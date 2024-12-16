As I have written, science is one of humanity’s greatest inventions, the so-called Scientific Revolution helped the Industrial Revolution arrive, and science and technology have been inextricably intertwined ever since. I think that it must be kept in mind that the Scientific Revolution transpired in Europe while it conquered the world, so Western science has often had a martial character. I have encountered many grim episodes in the history of science, as new findings and theories were attacked by the day’s scientists or were put to evil ends. The attacks by scientists often ruined careers and lives, and pilloried scientists were often vindicated after their deaths. Off the top of my head, Semmelweis, Birkeland, and Wegener come to mind, but there were many others. The first practical application of Einstein’s E=MC2 was nuclear weapons. Many animal experiments are evil. Science has a great deal to answer for.

In a world of scarcity and fear, everything eventually becomes corrupted, and science has been far from immune to that dynamic, especially the biomedical sciences, which even the defenders of science call science’s flimsiest and most corrupt branch. That is because of flagrant conflicts of interest, as nearly all biomedical research is funded by capitalist and “philanthropic” interests that seek to profit from the research. There is no greater prescription for corruption than that, but it is rarely even mentioned in the media, partly because those same interests help fund the media. About 70% of ad revenue for TV news shows come from drug ads, so do not expect biomedical corruption to ever be fairly addressed by the mainstream media. This is the Propaganda Model’s advertising filter on steroids. In recent weeks, I have seen many media attacks on RFK, Jr., and they are mostly lies, as the media does Big Pharma’s bidding. I will discuss those lies in a future post.

While biomedical science is the most corrupt branch of science, it is far from alone. There was a schism in astronomy in my lifetime, as astronomers battled for telescope access. One camp was funded by the Rockefellers and the other by the Carnegies. The Rockefellers prevailed, which set the direction of astronomy. If astronomy was not immune to robber-baron influence, what branch of science is?

Laying aside the corruption for a moment, science is structurally limited, and not for the best reasons. Today’s scientific establishment is materialistic, which is epitomized by the “skeptics,” who attack and dismiss any and all accounts of the paranormal, but they do it in highly irrational fashion, which is ironic, as they claim to speak for scientific thought. History’s greatest scientists had little use for the materialism that underlies today’s science. I had it demonstrated very dramatically at age 16 that all people are inherently psychic. Five years later, Brian O’Leary had a similar experience while performing the same exercise, and he could never again buy the materialism that underlies establishment science. Brian became a prominent advocate of scientific testing of the paranormal. There is very robust evidence, for instance, that human consciousness survives the death of our physical bodies.

What my friend saw blows orthodox physics out of the water. The most important scientific findings on Earth have been systematically hidden from mainstream scientists for longer than I have been alive. When people watch antigravity technology in action, the so-called law of gravity becomes something else.

Materialism is a religion, which will soon die in the Fifth Epoch, along with all of the other religions, and what will supplant them will be vastly more enlightened. Science in the Fifth Epoch will bear only a faint resemblance to today’s version of it.