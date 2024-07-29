The entire point of my work is to help the Fifth Epoch arrive. I have provided many descriptions of easy-to-predict features of it (1, 2, 3), and last year I wrote a story of what the first century of the Fifth Epoch could look like. Describing some of those aspects, more than I have already at Substack, will be this post’s purpose.

First and foremost, the arrival of the Fifth Epoch on the back of free energy will be the end of scarcity. In his masterpiece on war, Azar Gat stated it as succinctly as I have seen: the biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is the root of all violence. Eliminate scarcity, and there goes the root of all violence. As Bucky Fuller noted, in a world of abundance, two men could still fall in love with the same woman, but humanity will be primarily concerned with self-realization, not survival.

The nuclear family may well become quaint, and just as childhood death was banished in the Fourth (Industrial) Epoch, childhood adversity will be banished in the Fifth Epoch. I think that we will see a new kind of human, as children will be raised in abundance and love instead of scarcity and fear. Fuller noted that children are born as geniuses, but our societies beat it out of them almost immediately. That dynamic will end.

Women will have total control of their bodies and pregnancies, there will be no unwanted children, and women will not be dependent on male breadwinners. What replaces our current social order will be immensely more enlightened, and coercion will not accompany the process. Coercion is violence-based, and all coercive behaviors will disappear. A tiny fraction of today’s humanity just won’t understand and will need to be sequestered from global society, but in places of healing, not punishment. But the next generation will easily adapt to abundance.

Today, scarcity to humanity is like water to a deep-sea fish; few people understand how it permeates everything. All of our dominant ideologies are based on a scarcity assumption, understandably. In a world of abundance, those ideologies become pointless.

Nations are territorial constructs (ape territorialism writ large) that will quickly become obsolete in the Fifth Epoch, as will cities as we know them. They will no longer make sense, as both are based on energy scarcity.

In a world of scarcity, humans fixate on the exchange aspect of economic life (such as money). In a world of abundance, exchange becomes meaningless.

People pollute and wreck ecosystems as they push the energetic costs of their economic lives onto others (AKA the commons). Corporate-pollution decisions are cost/benefit based. Ed Herman wrote of how corporations have engaged in massive pollution, vended deadly products, and subverted the public system in order to continue doing it. Capitalism will be one of the first things to go in the Fifth Epoch. The global elite know this well, which is partly why they have worked so hard to prevent the Fifth Epoch’s arrival – what we encountered was capitalism on steroids. When capitalism ends, nobody is going to be promoting harmful practices because they profit from them. That mentality will quickly become nonsensical.

All human-inflicted pollution on Earth will quickly end in the Fifth Epoch, and I expect that there will be a period of global remediation as we clean up our mess. All dumps will be mined, rendered harmless (breaking them down into their constituent elements would be easily accomplished if necessary), and reused or given back to nature. No more carbon dioxide will be vented to the atmosphere, humanity can decide what the best level is, and will achieve it nearly as easily as setting a thermostat.

Humanity will quickly become one society, will initially have a global lingua franca (Google translate has already largely accomplished this) on the way to having one language, and within a couple of centuries, there will only be one “race,” as human isolation ends on Earth.

These are some of the many changes that are easily foreseeable in the wake of the arrival of free energy. My kidnapped friend was shown far more than free energy. Antigravity technology was also demonstrated, and global elites possess advanced materials and a host of wonders that looked like a magic show to my friend. My guess is that much or even most was developed by reverse-engineering captured ET technology. We will quickly become a spacefaring species. Shows such as Star Trek hint at what is coming. I have always seen that artificial intelligence (“AI”) will play a major role in the Fifth Epoch; not to become more “efficient” with lower payroll costs and higher profits, but to eliminate human drudgery and ensure a safe society in a harmless world. For instance, when we become spacefaring, AI will pilot the craft, not humans. The days of human-piloted vehicles will soon end. Gravity, energy, and materials will no longer present engineering constraints.

In short, the arrival of the Fifth Epoch means the end of the world as we know it, but nobody will miss it. Everybody will be richer than Bill Gates, just as the average American is richer than Louis XIV was, and he was Europe’s richest man as Europe conquered the world.

Earth’s ecosystems will no longer be wrecked or commandeered for human benefit. A tiny piece of the Antarctic ice sheets could host indoor farms that could feed humanity a hundred times over (or put in the Sahara Desert, or in orbit). Needless to say, using animals for any reason will soon end, although pet-like relationships will still exist, but in a more enlightened way than we see today.

Because humans will no longer have abysmal diets that lead to metabolic disease, which is the root of all degenerative diseases, everybody is going to live to be at least 100 and be healthy the entire way. All of today’s largest and most powerful industries and professions are rackets, and they will all quickly disappear. Nearly all of Western medicine is a sham (which only treats the symptoms of metabolic disease and never seeks to cure it), the mainstream media is a lie factory, war is a racket (as Smedley Butler said long ago), and so on. All of these industries and professions will quickly be universally seen as worthless when the Fifth Epoch arrives.

I have fielded countless objections to free energy’s possibility or desirability, as people defend their beliefs and their carefully carved-out survival niches in a world of scarcity, as they can see no further than the disappearance of their niche. Those people are not in my target audience. I give a nod to the transition period, such as peacekeeping grandmothers who will ensure that men will not try to weaponize free energy technology, until they no longer need to be reminded.

I have been living with these ideas since I became Dennis Lee’s partner in 1987, and I know that my imaginings have barely scratched the surface of what lies ahead. As everybody who has played at the high levels in the field for very long knows, the technology has been on the planet for generations. The greatest triumph of the people running the world today is making that new world unimaginable. Making it imaginable is a key aspect of what I am doing.