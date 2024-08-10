I lived during most of the second half of the 20th century, and it sure seemed eventful, in ways that I would have never predicted, especially personally. If I had been told what was coming, I would not have believed it.

When World War II ended, the USA had half of the world’s wealth and controlled both sides of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, as history’s richest and most powerful nation, by far. No empire was ever more dominant, although the USA pretends that it is not one.

Franklin Roosevelt, a neocolonialist himself, predicated help to the European Allies in World War II with the notion that Europe would lose its colonies after the war ended. Empires were dismantled after World War I and II, in a sporadic process that lasted generations. But all too often, the USA merely supplanted the European powers as the new overlord, although the former imperial masters could get a cut of the loot if they cooperated. The USA’s imperial effort was performed under the rubric of anticommunism, (or the war on terror, or “humanitarian intervention,” or spreading freedom) but it was really a capitalist-imperialist undertaking.

When Dwight Eisenhower won the presidency, he inherited the Korean War and was reluctant to keep sending young American men abroad in wars, as they had in the World Wars and the Korean War. John Foster Dulles interviewed for the secretary of state position and had a solution to Eisenhower’s dilemma. Dulles proposed that the USA threaten targeted nations with attack by nuclear weapons and overthrow governments in disfavor with covert action, which would keep the troops at home. Dulles won the job, and his younger brother Allen headed the CIA. Soon after Eisenhower’s inauguration, the Dulles brothers mounted the operation to overthrow Iran’s elected government. The Dulles brothers had been Rockefeller fixers for their entire careers, and the primary beneficiaries of the overthrow of Iran’s government were American oil companies.

The next year, the Dulles brothers overthrew Guatemala’s elected government, also on behalf of Rockefeller interests. Allen Dulles protected Himmler’s right-hand man, Karl Wolff, from prosecution at Nuremberg, and even tried to get a movie made that portrayed Wolff as some kind of hero. Wolff helped keep the trains running to Treblinka and had Italian partisans slaughtered, among his other feats. But protecting Wolff was small stuff compared to hiring a Nazi intelligence officer and his network of Nazis to harry the Soviet Union, which nearly led to World War III. CIA programs such as MKUltra came from the death-camp Nazis that the USA eagerly hired after the war. The USA did not just overlook their death-camp activities, but often hired them because of them. American soldiers and prisoners died from Nazi experiments that took place in the USA. Some of the same Nazis performed the same human experiments in the same facilities, but under American management instead of the Third Reich’s. I recently watched a Disney show that I watched as a child, and was shocked to see Third Reich scientists demonstrate some of the same experiments that were performed on Jews in the death camps.

In the 1950s, the USA helped France try to recover its colonies in Indochina, which was the opposite of what Franklin Roosevelt wanted. John Kennedy visited Indochina in 1951 and vowed to never be in that position of being conquering white people. That was what Europe did, and JFK’s Irish ancestry may have had something to do with that. When he was a U.S. Senator, Kennedy made a famous speech that argued for Algeria’s independence from France. Meanwhile, the Soviet Union was offering new post-colonial nations their example of industrializing in a generation. Unfortunately, few nations had the resources that the Soviet Union did, and the USA actively overthrew governments that tried that.

On the very same day that Eisenhower made his farewell speech in which he warned about the “military-industrial complex” (“MIC”), Patrice Lumumba was murdered by the CIA and friends, so that Belgium could keep the mineral-rich Katanga Province. The incoming president, JFK, knew nothing of Lumumba’s murder and tried to get him released as among his first acts as president, to only be informed weeks later that Lumumba had already been murdered. The same interests likely murdered the secretary-general of the UN, and the MIC was definitely involved with JFK’s murder, which was covered up by Allen Dulles, who led the “investigation” of the man who fired him, and whom he despised. The conflicts of interest were surreal, but normalized or ignored by the media, as usual.

Lyndon Johnson was likely involved with JFK’s murder, and exactly one month after JFK’s murder, Harry Truman published an article that called the CIA a rogue agency that he would have never established if he knew what it would turn into. The timing of Truman’s article was no coincidence, although Allen Dulles went into damage-control mode and alleged that Truman did not even write the article. Dulles was a consummate liar, but that came with the job as the head of the CIA.

Johnson immediately reversed many of JFK’s policies, which led to, among other things, the Vietnam War. Kennedy was likely murdered because he tried to end the Cold War, after averting a nuclear war that his hawk advisers wanted. The man who ran the operation that got JFK killed, E. Howard Hunt, told the original Watergate attorney that JFK was killed over the ET issue. My guess is that it was related to JFK’s planned joint mission to the Moon with the Soviet Union, to end the Space Race and Cold War, as NASA expected that it might encounter ETs on the Moon, and the Apollo 11 moonwalkers may well have. Of course, if JFK was not killed by a lone nut, then his brother Bobby wasn’t either. They were both taken out in spook operations.

I apologize that this account is so American-centric, but the USA dominated the world in the last half of the 20th century and I am an American.

With JFK’s murder, the Space Race continued. My father was recruited to work in NASA’s Mission Control and Brian O’Leary became an astronaut whom NASA hired to go to Mars. NASA soon lost the budget battle to the Pentagon over the genocidal Vietnam War, canceled its ambitions plans for a Mars mission, and Brian soon quit the astronaut corps.

My cell phone has more computing power than NASA had when it landed men on the Moon, and the rise of computers in my lifetime has been amazing to witness. I foresee a huge role for computers in the Fifth Epoch, as computer-guided machines eliminate all human drudgery, but only after the energy issue has been permanently solved.

Regarding the energy issue, the USA reached Peak Oil in 1970, and the American standard of living has declined ever since. The house that I was raised in costs ten times as much in constant dollars as it did in 1967, when my parents bought that house.

I doubt that any of the USA’s political assassinations and attempts, from JFK to Ronald Reagan, were the efforts of lone nuts, but were spook operations, just like how Roman emperors were constantly taken out in conspiracies.

David Rockefeller seems to have handpicked all American presidents since JFK, at least until his last years. One of his charges was Jimmy Carter, who cofounded the Trilateral Commission with Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski in 1973, and Carter came out of nowhere the win the presidency. Carter was no “human rights” president, but poked his nose into the ET issue, to quickly be put in his place. Brzezinski baited the Soviet Union into invading Afghanistan, to give it its “Vietnam.” Brzezinski was arguably the first neoconservative, but the neocons really got going during the Reagan years, and they dominate American foreign policy to this day, with catastrophic impacts on humanity, as the USA once again embraced Nazis, this time in Ukraine and we again toy with nuclear war.

After the Soviet Union collapsed, the USA began an imperial rampage that has yet to end, accompanied by vast propaganda campaigns that portray the USA as the light of the world. I am a member of history’s most privileged demographic group, but our privileges do not arise from our unique virtues. Just a mundane day of hiking rides on the back of economic power that few people on Earth enjoy. I can do things that were unimaginable not too long ago.

What I call the medical racket, version 2.0, rose during the last half of the 20th century. That half-century began with efforts to close down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), because the war on infectious disease had been won, no thanks to medical interventions. An industrial waste was rebranded as compulsory medicine, and the face of Western medicine was promoting an asbestos cigarette filter, believe it or not.

The godsend that made the CDC relevant again was polio and the first national vaccine effort, which was a disaster. The evidence is strong that polio is really a disease of chemical poisoning, particularly by pesticides. But the medical racket had fanned a “virus mania,” as viruses suddenly became public enemy number one, although they are about as old as life itself. I had the standard childhood diseases as a child – measles, mumps, and chickenpox – which were never dangerous and seem to have primed my immune system for lifetime of good health, which I have enjoyed so far, at age 66. Soon after I had my mild childhood diseases, the medical system began giving vaccines to children for measles, although the death rate from measles had declined by almost 100% from the 1800s, when the rise in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene ended deadly childhood diseases in industrialized nations. The rise in vaccination “coincided” with the rise in chronic conditions in children, especially after the vaccine makers got immunity from liability and children began to be pincushioned by them. There has never been a credible study performed that demonstrates that childhood vaccines are safe, and that is by design, to hide their side-effects.

But vaccinating children was not enough, so the American medical bureaucracy began concocting infectious disease scares, beginning in 1976 with the phony swine flu scare. The next one was AIDS, which like polio, is certainly caused by chemical poisoning, that time by recreational and prescribed drugs. AIDS became an “infectious” disease when Bob Gallo, who was cut from the same cloth as Pasteur, craving wealth and fame, made an unethical and scientifically groundless announcement that the HIV virus caused AIDS. Anthony Fauci quickly jumped on that bandwagon to build his infectious-disease empire. Fauci spread the lie that AIDS could be transmitted by casual contact, when it appears that AIDS is not infectious at all, like polio wasn’t. Then Fauci rammed through approval of a failed chemotherapy drug (they all are failures, because they never treat the cause), which killed hundreds of thousands of healthy gay men who were HIV-positive. When the world’s leading virologist dissented from the fabricated HIV/AIDS dogma, Fauci destroyed his career. The fact is that before the AIDS scare, no retrovirus, which HIV is, had ever been shown to be harmful. Even the discoverer of the HIV virus, who won a Nobel Prize for his discovery, did not believe that HIV caused AIDS.

But Fauci built his empire on AIDS, and the American public was treated to one phony disease scare after another, until Fauci hit pay dirt with COVID-19, which he may have well helped create. Not only did COVID likely come out of a lab that performed biowarfare research (which Fauci’s empire funded), but the official response was fraudulent from the beginning, with masks and lockdowns, neither of which had any credible science to support them. Many drugs were successfully repurposed to prevent and treat COVID, which saved millions of lives, but the medical racket, with Fauci and Bill Gates at the helm, waged war on them, to pave the way for lucrative and worthless patented drugs and vaccines. The war on repurposed drugs killed millions of people, the patented drugs and vaccines killed millions more, and the censorship and propaganda reached new heights.

But to return to the 20th century, the 1980s were an era of Reagan-inspired greed and a resumption of imperial behavior after the disaster in Indochina and the rehabilitation of imperial ideology, with repeated scandals on Wall Street (1) and elsewhere, and giving the Soviet Union its “Vietnam.” The 1990s were a period of American triumphalism with the peaceful collapse of the Soviet Union. The USA immediately began to wreck nations that remained independent during the Cold War, such as Yugoslavia, and it began directly intervening militarily in the Middle East, beginning with Iraq, which it could not do while the Soviet Union existed. It also sponsored genocides in Africa and actually hailed the genocidist as a hero, much as it did another genocidal puppet, Suharto. In 1998, I publicly predicted something like 9/11, as a response to our imperial behavior. It was not long in coming, which I will discuss later.