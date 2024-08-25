As the American presidential horserace enters the final stretch, I do my best to ignore it, but it is in my face almost daily. Bucky Fuller said long ago that politics is all about reshuffling the deck of scarcity in favor of one faction or another and that politics was useless for solving humanity’s existential problems.

I have had an inside angle on the JFK hit since I first read about what really happened (or, really, what didn’t happen) in Gary Wean’s book in 1989, and it has informed my efforts ever since. All American presidents since JFK were puppets and knew it. Soon before he died, Brian O’Leary informed me that electoral politics was a dead-end, and he would have known.

The sitting president’s energy advisor was a fan of Dennis Lee’s, but it didn’t matter once David Rockefeller and friends got involved, and Dennis has been hounded by the federal government ever since, even though the USA’s Attorney General once called Dennis “squeaky clean” and Dennis was nearly killed after helping the FBI bust mobsters.

What I call retail politics is all for show, as all politicians are, in Fuller’s words, stooges of elite economic interests. The important decisions on Earth are made in private councils that the public has no awareness of. The sitting American president sits far down the hierarchy of the world’s power structure. Does anybody seriously believe that the people who run Earth would put any real power into the hands of Kamala Harris or Donald Trump (or a demented Joe Biden)? When RFK, Jr., began his run, I took notice and even had some optimism, but when he came out as a stooge of the Israeli lobby, I lost interest.

To me, retail politics is a meaningless distraction. Politicians are not going to help us get to the Fifth Epoch. Politicians, as with all exchange professions, will become obsolete in the Fifth Epoch, and nobody will miss them.