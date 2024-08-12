Humanity's Journey through the Epochs
A Summary of the Human Journey and What Could Come Next, and Soon
I just finished my posts on humanity’s first four Epochs, which are:
The first was becoming human;
The second was conquering Earth;
The third was domesticating plants and animals;
Epoch 3.1 was the rise of civilization;
Epoch 3.2 was Europe’s conquest of Earth;
The fourth was industrialization;
Epoch 4.1 was the rise of oil and electricity;
I then divided the period since 1900 into the halves of the 20th century (1, 2) and the 21st century so far, but it is all still part of the Fourth Epoch, as it all still primarily rides on the energy of fossil fuels.
Those are the Epochs of the human journey until now, and we are on the brink of the Fifth Epoch today. The foundations of the first four Epochs were always energy breakthroughs, and mid-Epoch events were also. Epoch 3.1 was made possible by using low-energy transportation lanes to feed civilization. Epoch 3.2 was made possible by Europe’s technical feat of turning Earth’s ocean into a low-energy transportation lane. Oil was a new resource for Epoch 4.1, and electricity was a new way to power technologies (although the energy for it was still mainly fossil fuels and still is).
Without those energy breakthroughs, the Epochs would not have happened and the human line would still be bipedal apes with brains the size of a chimp’s. None of the Epochs were foreordained. Aboriginal Australians stayed in the Second Epoch for 50,000 years, until the invasion of British in their Fourth Epoch. Human-line australopiths and others that didn’t evolve into Homo erectus all went extinct, and perhaps driven there by those who mastered stone tools and fire. More than 80% of humanity today does not live in the Fourth Epoch, but are still in the Third Epoch, by and large, although Fourth Epoch practices greatly reduced childhood death in today’s agrarian nations, among other benefits.
Each new Epoch had an energy surplus greater than the previous Epoch, and that, more than anything else, allowed human societies to become more humane, and violence also declined with each new Epoch. The daily brutalities of prior Epochs are hard for comfortable industrialized peoples to even imagine. The World Wars came via upstart industrial powers that arrived at the imperial table later than the original industrial powers. One paradox is that while we are proportionally less violent, Earth’s species and humanity are at risk as never before, as we make Earth uninhabitable and fight over dwindling fossil fuels, in what has been called “plan war.” Middle East oil is history’s greatest material prize, and as Bucky Fuller said, if oil was priced at its benefit to humanity, it would cost a million dollars a barrel.
Unless we tap the Fifth Epoch’s energy source, it may be a fight to the finish, which could be a nuclear finish that takes nearly everybody with it. The technology to usher in the Fifth Epoch is older than I am. All efforts to independently develop that and related technologies have been defeated by organized suppression, and sometimes murderously. My former partner should not have survived his ordeal, after refusing the CIA’s billion-dollar bribe. When people hear about these situations, they nearly invariably react with denial, indifference, and fear. For the relative few who get past that, they are almost always trapped by other defects of understanding, which has helped doom all independent efforts to this day. I spent my life in life-risking and life-ruining trial and error, before I arrived at my current approach. The approach will work, if the people are found who can help, and I know who they are. There are not many of them on Earth, but it will not take many, either.
Thanks for reading Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Regarding "plan war," here is a quote from the 1975 thriller movie Three Days of the Condor. A middle-management CIA officer (Higgins) is explaining to a lowest level CIA neophyte book reader Joe Turner (Robert Redford), who has discovered a scenario involving America's deliberate war over energy resources in a fiction book he read and has become alarmed at the possible scenario. Higgins, older, wiser, and more steeped in CIA thinking than the young idealist Turner, explains why Redford must accept the unacceptable "plan war" because the American masses will not object when they discover in the future that there are only two alternatives - either go to war to take oil from others (acceptable) or freeze and go hungry in the next winter (unacceptable).
Higgins: "It's simple economics. Today it's oil, right? In ten or fifteen years, food. Plutonium. Maybe even sooner. Now, what do you think the people are gonna want us to do then? Ask them?"
Joe Turner: "Ask them?"
Higgins: "Not now - then! Ask 'em when they're running out. Ask 'em when there's no heat in their homes and they're cold. Ask 'em when their engines stop. Ask 'em when people who have never known hunger start going hungry. You wanna know something? They won't want us to ask 'em. They'll just want us to get it for 'em!"
Turner is still young and idealistic, and he thinks the CIA should ask the American public to make the decision - either international war to steal other nations' oil or domestic suffering from not enough heat to keep warm in the next winter and running low on food.
In a previous post Wade said that the world reached its peak oil moment in 2006. G.W. Bush became US President in early 2001, and within 6 months the White House began holding an almost daily series of secret discussions of what to do about the world energy situation. Many oil executives in the USA were invited to these meetings which were chaired by US Vice-President Dick Cheney, also a previous oil executive until he was promoted to VP. A very few months later the 9/11 events happened and the White House began planning, as were told later and as a response to this attack, to invade Afghanistan and Iraq, probably the nation-states which at that time had the weakest governments and a vast amount of oil reserves (Iraq) that could be seized and controlled after a military take-over which could then be blamed on payback for 9/11.
Which came first, the attack that resulted in the invasions or the plan to invade Iraq that needed only a national event to justify its occurring to the emotionally stirred up American public who were salivating for some kind of pay-back? Was the USA simply doing exactly what Higgins had prophesied to Turner in this 1975 movie? We didn't want war because we were freezing, we wanted war because we were angry. What difference did it make?