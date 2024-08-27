I was asked to expand on the issue of the global elite and organized suppression, and I did so, here. These are not subjects that I relish discussing, partly because I was on the receiving end of the organized suppression, just like men who were in combat don’t like discussing it. But it deserves a little more discussion, and I am going to present some numbers, which I have done here and there, but not like I will in this post.

In Boston, a few months after becoming Dennis Lee’s partner, we got the friendly buyout offer, but didn’t know at the time that that was what it was. It was for $10 million. At that stage, our technology was only a naïve idea of Dennis’s, although I later saw quite a few scientists who thought that such a technology was possible, and we were trying to develop it (1) when we were wiped out, after the CIA made its billion-dollar offer to Dennis. I have heard of other offers like that, to Stan Meyer and Steven Greer, for instance.

When I heard Tom Bearden discuss organized suppression in 1998, he said that $10 million was the going rate for free-energy inventors. Dennis and Greer were leading movements, which is a horse of a different color, which is why the suppressors added zeroes. A faction of the global elite told Greer over 30 years ago that they had paid out $100 billion in quiet money to 10,000 people, which averages $10 million each.

It is not just free energy that is suppressed, but any disruptive energy technology, such as Dennis’s heat pump or high-MPG carburetors. Detroit owns most of the high-MPG carburetor patents, as Mr. Mentor discovered, and I heard quite a story from Ron Waugh from his Justice Department days, about how the federal government enables the organized suppression, and also how the suppressors cheerfully add a couple of zeroes to their offers when they need to. As I have written, not all organized suppression happens at the global elite level. Organized suppression is a method that many entrenched economic interests use. It is used in Western medicine all the time, which was in our faces during the COVID pandemic, as anything that wasn’t a lucrative patented treatment was wiped out. Even novel mining techniques have received that treatment.

Several thousand patents, mainly related to energy, have been classified in the USA. This is all part of the bag of tricks that Greer discussed, and I have experienced or heard of nearly all of them. I could go into far more detail, on murdered inventors, jailings, what happens when well-meaning elites get involved, etc.

These situations and numbers have a consistency to them. Ten thousand people were bought out (the number may be double by now), several thousand had their technologies seized through the patent process in the USA, many lives were threatened and lost, but those were far fewer, and my guess is “only” hundreds of inventors and other disruptive-technology actors lost their lives. It could be more, but violence today is a last resort, not the first resort, and likely was used far less frequently than the other methods. Also, relatively few efforts ever got to the stage where they needed suppressing. There has been a kind of COINTELRPO program to wipe out scientists and inventors who stray from the herd.

So, my rough estimate is that 100,000 or 200,000 disruptive-technology efforts have been mounted. Of those, maybe 30,000-to-50,000 were subjected to organized suppression, with 10,000-to-20,000 people bought out (it could have been more than one person per buyout), 5,000 patents seized in the USA alone (but the USA is where most of the suppression activity takes place), thousands were derailed by the subtle means that Bearden discussed, and probably less than a thousand were subjected to violence, either threatened or inflicted.

These numbers are all within an order of magnitude and make sense. The number of the suppressed might be 50,000 people and is probably less than 100,000. That is a lot people to wipe out over the past 100 years, and the suppression activity has been the greatest in my lifetime. There has to be one heck of an infrastructure in place to accomplish that, and it generally operates in secret, even at the governmental level. I have heard that at the patent office are people who work for the global elite to inform them of any threatening patent applications.

My guess is that somewhere around a trillion dollars has been spent on organized suppression of disruptive energy technologies, but that is a pittance when viewed in the context of controlling the world economy. As I have written, I believe that the rise of global elites was enabled by Europe’s conquest of the world, so these interests have had centuries to hone their craft. In the Fifth Epoch, they will become obsolete and know it, so this is far from just an economic story, but about exercising power at the highest levels on Earth. But their organization is fractured and most want to see free energy come out (my friend’s underground show was related), so this is not nearly as forbidding an issue as it might seem. If an effort like mine can amass that choir, the Fifth Epoch is just around the corner.

Although they operate in the shadows, enough people have had enough encounters, and lived to tell about it, so that I could write this post.