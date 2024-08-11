The 2000s began with a corrupt presidential election, soon followed by the 9/11 terror attacks, and there is good reason to doubt the official version of events, as Bill Clinton was protecting Osama bin Laden as late as 1999. The USA bludgeoned Afghanistan once again, this time doing it itself instead of baiting the Soviet Union into it. Many millions of Afghani lives were shortened by American imperial behavior, and it is the most miserable nation on Earth today. Then the USA turned around and invaded Iraq, using blatant lies as justification, and millions more lives were shortened. The invasion of Iraq is the greatest crime of the 21st century so far. Of course, it was all about the oil, but American pundits just couldn’t see it, although eventually even the media admitted it.

The USA was just getting started, as it wrecked Libya, which had Africa’s highest standard of living before the invasion. The USA still has troops in a devastated Syria, which was also on the neocon hit list. Life expectancy declines in nations that the USA attacks, which is why I call them “shortened” lives, and infants and children usually bear the brunt of those attacks. The American imperial enterprise is really little different from how the Third Reich operated. Israel today is committing genocide in Gaza and Germany has been prosecuted for enabling Israel’s genocide in Gaza, oh the irony of it all. I have been in the middle of the “Israel did it” theorizing on the JFK hit, but I doubt it. Israel was a beneficiary and may well have been involved at some level, but I doubt that Israelis were the masterminds. They certainly did not orchestrate the cover-up. Allen Dulles, who served the Rockefellers, led that effort, and Dulles was likely involved in planning the JFK hit. I lean toward the Eastern Oligarchy and MIC over any foreign influences, even if JFK really was killed over the ET issue.

To make the motivation clear, the USA reached Peak Oil in 1970, the world did in 2006, and we are currently mining the dregs of Earth’s hydrocarbon deposits, which will be nearly gone by the end of this century, if global civilization lasts that long. It is all about the energy, as always. The USA’s standard of living began declining with the first oil crisis, and the USA has been deindustrializing ever since, with numerous financial scandals in the financialized economy. The homeless camps in the USA resemble the shanty towns in the world’s poor nations, and often exist nearly in the shadow of buildings where the world’s richest men operate their businesses. What is wrong with that picture?

In a world of scarcity, there is no such thing as a free market, free press, democracy, uncorrupted scientific method, and other ideological constructs, although the social managers pretend that they exist.

The USA’s nearly constant boogeyman, for more than a century, has been Russia or the Soviet Union. Ukraine is just the latest pawn that the USA has used against Russia, and like Afghanistan, the Ukrainian people have and will continue to suffer greatly for the USA’s “help,” as we use them as cannon fodder. Russia is an oil-rich nation of white people, and that is its “crime” in imperial eyes, as the West does not control Russian resources, which are arguably the greatest on Earth. The CIA used neo-Nazis in Ukraine to attack the American independent media, to give a hint of what is really happening.

Like JFK, Obama was undermined by his own staff, especially the neocons, on the Ukraine issue. According to mystical sources that I respect, humanity is taking a typical trajectory to its demise. We have already wiped out nearly all mammals that we can’t exploit. In my lifetime, we have killed off half of the coral reefs, and we have reduced plant biomass by half since the dawn of agriculture.

The “solutions” trotted out by the elite, billionaire “philanthropists,” and “visionaries” are not solutions at all. The COVID “pandemic” response was just another wealth-and-power grab which killed millions of people. This is just how our world works, and there is only one way out that I know of: the end of scarcity, and only one thing can do that. Helping that come to pass is my life’s work. Will it be abundance or oblivion? The choice is ours. I know a way to do it, but I need to find the people who can help, those disillusioned idealists. They are very rare on Earth, but an effort like mine doesn’t need many, either.