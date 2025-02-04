In my post earlier today, I mentioned Ed Herman’s media analysis and how he began using chutzpah instead of hypocrisy, as hypocrisy was not a strong enough term. I found myself reading his Beyond Hypocrisy and surfing around the Internet. He began calling the USA Uncle Chutzpah (1, 2, 3, 4), used Chutzpah, Inc., and even beyond chutzpah. Two of my go-to sites on Ed’s writings are here and here.

When Ed’s output largely stopped as he was dying of cancer, I was busy doing the study to write his biography, so I got nearly daily doses of his work. But since I finished my bio and related work, which was nearly five years ago, I have really missed reading his work. Today I was reminded about what a loss it was when he passed. I doubt that anybody will fill his huge shoes in my lifetime, if ever.

His obvious integrity and the combination of incisive analysis and dry wit, for such terrible subject matter, I have never seen before or since, which is what made me his fan. Ed’s 100th birthday is in two months.