In my previous post, I touched on some of the organized suppression that Dennis Lee’s company was subjected to in Seattle. Dennis did not quite get the tickertape parade that he was expecting.

Organized suppression was not entirely new to Dennis. When Dennis was in the foam-insulation business, he was smeared in the media, seemingly at the behest of competing insulation interests, fiberglass interests, I believe. But that was trivial when compared to what happened in Seattle. Bill Delp, the BPA Hit Man, was just one of many assets that Washington’s oligarchy sicced on Dennis’s company. His Seattle company was attacked by local, state, national, and even global interests. When the bullets fly at you from all directions, it is legitimate to wonder if somebody is orchestrating the salvos.

When the Rockefellers’ bank wiped out Dennis’s manufacturer, Dennis had to build his own factory. Mr. Engineer built that factory. He led the engineering team that built the world’s first widespread airliner, supervised the construction of the world’s largest building, where the Boeing 747 was manufactured, and was its first plant superintendent. Building Dennis’s factory was not a tall task for Mr. Engineer. Bill and friends repeatedly broke into the factory and offices at night, and only stopped when Dennis gave shoot-to-kill authority to the security company that he hired. The assembly line was sabotaged and other evil tricks were played. One day, responding to an anonymous tip, OSHA arrived for a surprise inspection of the factory. The inspector knew Mr. Engineer, and the inspection quickly became a friendly one which the company easily passed. The day that I met Dennis, he had a bodyguard from all of the death threats that he received. A couple of weeks after meeting Dennis, I saw a news show on Dennis, which told a Big Lie about the company: that Dennis’s equipment did not qualify for Carter’s tax credit (it always did, if the customers properly applied for it). That reporter had a career as a famous “consumer advocate” reporter. Protecting the public is the biggest protection racket on Earth.

As the electric company called for, the Attorney General began an “investigation” of Dennis’s company. Unless somebody has been targeted by these kinds of activities, it can be difficult to comprehend just how corrupt governments can be. As Bucky Fuller said, politicians are “stooges” of the economic interests, and it was vividly evident in what happened in Seattle. The Attorney General’s office constantly lied to Dennis during its “investigation,” and the hit woman for the Attorney General’s office, Betsy, constantly lied and worked closely with Bill. When documents that Bill stole from Dennis’s company were found in Betsy’s possession, and Dennis threatened an FBI probe, Betsy hurriedly returned the stolen documents. Betsy was not really cut out for evil duty, as her conscience eventually awoke, she quit the Attorney General’s office, and then taught law school for many years. Betsy was the most virtuous of those sicced on Dennis’s company, but even she could not help herself and was eventually disbarred for looting a client’s bank account. Another woman quickly replaced her, and I watched her lie about Dennis in the media for years afterward. She is a noted “philanthropist” today.

Betsy filed a completely bogus lawsuit against Dennis’s company, which was a barrage of lies. The lawsuit was carefully orchestrated with a media splash when Dennis was out of town on a business trip, and Bill tried to incite a mutiny in the company in that mayhem. When that inside-outside job didn’t work, Betsy took Dennis’s customers hostage to force him to capitulate. Dennis had his customers vote on it, and he called it the dirtiest deal he ever did. Betsy hung her hat on the fact that one person in Washington State misunderstood one thing that Dennis said.

When Dennis did the deal with the shell company to take his company public, he hired an accountant named Clark (AKA “Mr. Controller”) to ensure that the deal was properly executed. Instead, Clark worked with the shell owners to steal Dennis’s company, soon after they stole John Spickard’s (AKA “Mr. Financier”) company, as a way to steal Dennis’s company, and Clark became the new president. Those shell-company owners turned out to be Mormon swindlers. One worked for Mr. Financier, who put Dennis in contact with the shell owners. It turned out that many of Dennis’s employees were Mormon.

My first big awakening moment during my journey with Dennis was when it became evident that those swindlers would successfully steal Dennis’s company. The ringleader announced that they did not need Dennis any longer, and a cheer went up from the crowd. Those were the same people who gave Dennis a standing ovation the day that I met him. When our company was stolen in Ventura two years later, another Mormon swindler (Ken Hodgell) led the effort.

Many years later, I heard Steven Greer say that the Mormon Financial Empire was the ringleader of the global elite that suppresses technologies such as free energy. When I heard that, it was one of the many “Isn’t that interesting?” moments of my journey. Dennis eventually discovered that the Mormon Financial Empire was the biggest investor in Washington State’s electric companies. My suspicion is therefore strong that the global elite were involved with what happened in Seattle. As I have stated, the Rockefellers are not at the top, if they ever were, but are more national interests, and they were likely involved with JFK’s assassination. Allen Dulles spent his career as a Rockefeller fixer, and he led the cover-up of JFK’s murder.

That Dennis survived all of that to make and install 400 units of his heat pump was one of the most heroic feats that I ever heard of, but in Ventura, Dennis’s Seattle experience was portrayed as his “criminal” past, and the newspapers constantly trumpeted those lies. How can any effort to bring free energy to the world survive in an environment like that? It got far worse in Ventura, Dennis should not have survived the experience, but got “lucky” and only had his fingers broken and teeth knocked out, as the prison officials kept trying to get him killed by the inmates, which nearly worked.

These are some of the reasons why a capitalist approach will not work for bringing free energy to the world and why an effort in this milieu needs a very strong foundation if it is going to have a prayer of success. Even resurrecting Dennis’s heat pump will have faint chance of success if it does not have a strong base to weather such power-structure attacks.