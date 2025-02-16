Humans are descended from bacteria. There are more bacteria in a human body than cells. Complex cells arose from an unlikely symbiosis of a bacterium and an archaean (another type of bacteria), in a marriage of convenience. All or nearly all degenerative diseases appear when that marriage breaks down, because the partners are not getting what they need, and, as always, the energy issue is the primary one.

When my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food in 1970 it created a health miracle for my father. Even as a teenager I had a vague sense, more like an intuition, that processed food was at the heart of other degenerative diseases such as cancer. When I began studying alternative cancer treatments in 1990, I saw that other than Rife’s non-invasive treatment, none of the alternative treatments attacked the tumors and none of them considered their treatments magic bullets, but part of a holistic process of rehabilitating the body. Changing diets from processed food to whole food was a typical part of the treatment. But it was not until 2021 that I learned that the root of all degenerative diseases, especially those that kill most Americans, was all about how we get our energy, at the mitochondrial level. I had been studying the mitochondria for many years by that time, so it all made immediate sense to me.

Today, orthodox cancer researchers ignore metabolism to focus on DNA, which is why orthodox treatments never work: they fail to address the root cause. The book that inspired my father to cure his artery disease was banned in the USA for being “unproven and contrary to the weight of informed medical and scientific opinion.” Today, that banned book’s advice forms orthodoxy’s first line of defense. I am amazed that I lived to see it.

Even the orthodox studies show that bypass surgery is useless (1, 2). Even the orthodox studies show that statin therapy extends the patients’ lives by less than a week, at best. Over a trillion dollars has been wasted on those approaches, but the medical racket’s cash registers sang.

Processed food is physically and psychologically addictive, and nearly all humans are addicts of one type or another. Almost no Americans are willing to change their diets, and they expect their MDs to give them pills and surgeries to make them well. It is an evil symbiosis, and I have watched people embrace certain death rather than question orthodox medicine. I just saw it once again with my college roommate, who was likely killed by the COVID vaccine. He knew about my health stance since the day we met in 1979, but it didn’t matter and I literally had to watch him die.

Other than emergency medicine, which was developed on battlefields, nearly all the rest has been an immense waste of time and money. Western medicine is a huge racket that abets and profits from people’s addictions, misery, and suffering. Big Food is a willing accomplice, in what I have called vertical integration of the racket, as it provides the patients for Big Pharma.

It is incredible to me that Kennedy is at the helm of the USA’s medical bureaucracy, and he knows full well what I wrote in this post. We’ll see what kind of dent he can make.