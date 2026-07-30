The video of this post is here.

I do not know who is behind it, as the targets rarely do, but somebody is working hard to ensure that the public does not read my work. This morning, there were 653,000 users on my forum in the latest series of denial-of-service attacks. It is creating problems, but they can be resolved. Fortunately, I am also at Substack and elsewhere, so the censors will not succeed as they might hope, unless they plan to become far more criminal in their behavior.

The global elite are well aware of my work, but my guess is that this comes from closer to the street level than the penthouse. Criminality is everywhere these days, and this is likely another example of where we do the global elite’s dirty work, gratis, as we make their job far easier.