I watched the media lie about Dennis Lee, nearly from the day that I met him. It was a gentle prelude to what happened in my home town two years later. The media’s lies were an integral part of the attacks on our companies, and I eventually realized that the media can just make it up as it goes. Years later, I was introduced to the work of Ed Herman and Noam Chomsky, and their work helped explain what I had experienced with the media.

Between when I busted Dennis out of jail and he was kangarooed into prison, he flew me to Las Vegas to see his latest effort, which was late-night ads, which were part of a public-relations campaign. Of course, his “allies” tried to steal the effort, but by that time, I had strong doubts that the businessman’s path to free energy would work. I really wondered what Dennis thought that he would accomplish by going after channel-surfing late-night couch potatoes.

The chief message of Ed’s work was that the media serves elite interests above all else. I later learned that the media is one of the global rackets, which was no surprise at all. But to this day, I see people try to mount media campaigns on the free energy issue, particularly Steven Greer. I wish him the best, but that is one heck of a mountain to climb.

I purposely do not have a presence at YouTube. As we saw in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, YouTube has canceled many accounts of long-standing, with millions of views, because they did not align with elite propaganda goals. I have seen dozens of instances of that over the past several years. I am at Substack precisely because it has a no-censorship policy. In the USA, there are only about two areas where censorship could be appropriate: incitements to violence and abuse of helpless groups, such as child pornography. The First Amendment theoretically protects everything else. Wikipedia is pure propaganda on many important issues. Ed’s Wikipedia biography may always be libelous, and Google de-ranked my bio of Ed into oblivion, when it is the only significant bio of Ed on Earth.

Over the years, people have suggested to me that all that needs to happen is a media blitz on free energy. I want to laugh when I hear such suggestions. The media is a powerful mechanism for controlling the great herd of humanity, and it is firmly under elite control. We’ll see how long Substack lasts, as it is already seen as a threat to the mainstream media. The elite are used to having the media lie with impunity on their behalf. When I put up my first site in 1996, I knew that I was in a race with the forces of censorship. The race is not over.

The media will be no help at all for free-energy efforts. The day that the media begins positively covering the free-energy issue, it will be because elites have instructed it to, and I am not holding my breath for that to happen, not unless an effort like mine succeeds.

But what I am doing does not need media attention. I just need to find those with the right stuff for what I am doing, and I know who I am looking for. The media will be no help, and if I have much success, the media smears will come.