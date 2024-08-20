I went to Sunday school for a few years while growing up, but stopped that by age 12, and by age 16, I was on my way to becoming a scientist and probably a materialist, alas. But I was saved by my father, who had the whole family take a meditation class. I performed psychically in it and had an experience that permanently jolted me from ever seriously thinking again about materialist models of consciousness. Little did I know it, but I was ruined as a mainstream scientist before I ever began. Five years later, Brian O’Leary had his scientific career ruined in the same exercise that woke me up. Brian could no longer sip the materialist sherry.

I became quite the student of spirituality after that, which lasts to this day. I came to appreciate the inspiration behind a Jesus or Buddha or Krishna. They had glimpses into the divine, and more than a glimpse, really.

But what also became obvious in my studies was how professional priesthoods could corrupt the most enlightened messages into religious rackets. It goes back to the first civilizations, as the new professional priesthoods wiped out hunter-gatherer religions and conferred divine status to the elite, in a Faustian deal. The abominations of Christianity (inquisitions, Crusades, dogmas, etc.) are nothing new. I can understand and even sympathize with the disgust that often drives materialists, but they are throwing the baby out with the bathwater. In a world of scarcity and fear, everything eventually becomes corrupted.

When I saw that list of the seven global cartels and how organized religion was one of them, it seemed out of place. I had not yet developed my Epochal framework, but I could still see back then that the other rackets were modern, while organized religion had become a relic of a bygone era in industrial societies. Organized religion was a primary social-control mechanism of agrarian societies, and became increasingly irrelevant in industrial societies, as materialism, capitalism, and nationalism were ascendant and managed the herd quite effectively.

But, most of the world is not industrialized, so organized religion still has great sway in them. Dennis Lee is a fervent literalist Christian who believes that the Bible is some kind of inspired word of god. It reflects his migrant farmworker roots, I believe.

But as I thought about it more, the idea of organized religion as a global-elite racket made sense in ways. According to Steven Greer, the Mormon financial empire is the current ringleader of the global elite, and when I heard that, it was kind of stunning, as Mormons stole both our Seattle and Ventura companies. I strongly doubt that it was a coincidence. All of the rackets serve themselves at the expense of humanity, and they all have their carrots and sticks to keep their dark games intact. So, I will give a nod of recognition to organized religion, but as to how it actually operates at the high levels as a global cartel, and how it interacts with the other rackets, I am far from sure.