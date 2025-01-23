I am nearing the end of this short course in comprehensive thinking for now. My effort does not have a chance unless the people involved can think comprehensively. There are too many rabbit holes to nowhere for the subject matter that I deal with, and too many paths of failure for pursuing my goal, which is ushering in the biggest event in the human journey, for superficial understandings. I wish that there was some fast and easy way to do this, but humanity’s inertia and the organized suppression have proven far too formidable. I survived and am aware of the many paths of failure, and I have no desire to keep trying those doomed approaches. If I can find enough people who have what I am looking for, it will be easy. The technical feat is not all that formidable and was accomplished long ago.

As I stated earlier, energy outranks everything in our universe, as everything is energy. Consequently, my work is necessarily energy-centric. Today’s scientists do not know what energy is or where this universe came from, and their collective denial and fear to the possibility of free energy dismayed Brian O’Leary and any scientist who wakes up beyond the assumptions of today’s mainstream science.

But mainstream science is adequate to tell the story of the journey of life on Earth and the human journey, or at least most of it. It is a central aspect of my work. I discuss many key energy events in that story. Life is a voracious consumer of energy, and humanity is the most voracious consumer of energy in Earth’s history. As Bucky Fuller said, if oil was priced at the benefit that humanity derived from it, oil would cost $1 million per barrel. As Fuller said, we are on the brink of utopia or oblivion. We are in trouble, to put it mildly. But the solution to all of our existential risks is right around the corner if enough people can muster the requisite integrity and sentience and combine their efforts. But that has proven to be a very tall order.

I might have a few posts to go, but this post summarizes the essence of this short course in comprehensive thinking.