Tomorrow is the confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as the head of the USA’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). I doubted that I would live to see something like this. Reading Kennedy’s book on Anthony Fauci was revelatory, and I have called Fauci’s reign the beginning of Medical Racket, 2.0. I made a Substack post on Kennedy right after Trump nominated him. I have watched the media unsurprisingly lie about Kennedy’s positions since his nomination. Sam Husseini is appalled by Kennedy’s pro-Israel stance, as I am.

While it pays to be wary of what is happening, here is a summary of what I hope that Kennedy would accomplish if confirmed:

1. End biowarfare research (which Anthony Fauci ran);

2. End compulsory medical procedures, such as vaccine mandates and fluoridation;

3. Eliminate the conflicts of interest in biomedical research and regulation;

4. Subject all medical interventions to credible efficacy and safety testing, generally with a placebo control group in long-term studies;

5. Campaign to expose processed food as the greatest enemy of American health and help remove it from the American food supply;

6. Eliminate direct-to-consumer drug ads.

Biowarfare: Sam has been sounding the bioweapons alarm for years, and back in 2023, Sam was skeptical of Musk and biowarfare experiments. But Trump is planning to halt gain-of-function experiments, which may well have led to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kennedy wrote a chapter of his book on the biowarfare subject.

Compulsory medical procedures: One of the biggest lies that I have seen about Kennedy in the media since he was nominated is calling him an “anti-vaxxer.” Kennedy has never been that. What Kennedy has done is note that no vaccine given to American children has ever had credible safety testing, namely with a control group that was not vaccinated. That is standard procedure for drug-safety testing, but it has never been done for the vaccines that American children are given today. That alone gives away Big Pharma’s game, and the excuses by Fauci and friends have been fraudulent and they continue to this day. Kennedy noted that before this era of mandatory vaccines since the 1980s (when vaccine makers were shielded from liability), a little over 10% of American children had chronic conditions, and today it is over 50%. Congress ordered Fauci to investigate it, but he simply shrugged Congress off. My money is on vaccines and the skyrocketing increase in “ultraprocessed” food in the American diet. Kennedy agrees, and if he can make headway on that issue, for that alone his effort will be heroic. Vaccines are a highly dubious medical intervention. The media has been trumpeting that the vaccine-autism connection has been disproven by decades of medical research, but that is a Big Lie.

Kennedy has long known that fluoridation has been a scam that turned hazardous industrial waste into compulsory “medicine,” and I was amazed that I lived to see the courtroom victory in September. The media has attacked Kennedy over his fluoride stance, but I never saw any of the recent pro-fluoride articles admit that all of the early promoters of fluoride either worked directly for fluoride polluters or were under their influence. I wrote a second Substack post on fluoridation. Removing fluoride from the water supply will be a huge victory for American health. If that is all that Trump does, that will be something, but that might only be the beginning.

Conflicts of interest: Western medicine is good at emergency medicine, which was developed on battlefields, but it has been largely worthless for everything else. Biomedicine is considered the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, even by science’s defenders. The primary problem is conflicts of interest. Most biomedical research is funded by capitalist and “philanthropic” interests that seek to profit from the research (as do their regulators, incredibly), which is always a prescription for corruption. Kennedy noted that surreal conflict-of-interest situation at the beginning of his book. It has completely corrupted the USA’s medical bureaucracy.

Credible testing of medical interventions: I noted it above for vaccination, but all medical procedures have the same problem, mainly because of conflicts of interest. Even the orthodox data shows that medical interventions for degenerative diseases do not work, if by working we mean healthier and longer-lived patients.

Processed food: Kennedy understands full well that American health has been ruined primarily by processed food, which causes metabolic disease, which is at the root of nearly all degenerative diseases, if not all of them. About 75% of the USA’s medical bill is to manage the symptoms of metabolic disease, which is worthless and why Americans have the highest medical bills on Earth and the lowest life expectancy among Western nations.

Drug ads: The USA and New Zealand are the only two nations on Earth that allow drugs ads for the public. It is bizarre, and Kennedy plans to end that practice if he runs HHS. But since the media gorges at that trough (at least half of TV news ad revenue comes from drug ads), they have been unrelenting in their attacks on Kennedy. It is the Propaganda Model’s advertising filter on steroids. When I watch sporting events on TV a few times a year, it is amazing to watch an ad for junk food followed by an ad for a drug to manage the symptoms of eating junk food. I have called it part of the vertical integration of the medical racket, as Big Pharma relies on Big Food to provide its customers.

There is a conflict of paradigms and substandard science. I see the issues as reaching far beyond what I summarized above. I have studied the roots of medicine, going back the first known writings, and perhaps the central issue is that there is a conflict of paradigms. Men have dominated medicine since the beginning, and masculine medicine is warfare-based. It sees medicine as a war against nature, nearly all medical interventions have been violent, and the patients’ bodies have often been seen as little more than the glorious theater of battle. That kind of paradigm is also easy to turn into a racket, and it has been. Feminine medicine operates from a different paradigm. It is gentle, relies on prevention, and sees that the human body can take care of itself if it is given what it needs.

Entire avenues of scientific investigation have been wiped out as they threatened the medical racket. About the only legal cancer treatments attack the tumor. Cancer researchers obsess on DNA and ignore metabolism, which is how they have gotten it so wrong on cancer’s cause and cure.

The germ theory of disease has seen many challenges that have also been relegated to the margins. The evidence is strong that polio and AIDS come from chemical damage, not viruses. But anything that contradicted the dogma was attacked and wiped out, even if it came from the world’s leading authority. I have often seen arguments that there are no such things as viruses, and that it is all a mirage. I don’t know for sure, but I doubt it. But what is the case is that that entire line of investigation has been suppressed, along with “impossible” microscopes that could help settle the issue (1, 2). My sense is that viruses are real, but that their role in life and disease has been greatly misrepresented in the rush to power and profit. What I do know is that if people were metabolically healthy, there would have been no deadly COVID-19 pandemic, whether it came from a lab or not.

If Kennedy is confirmed as the HHS head, the medical racket won’t go quietly, and I don’t see the demise of any of the global rackets until the Fifth Epoch arrives, and only one thing can do that. If and when that day comes, everybody will live to be at least 100 and will be healthy the entire way. That is what my work is about. I have cautious optimism that Kennedy can make some kind of dent if he runs HHS, and we will see how big it will be.