outrageous revival of the snake-oil proprietary medicine days. But what has never been disputed is that vaccines work by inducing an autoimmune reaction, and we “coincidentally” began an epidemic of autoimmune diseases (more than 100 have been identified) soon after children began getting pincushioned with vaccines after Big Pharma was shielded from liability from vaccine injuries, in a deal that the Mafia envies. The language behind that shield law stated that vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe,” which makes the “vaccines are proven safe” mantra that I constantly see in the media these days a Big Lie.

Among the hazards of vaccines is that they turn the immune system inside out, bypassing cellular immunity to produce antibodies, which is backwards from how our immune systems evolved. That inversion of the immune system is likely responsible for those chronic diseases, along with the explosion in junk food (AKA “ultraprocessed”) that Big Food had foisted on the public, like a crack dealer.

The authors discussed the idea of “original antigenic sin,” coined by a famous Salk vaccine researcher, Thomas Francis. Francis noted that vaccination turns the immune system on its head by bypassing the cellular-immune system to create antibodies. Francis stated that the immune system pays a price for that manipulation, with a reduced response from the cellular-immune system, so that the bout with the next illness become greater than if the patient was unvaccinated. The authors stated that this is an elephant in the room that no vaccine scientists want to discuss, as vaccine immunity is vastly inferior to natural immunity and leads to more diseases in the future.

The authors discussed the killed-versus live-virus vaccines, and how both caused problems. Leaving aside the autism issue for a moment, a 1967 study on the killed-virus measles vaccine on monkeys showed that the test subjects got pneumonia and brain inflammation from the vaccine. The killed-virus vaccine was soon abandoned for live-virus vaccines, not only from the injuries, but the antibodies created quickly waned, so the vaccine was ineffective (anything but safe and effective). In a measles study presented in the New York Times in 1961 of a live-measles vaccine, about half of the recipients got a rash, and over 80% had fevers, up to a life-threatening 106 degrees Fahrenheit. To address that problem, a measles-specific antibody was added to the treatment.

Atypical Measles.

Those live-virus vaccines caused cases of what are called atypical measles, which happened when the patients eventually encountered the wild measles virus, because of immune-system damage from the vaccine. The vaccinated got atypical measles for up to 16 years after vaccination. Atypical measles had a higher and more prolonged fever, strange skin lesions, and severe pneumonitis compared to the unvaccinated who got measles normally, as well as many other symptoms, such as abdominal pain and kidney dysfunction.

Brain damage.

The authors noted that the obsession on mercury in vaccines is short-sighted and misses many other injuries, one of which is brain inflammation. In the early 1990s, there was a mass MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine campaign in Brazil, and a rise in brain inflammation. The authors cited a British study from the 1970s that showed increased brain damage in children who got the measles vaccine. Subsequent studies confirmed brain damage, including the famous Wakefield autism study, which the authors discussed. The retraction of Wakefield’s study, 12 years after it was published, was bizarre and obviously due to a political campaign waged by Big Pharma.

Attacking contrary findings.

The authors cited an Australian article from 2009 that discussed the infamous Vioxx case. Merck’s executives knew that Vioxx was killing patients, but they covered it up, partly by making a “doctor hit list” of MDs who spoke up about killed patients. One email from a Merck employee stated, “We may need to seek them out and destroy them where they live.” The article noted that it was an identical campaign to that launched against reports of polio vaccines that were contaminated with the SV40 virus. Merck paid out several billion dollars in damages to killed and maimed patients and it withdrew Vioxx from the market. The article noted that if the MMR vaccine was withdrawn, the loss to Merck would dwarf the Vioxx loss (more on that later).

Vaccine-induced measles.

The authors noted that measles vaccines actually give the vaccine recipients measles, but those cases rarely make it into the measles statistics. Those cases are often called “modified measles,” which can be deadly. The authors cited a 2011 Japanese report of brain damage from modified measles (encephalitis and meningitis), and the report suggested that the problem would get worse. The authors noted that claiming absolute immunity from the measles vaccine is highly misleading, as there is a spectrum of medical conditions that accompany the measles vaccine. Also, measles can be rashless, which is rarely diagnosed as measles. When people die of measles, it is often rashless.

Failed vaccine efforts.

The authors noted that a plan was formed in 1963 by the Public Health Service to eradicate measles in the USA by 1967 with a vaccine campaign. The CDC noted that 12 million American vulnerable children had not had measles yet, and that if two-to-four million of the “right” children were vaccinated, that they could wipe out measles. The medical system sallied forth and vaccinated millions of children, but measles was far from eradicated and the officials gave several excuses. The solution was more shots, even though the “boosters” had an effect of only about a year. People got put on what I have seen called the “vaccine treadmill” of endless shots. In 1989, vaccine promoters began recommending that all people under age 32 get the new measles vaccines, as the earlier ones were unreliable. The authors wrote:

“Once again, there was no perceived problem with the vaccine or the theory of vaccination, but with people who did not get enough injections. As still happens today, the vaccinated or partially vaccinated were unjustly blamed for the outbreaks occurring in highly vaccinated populations.”

The authors reproduced part of a CDC report on an outbreak of 21 measles cases in Illinois, where the school population was 100% vaccinated. A 1994 study noted that because practically everybody was vaccinated, that measles became a disease of vaccinated people, which was a “startling” surprise that challenged the idea of vaccine-induced herd immunity, and the study noted that 71% to 99.8% vaccine coverage still did not confer herd immunity.

In 2000, measles was declared eradicated in the USA, but in 2012, the CDC had to admit that that was not the case. The “threat” was from foreign viruses.

The authors had a section on future failures, and noted that vaccine-induced immunity required several injections in a lifetime. The authors noted that new measles epidemics were coming for a population that largely has vaccine-immunity, unless everybody gets on the endless treadmill. Measles vaccines have actually laid the foundation for future epidemics.

Recovery without antibodies.

I have seen this issue in several areas of Western medicine, as the diseases are so poorly understood that the measures and evidence that orthodox medicine uses are often worthless. With natural infections, antibodies mean that the infection was conquered, but for Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and Bob Gallo, antibodies meant imminent death. Their backwards understanding of antibodies and immunity led to their being called the Three Stooges of Medicine.

But antibodies are only one measure of immunity, as cellular (AKA “innate”) immunity is ignored, and the authors noted that people recover from measles without producing the standard antibodies thought to prevent another bout with measles. This was discovered in the 1960s, and the report stated, “Humoral [AKA antibodies] immunity does not seem to play a major role in natural resistance against the disease.”

Antibody Dependent Enhancement (“ADE”).

The authors had a section on ADE, and noted that one of the dirty little secrets of vaccination is that the production of antibodies can make the person more susceptible to disease. Basically, the antibodies fight the wrong war. In the measles literature sometimes comes the frank admission that little is really known about how measles and immune systems work, such as this quote from a 2008 paper on measles:

“Development of new vaccines has been hampered by an incomplete understanding of protective immunity and of the priming [ADE] for enhanced disease by the inactivated vaccine.”

ADE has been a problem with many vaccines for diseases such as dengue fever and Mycoplasma pneumonia. In the scientific literature can be found many warnings of what this age of vaccines is doing to people’s health. Basically, vaccination is a violent intervention that produces a dramatic immune-system response that can ruin the health of the vaccinated in the long run, such as with all of those new autoimmune diseases. Vaccine scientists barely know what they are doing.

The decline in measles reports.

As I noted with polio, when the vaccines rolled out, a stricter definition of the disease meant less recorded cases, as simply a statistical artifact, not a decline in disease incidence. In Dissolving Illusions, the authors noted the same thing with measles, as can be seen in their response to critiques of their work. There was a steep drop in measles incidence after 1963, and the authors discussed the likely reasons:

1. The measles criteria were narrowed. Also, even the CDC admitted that 5-10% of measles vaccine recipients get fever and a rash, which is measles, but those cases are not counted. So, presto! Cases go down. The authors estimate that around a million cases of measles each year (to this day!) are simply not counted as measles.

2. Gamma globulin was given to measles patients in the 1940s and was used prodigiously in the 1960s vaccine campaigns, to reduce the side-effects of the measles vaccine and prevent measles after exposure to measles. It often reduced measles severity, partly by preventing rashes. The patients still got measles, but it was not as evident. And, of course, there is always a price to pay for such interventions, and cancer is one of the long-term outcomes of ingesting gamma globulin.

3. Like smallpox, measles incidence was already declining, so the vaccine surely does not get all of the credit for the decline.

The consequences of rashless measles.

The rash that comes from measles is an immune-system reaction to measles-damaged skin cells. As I noted before, rashless measles is prevalent for people with impaired immune systems, who often die. Gamma globulin reduced rashes, but since the rash was a sign that the immune system was working, the authors wondered if rashless measles was such a good thing. The authors noted a 1990 paper that concluded that those who had been vaccinated or had rashless natural measles were most at risk to future bouts. Rashless measles has a high correlation with several degenerative diseases, including cancer. The authors stressed that the world’s poor children most need good nutrition, including vitamins A, C, and D, not vaccines and immune globulin. A Gates Foundation DPT vaccine campaign in Africa was later found to wreck the immune systems of the girls given it, and the vaccines increased their death rate by ten times over what the unvaccinated girls had.

Mother’s milk.

The authors noted that infant vaccines create all sorts of immune system issues, including interfering with maternal antibodies that the children get from mother’s milk. They had a section on mother’s milk. Children breastfed more than three months had 30% less cases of measles than those that didn’t. The authors noted a number of immune-system benefits from mother’s milk. But they also noted that the milk of vaccinated mothers is inferior to that of mothers who were not vaccinated. It has been noted that vaccinated women have weaker immune systems than those who were vaccinated, so the medical authorities have recommended that women get vaccinated before pregnancy, to make up for their already impaired immune systems, which is probably just pouring more gasoline on the fire. A study in 2009 showed that breastfeeding was far more important than vaccines as far as the risk of getting measles. The practice of vaccine campaigns is causing health impairments to cascade through the population. And, of course, the “solution” of Western medicine is more vaccines.

Vitamins A and C.

The authors noted that cellular immunity has always been hard to measure, which is one reason for the antibody fetish in the vaccine world, as it is something that can be measured (“not everything that counts can be counted, and not everything counted, counts”). The authors discussed how vitamin A slows down the measles virus, and that vitamin A was a well-established measles treatment that reduced measles deaths. The authors noted that as the West industrialized and the food supply greatly improved, measles deaths dramatically declined. Measles kills poor children in the tropics to this day, because they are malnourished, with poor sanitation and little medical treatment available, like the West before industrialization. In the 1930s, it was well known that well-nourished children rarely died from measles, and mortality dropped by more than half by simply giving them cod-liver oil, which is rich in vitamin A and other vital nutrients.

In the 1990s, poor nations began using vitamin A in hospitalized measles patients, which reduced mortality in infants by 90% and by 60% for the entire population. A 1992 California study showed that 50% of hospitalized measles patients had vitamin A deficiencies. Not surprisingly, measles vaccines reduce vitamin A levels, which increase the likelihood of other infections.

The authors then discussed the benefits of vitamin C, and how even though we are a junk-food nation, Westerners are far better fed than they were 200 years ago. Few people get scurvy today, and it is easily treated.

SSPE

The authors then had a section on SSPE, which is a terminal brain disease from the measles virus. The authors noted that SSPE is now a disease of the vaccinated. In a study of nine SSPE cases, three had been fully vaccinated for measles. It seems that those subjects got SSPE from the vaccine. The authors noted that the connection between SSPE and the measles vaccine is unexplored scientific territory, just like it is for nearly all vaccine side effects. The authors suggest the mechanics of how SSPE may be caused by the vaccine. Who knows?

Kidney diseases and measles.

The authors had a section on measles and kidney diseases. The medical literature since the early 1900s has noted that measles patients that had kidney disease often had a disease reversal after measles. If children with kidney diseases were not given drugs or immune globulin, they could have dramatic recoveries from their kidney diseases after having measles. The authors noted a case that seemed to confirm the so-called Hering’s law, which is popular among homeopaths. The child was dying of kidney disease, and on his deathbed he got measles. After the measles bout, he miraculously recovered and became an MD who was still healthy, 60 years later.

Conclusion.

The chapter had a conclusion, which began with a discussion of Alexander Langmuir, who created the CDC’s epidemiology section in 1949 (the same year that Congress tried to shut down the CDC, as the war on infectious diseases had been won). He also founded the Polio Surveillance Unit after the disastrous Salk vaccine. In 1962, Langmuir wrote:

“To those who ask me, ‘Why do you wish to eradicate measles?’ I reply with the same answer that Hillary used when asked why he wished to climb Mt. Everest. He said, ‘Because it is there.’ To this may be added, ‘…and it can be done.’”

Langmuir noted that measles had become, by 1962 (a couple of years before I got measles), a “self-limiting infection of short duration, moderate severity, and low fatality.” But over 60 years later, measles outbreaks are the cause of hysteria.

Merck was sued in 2010 by two of its virologists for falsifying documents to keep the patent on its mumps vaccine, while Merck’s executives knew that the vaccine was worthless. They charged that Merck did it to keep its monopoly on the MMR vaccine intact. The authors noted that the media had not reported on that matter. The virologists claimed that senior management told them that the FDA would jail them if they spoke out, and that they would get hefty bonuses if they stayed silent and the vaccines were certified. Those carrots and sticks obviously did not work.

The authors noted that when people are injected with live viruses and they only cause mild immune system reactions, that the viruses live on in their bodies and the vaccine recipients have permanent low-grade infections. They finished their chapter with:

“What we have now is a population of increasingly unhealthy children – with rates of many chronic disorders increasing dramatically. Vaccination, for many, is a matter of swapping one set of possible risks for another set of probable risks, which are said to be ‘coincident.’”

That ends their chapter, and the other chapters are equally brilliant. Kennedy is well aware of this material, and we will see what kind of dent he can make.