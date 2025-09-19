During my posting absence, I visited my former partner, Dennis Lee, for several days. A picture from my visit is attached. It is always good to see Dennis (who goes by Josiah David today – he tried to change his name to that back in the 1970s, but he could not, for legal reasons, but he did it a few years ago – and I’ll always call him Dennis), and he is still at it, at age 79. That was awesome to witness. The last time that I saw him before this recent visit was 2013. When I visited in 2013, Dennis spent nearly a day telling me about his recent adventures, especially about his high-MPG carburetor. He also discussed that David Rockefeller called him at home, about a full-page national ad that Dennis ran, before the ad ran. I thought that it was about his full-page ads about his carburetor, as they both came up in the same conversation, but on this visit, I learned that it was before one of Dennis’s full-page ads in USA Today, from 1999, not 2008. Dennis has run a number of full-page national ads. I saw his 1999 ad during my recent visit. It was about one of his free-energy prototypes, which was measured to put out between five and ten times the input (called an “overunity” device).

Dennis said that while Rockefeller was pleasant, he tried to dissuade Dennis from continuing his free-energy efforts, as they would make people in high places unhappy. I have corrected some of my writings to reflect this new understanding, but I have written about it for so long that I can’t fix all of it. But the rest of my Rockefeller writings stand, others around me had Rockefeller encounters, and I have, too. As I have stated plenty, in our encounters with the global elite, they did not name themselves. David Rockefeller was a member of what I call the retail elite, as are the Rothschilds, as is Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Donald Trump. The retail elite are nowhere near the top of the world’s power structure.

