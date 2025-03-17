In my hour of need, Gary Wean went out of his way to help me, and his advice was critical to my springing Dennis Lee out of jail a couple of months later. Gary is in my pantheon for that alone. Gary and I never talked much about the JFK assassination. It was really a small footnote to Gary’s journey, although that is what he is best remembered for today.

Gary and I had our lives ruined by the same people, although they ruined my life on behalf of the global elite. Dennis and I gave them some interesting days at the office. We could have turned over their entire applecart, and they have not forgotten about me.

When I read Gary’s chapter on the JFK hit, it was far from his book’s highlight for me. Gary named names, and named the fathers of boys my age from my neighborhood, and one was a close friend. I was trying to save Dennis’s life, and when I first read it, my initial thought about Gary’s report on the JFK hit was something like, “What else is new?” I was living through the corruption that Gary was describing, and even some of the people were the same, such as the District Attorney. I grew up next door to his secretary, and my father knew what a “thug” the District Attorney was before I ever met Dennis.

I probably even encountered one of the gangster judges that Gary wrote about when I was growing up. A retired judge gave a talk to my junior high school class (about two years after Gary was railroaded out of his career), and he proceeded to tell us a fictional story. I was about 14 at the time, and instead of a tale of heroism or some interesting event, meant to help inspire us to find our civic duty, it was a mean-spirited story about some guy with a big mouth who died violently, and the moral of story was that he got what he deserved. I remember being mildly shocked when the judge finished his story. It was not the type of story to tell a bunch of teenagers in school, in a gifted class, no less. Somebody later surreptitiously wrote on the blackboard that the judge was a “phony,” which spurred a stir in the class and the teacher’s attempt to find out who wrote it.

When I read about the gangster judges in Gary’s book, nothing could surprise me anymore. In 1990, when I began studying everything, I bought High Treason, and the next year, the movie JFK came out. I began my studies with a huge advantage: I was certain that Gary recalled his John Tower conversation to the best of his recollection. If that was the case, why read JFK-assassination literature at all? I did not expect that I would eventually be the only person on the Internet who carried Gary’s torch. I suppose that my interest was the truth and to see how Gary’s account lined up with the evidence and theories out there. From the beginning, for me, I was not really set on unmasking the conspirators, and I never thought that they would be. Solving the crime was never my goal. If the rank-and-file CIA, FBI, and military intelligence personnel involved with the fake assassination plot to frame Castro had no idea who turned the fake assassination attempt into a real one, people sifting through what remained of the public evidence would not get much closer to that truth, if any closer.

My center of gravity was knowing that Oswald did not do it. I could hang my hat on that idea, in light of the Tower conversation, and the implications of that certainty were what I thought was important. My JFK library is not that big; maybe 70 books in all. People have devoted their lifetimes to studying the JFK evidence, and I am not one of them. The movie JFK spurred Bill Clinton’s JFK-declassification effort, which led to the declassification of the Operation Northwoods document. A lot was stirred up by JFK, and a couple of years later, Gerald Posner published Case Closed, which was a posthumous conviction of Oswald. I knew its thesis was false before I began reading it. Gary’s story was more solid than ever in my mind after reading Posner’s slipshod work. A couple of years after that, Michael Collins Piper published Final Judgement, which made the case that Israel was behind the JFK hit. An entire chapter of the book was devoted to Gary’s John Tower conversation, and I asked Gary about it. Gary said that he gave Piper the idea of Israeli involvement when he walked into The Spotlight’s headquarters after he published his book. Piper was a reporter there. I have weighed in on my views on Israeli involvement. Israel may well have been involved, but I strongly doubt that Israelis masterminded it. Plenty of interests wanted JFK dead, and my money is on the Eastern Oligarchy and MIC, if I had to bet.

In all of the JFK-assassination literature that I ever read or heard of, there is simply nothing else like Gary’s testimony. Researchers have spent their lives on the peculiarities of the Magic Bullet or what may have happened in the Book Depository on the fateful day, or sifted through declassified documents to glean a clue or two, and the like. Gary’s testimony is not based on assembling fragments of evidence to arrive at possible scenarios or some rumor: three weeks after JFK’s murder, Gary listened to a frightened U.S. Senator tell about an insane plan hatched by E. Howard Hunt to frame Castro for a fake assassination attempt on JFK. Lee Harvey Oswald was the unfortunate intelligence operative who was drafted into the plan, which ended up not only costing him his life, but his memory has been forever vilified.

In my opinion, people should either believe all of Gary’s testimony or none of it. Gary was no liar, and when people are looking for a reason to murder you, you don’t tell tale tales in a book. I have seen people try to break Gary’s testimony into pieces, accepting this and discarding that, while arguing that Gary was trying to manipulate his readers into buying his agenda. Or they conflate Gary’s testimony with his attempts to solve the crime (detectives tend to do that), to then dismiss all of it. Such efforts have no credibility with me. Gary is the originator of the Israel-did-it hypothesis, but Jews and Israel do not come up in the Tower conversation at all, so the idea that Gary selectively presented the Tower conversation to further his agenda is nutty. The primary upshot of the Tower conversation was that Oswald certainly did not do it.

The idea that Gary fabricated or distorted the Tower conversation should have died with the declassification of the Northwoods document. The Northwoods document was not declassified until 1997, ten years after Gary published his book, and it did not come to public awareness until James Bamford’s Body of Secrets was published in 2001. I did not find out about it until after I first published my account.

The Northwoods plan was developed in early 1962, Kennedy rejected any such operation, and the Joint Chiefs revived it in the spring of 1963, when Hunt hatched his crazy plan. Both plans were to frame Castro to justify an American invasion of Cuba, which on the heels of the Cuban Missile Crisis was something right out of Dr. Strangelove. They had to somehow be related plans.

In my opinion, once Northwoods became public knowledge, all JFK-assassination-related efforts should have had Gary’s testimony as their center of gravity, but it still remains obscure. I never saw a credible piece of JFK evidence contradict Gary’s story, and what I think has helped muddy the waters of the JFK researchers is that some evidence relates to the fake assassination and some relates to the real one. But nobody tried to separate them, which has added to the confusion and furor around the JFK hit.

To me, it is pretty simple: Oswald did not do it and the CIA led the cover-up, either to cover up its involvement in the fake plan or its involvement in the real plan, or both. The primary upshot, to me, of the JFK hit was the permanent demotion of the presidency. The sitting president could be murdered in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses, and it would be all covered up. The clear message to all subsequent presidential aspirants was this: you are expendable. The sitting president is far down the food chain of power on Earth.

E. Howard Hunt’s confession to the original Watergate attorney, that JFK was killed over the ET issue, also rings true, but when considering the ET issue, the biggest issue is not the ETs themselves, but their technologies, and I suspect that most of what my friend was shown in his underground technology show came from reverse-engineered ET technology. That is the big issue, and the main impetus behind the global suppression of disruptive energy and related technologies.

Gary’s simple testimony has always fit with the best evidence, and it has aged exceedingly well.