One of the most brilliant aspects of Ed Herman’s work on the media was its simplicity. Ed began with a simple proposition: Is the American media an unbiased seeker of the truth? The media claims it, and academia supported that idea. Then Ed subjected that idea to a simple test: how the media reported on similar situations, but one was aligned with American interests and the other wasn’t. Near his life’s end, Ed said that that was likely his greatest contribution to scholarship. Ed’s work showed that the media would report on the murders of priests and nuns more than a hundred times as often, if an enemy regime did it versus an allied regime. Even more dramatically, Ed showed how murder was called genocide more than 25,000 times as often if an enemy regime did it versus an allied regime. It is called testing the null hypothesis in academic parlance.

I never saw even one of Ed’s critics credibly assail those statistical studies. How could they? So instead, their attacks were filled with lies and irrationality, hoping to dupe gullible readers. Ed began calling such situations examples of chutzpah, as hypocrisy was no longer adequate to describe them.

I watched some of the Kennedy confirmation hearings and was appalled, and it is not easy for me to be appalled. Not only were his most prominent assailants the biggest recipients of Big Pharma money, but time and again, those Senators assailed Kennedy for his statements that vaccines were not safe. Who else said that vaccines were not safe? Congress did.

This article details the law that Congress passed in 1986 to shield vaccine makers from liability. The language used in the law that Congress passed stated that vaccines were “unavoidably unsafe.” That was the entire rationale behind the law. I have written on that law before, which set up Big Pharma with a racket that the Mafia envies, as they force lucrative and deadly vaccines on the public with vaccine mandates but are legally shielded from harming and killing their victims.

So, Kennedy was being attacked by Senators for repeating what Congress admitted. That is another example of the surreal state of the vaccine issue, and those Senatorial performances were chutzpah on parade.