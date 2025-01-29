I had planned that my post this morning on the Kennedy nomination would be my last on Kennedy for now, and then I would see where the cards fell. But I was made aware today of a full-court press to derail his nomination on the eve of his confirmation hearing. His cousin, Carolyn Kennedy, the daughter of JFK, just published a letter to American Senators that urged RFK, Jr.’s rejection (here it is, and she read it aloud here). I am sure that I could find a hundred articles like this one from CBS News yesterday on vaccines.

I never claimed that RFK., Jr., was a saint, just like his father and Uncle Jack were not (nor was Chappaquiddick Teddy). From what I know of the Kennedy clan, none of them would be up for sainthood, and the generations after JFK and RFK have mostly just tried to ride on those coattails. Politicians are not heroes, but I think that JFK and RFK knew that they were risking their lives and they paid the ultimate price. Nobody in Washington, D.C., will ever be up for sainthood. RFK., Jr., has been open about his youthful addiction issues, and he has plenty of skeletons rattling around in his closet, which he has freely admitted to. RFK, Jr.’s older brother called our office to insult my partner, which was a heck of a way to begin his political career.

Other than dragging out RFK, Jr.’s skeletons, all that Carolyn had to say was that he was a crusader against vaccines, and she particularly mentioned a Samoan measles outbreak in 2019, which is getting played endlessly these days, but those renditions leave out key facts, as usual. It seems that Carolyn’s knowledge of these issues does not extend far past the headlines. I have never seen people such as Carolyn admit to the conflicts of interest and corruption in biomedicine. There is no corruption, just a bunch of saints doing their best. I doubt that she even read The Real Anthony Fauci or could credibly respond to it, or Turtles All the Way Down, or even a recent paper by the “godfather of vaccines.” Carolyn also defended HPV vaccines, which had the most adverse reports in the American government’s tracking system before COVID.

Is RFK., Jr., the man to address those issues that I began this morning’s post with? I don’t know of anybody who is better qualified. Fauci was part of the problem, and Kennedy might be part of the solution. I sure would like to see him try.