I have been writing about Western medicine since the 1990s and began discovering its flaws in 1970, when my family eliminated processed food from its diet to save my father’s health, which “impossibly” reversed the hardening of his arteries and related health problems. The book that inspired that change was banned in the USA for being contrary to medical dogma, but that book’s advice forms the first line of defense in orthodox American medicine today. That kind of sums it all up, but I am going to try to telescope my medical-racket writings into this post, inspired by the confirmation hearings for RFK, Jr., yesterday, especially the vaccination issue, which was prominent in the attacks on Kennedy. None of today’s feeds on Kennedy’s testimony have closed captions (which I need, being half-deaf), but just like yesterday, the Senators speak right over the top of Kennedy, not letting him answer the questions. The hearings are disgraceful.

Animals have long been observed to self-medicate, and that is a root of human medicine. The first known writings were significantly about medicine. Just as men dominated early civilization, they also dominated professional medicine, and there was a conflict of paradigms from the beginning, of masculine versus feminine medicine. Masculine medicine was a form of warfare. Masculine medicine saw nature as the enemy, and masculine treatments were violent, even torturous, and killed many patients outright. Feminine medicine was gentle, trusted nature, and feminine treatments were about sanitation, nutrition, and coaxing the body back to health with harmless remedies such as herbs. That basic conflict lasts to this day.

Western medicine as we know it began with the Ancient Greeks, and the Hippocratic Oath is still the one that Western doctors swear to. Galen’s work became Western medical dogma for more than a millennium. The same year that Copernicus’s seminal work was published, 1543, the first work of modern medical science was published. Its author, Vesalius, was so harshly attacked by his peers that he attempted to destroy his work. That dynamic also lasts to this day, and was exemplified by the Kennedy hearings yesterday.

Western medicine is good at one thing: emergency medicine, which was developed on battlefields. But it is a miserable failure for nearly everything else, especially degenerative and chronic diseases. While Vesalius was being attacked, witches burned across Europe, who were generally women healers.

Founding Father Benjamin Rush specifically warned about the formation of the medical racket that we have today in the USA. Rush, however, epitomized masculine medicine and his cure-all was mercury, which killed countless patients. The “heroic” medicine that Rush personified also bled George Washington to death. Mercury is in vaccines to this day.

In Rush’s time, surgery was considered the height of barbarity. If the patients did not die from the pain, they often died from infection. Anesthesia was originally invented for dentistry, and the battles for precedence among the founders of anesthesia were disgusting but typical. The man who invented sterile medical procedures in the 1840s was viciously attacked by his peers, went into physical decline, likely related to the attacks, and he was essentially beaten to death. The pioneers of sterile surgery were also endlessly attacked by their peers (1, 2).

In the 1850s, life’s origin was a key scientific topic. Today’s microbiology textbooks depict Louis Pasteur as settling the issue, but that is a fairy tale. Pasteur is credited as the originator of the germ theory of disease, but his theory seems to be a poorly understood plagiarism of a rival. Pasteur was a scoundrel who craved fame and wealth above all else, and commercializing vaccines was his big play. Pasteur foreshadowed the Nazis by engaging in human experiments and advocating medical experiments on prisoners.

Big Pharma got its start by supplying mercury “medicine” to the troops in the USA’s Civil War, and the era of proprietary medicine soon began, with secret-ingredient “medicines.” Those snake-oil days are still with us, as how vaccines work are trade secrets.

In the late 1800s, orthodox medicine fought against herbalists, midwives, and homeopaths, as it sought to wipe out the competition. The American Medical Association (AMA) was founded in the 1840s, and its first campaign was to ban abortions, to wipe out midwives.

In 1899, the AMA hired a genuine quack and abortionist to run its journal (JAMA), George Simmons. Simmons soon found a way to extort the drug companies, to get AMA approval for its drugs, although no tests were ever made. The AMA was soon raking it in hand over fist. Simmons drugged his wife, to try to get her put into an insane asylum, but she fought back in a sensational trial, which ruined Simmons’s image and inspired works such as the movie Gaslight. Simmons was forced into stepping down, and his protégé, Morris Fishbein, is one of history’s greatest quacks.

Fishbein soon “improved” on Simmons’s approval racket by extending it to food, again with no testing. Fishbein soon hit on another lucrative scam: promoting cigarettes in JAMA, which made him a rich man. Fishbein advised tobacco companies on the “science” behind making cigarettes seem like a wonder drug, and his greatest claim to lasting “fame” was designing the “research” for an asbestos cigarette filter, of all things. That cigarette company is sued to this day by its customers who got asbestos lung disease. In supreme irony, Fishbein led a “War on Quacks,” which targeted all alternative medical treatments, especially those for cancer. Fishbein initially tried to buy out and monopolize those treatments, and when they refused to sell out (1, 2), they became “quacks” that had their lives wrecked by Fishbein and his henchmen.

Racketeering in medicine went to a new level when robber barons got involved, especially John D. Rockefeller, who was trying to repair his image after having his striking employees machine-gunned. Rockefeller eventually tried to burnish Hitler’s image, and the Rockefeller Empire was such an ardent supporter of the Nazis that it narrowly escaped being tried for treason and having its assets seized. Bill Gates literally modeled his “philanthropy” on the Rockefeller model, to show how alive and well those days are.

Literally none of today’s medical interventions for degenerative and chronic disease work, if by working we mean healthier and longer-lived patients. About 75% of the USA’s medical bill is for treating the symptoms of metabolic disease, which comes from eating processed food (in the hearings, Kennedy said that the CDC admitted that it has now reached 90%). Americans have the highest medical bills on Earth, by far, and the lowest life expectancy among industrial nations. What is wrong with that picture?

Anthony Fauci was a worthy successor to Fishbein and Simmons, and those three are among history’s greatest quacks. These are the “heroes” of Western medicine. Because of people like them, medical science is considered the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, even by the defenders of science, which brings me to the topic of vaccines.

The germ theory is dubious. Some argue that viruses don’t even exist, but I am not one of them. Putting that aside for now, the very concept of vaccination is dubious, and immunity is poorly understood in medical science. Until now, the biggest event in the human journey has been the elimination of childhood death. For the entire human journey, going back to gorillas, about half of all offspring died before adulthood, and today almost none do in the West. Medical interventions had nothing to do with it. It was improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, which were side effects of the Industrial Revolution. But the medical racket has tried to rewrite the history to take credit for it, for one of the many lies of history.

There is literally no credible evidence that vaccines ever conquered any disease. In yesterday’s hearing one of the Senators was nearly hysterical when mentioning a measles outbreak in his state. I had measles as a child, as did nearly all children then, and there was no measles vaccine. Measles had become a mild childhood disease by then and almost nobody died from it, especially if they were already healthy. At worst, we got a few days off from school. Perhaps my favorite vaccine statistic is that measles deaths had declined in England by 99.96% by the time that the measles vaccine was introduced. How can vaccines claim any credit?

Measles deaths declined like the rest of them, without any medical interventions for them. The only disease for which vaccines could even pretend to get any credit is smallpox, but the mandatory vaccine programs in England were followed by epidemics, and only when people began refusing vaccination did smallpox disappear. Why the hysteria over measles outbreaks today? That is a long story, but vaccines have not only wrecked immune systems, but natural immunity has been replaced by the highly inferior vaccine “immunity,” which “works” by causing an autoimmune reaction. This is a primary reason why chronic diseases in American children have skyrocketed to over 50%, from a little over 10% before this era of mandatory vaccinations. The only “threat” that unvaccinated children present is to themselves.

What those grilling Senators yesterday (who all take huge amounts of Big Pharma money, and then had the gall to accuse Kennedy of conflicts of interest) all failed to acknowledge is that credible vaccine science does not exist, especially where vaccine safety is concerned. Their assertions that the vaccine-autism link has been disproven are mistaken at best and fraudulent at worst. I have not even touched the COVID-19 issue and the murderous fraud of it all.

Kennedy’s nomination might not survive this onslaught by the agents of Big Pharma, and that would be a shame, and maybe an existential risk to the USA, as Kennedy stated. It really is crazy to watch former Democrats (Kennedy and Gabbard) weathering these attacks by Democrats. It shows how far the Democrats have fallen.