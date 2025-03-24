Last night, I read a Vanity Fair article on the latest batch of declassified JFK-assassination documents. The author also had a recent interview with Jefferson Morley, who is a leading JFK-assassination researcher. I read Morley’s book on James Angleton. I also read Jerry Kroth’s book on the JFK documents that Trump declassified in his first presidency.

In my opinion, those researchers come so close to understanding the JFK hit, yet also so far away. That Vanity Fair article was dominated by Lee Harvey Oswald, E. Howard Hunt, the CIA, and Cuba. That was the entire framework of Gary’s conversation with John Tower, three weeks after the JFK hit. I recently made a Substack post on Gary and the JFK hit, which is just my latest writing on the subject, which I have been doing since 2001.

In the interview, Morley discussed Operation Northwoods and how the CIA was all over Oswald. In my opinion, as soon as Northwoods came to the public’s attention, Gary’s testimony should have been the foundation for all JFK-assassination theorizing. But Gary is nowhere mentioned. To be sure, not everybody has ignored Gary’s testimony (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6), but it can be maddening to see somebody like Morley dance all around the evidence, grabbing at this and that, when Gary’s testimony would make it all so much clearer. All of the good evidence of Hunt’s operation with Oswald was destroyed in 1963-1964. What has been declassified has just been the ancillary shreds that survived the document-destroying party by the CIA, FBI, and military. The Northwoods document was one of those surviving shreds, probably because it did not relate directly to Hunt’s operation, but they had to be related, planned at the same time as they were, and both operations were about framing Castro to justify an invasion of Cuba.

Oswald’s visit to the Cuban embassy in Mexico City was likely part of laying the false trail to Cuba to frame Castro. The Tower conversation is by far Gary’s greatest contribution to the JFK-assassination issue, but it is not his only piece of evidence. Gary saw Jack Ruby in Mickey Cohen’s company a few times in the 1940s and Gary even had a conversation with Ruby. Ruby was a high-ranking mobster, not the small-time nightclub owner that the Warren Commission portrayed him as. Gary had another connection to the JFK hit, regarding the mysterious Ventura County phone call, which was made only minutes before JFK was shot (1, 2, 3). Gary gave the documentation to Bobby Kennedy in Oxnard, the day before Bobby was killed.

Gary had key information on three aspects of the JFK hit. I don’t know of anybody else like that in the JFK-assassination milieu, and the Northwoods document should have vaulted Gary’s testimony into becoming the Rosetta Stone of the JFK hit.

I have never tried to solve the crime and doubt that it will be done. For me, the primary lesson of the JFK hit was the permanent demotion of the American presidency. The sitting president could be murdered in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses, and it would all be covered up. The clear message to all future presidential contenders was this: you are expendable. The sitting American president is far down the pecking order on Earth.

Hunt’s revelation to the original Watergate attorney, that JFK was murdered over the ET issue, also rings true. But I see it as more of a “last straw” issue. That also brings credibility to Steven Greer’s Marilyn Monroe document. According to the document, which supposedly came from a CIA wiretap on Monroe’s phone, she threatened to make the ET issue public, stating that JFK had viewed retrieved ET craft and bodies. Gary had a connection there, too. Gary surveilled the pool party where JFK met Monroe, and Gary asserted that Monroe was being used as part of an Israeli influence-peddling and blackmail scheme on JFK. That takes some brass, to blackmail the sitting president. Gary said that Monroe knew too much and had to be silenced. That agrees with the CIA’s alleged wiretap, but the reason for silencing her was different. I strongly doubt that Monroe committed suicide.

Gary was also the originator of the “Israel did it” hypothesis. That hypothesis has a certain plausibility because of Ruby’s involvement alone, being the Jewish gangster that he was, with a close relationship to Mickey Cohen, who had a close relationship with Menachem Begin, who was Israel’s future prime minister. Not too many dots have to be connected to bring Israel into the picture. I have written at length on my views on Israel’s possible involvement. But if I had to bet, I would put my money on the Eastern Oligarchy and MIC. JFK was trying to end the Cold War, and for that, he had to go. If Israel was involved, I see the Israelis more as muscle and beneficiaries of JFK’s murder, not masterminds.

I do not know what Gary’s evidence was, but Gary asserted that Arlen Specter helped interpose Hunt’s operation, to turn a fake assassination attempt into a real one. Specter authored the ludicrous Magic-Bullet theory, and Specter was infamous for badgering Warren Commission witnesses whose testimony diverged from the “Oswald did it” official story. Specter and friends were also notorious for altering witness testimony so that the official record stated the opposite of what the witnesses actually said. Rodney Stich, who also had inside information on the JFK hit, experienced that kind of documentary fraud, in which courtroom transcripts stated the opposite of what the oral testimony was. That is all pretty dark stuff, of course, but little surprises me any longer.

That all makes a certain sense, but for me, all that I really care about is that Oswald did not do it, and the important revelations derive from that (such as Bobby was not killed by a Lone Nut, either). Gary’s testimony is the best evidence that I know of that Oswald did not do it, and when will Gary’s testimony receive the attention that it deserves?