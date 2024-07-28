My introductory post sketched my journey and my current goals. At several junctures on my journey, especially during my early days with Dennis, if anybody had told me what lied ahead, I would not have believed it. That journey of awakening I would not wish on anybody, and many shattered and shortened lives accompanied that odyssey. I only survived because of my youth and idealism.

The offers to buy us out (1, 2), the endless attacks from corrupt officials (1, 2) and a compliant media, and the many attempts to steal our companies were all part of that surreal scenery. When I later discovered that free energy technology is very real and kept under wraps (1, 2), and I traded notes with people such as Brian, that was really the small stuff of my journey. I had long since been awakened to realities that most people do not suspect exist.

When I began my days of study in 1989, it was initially to mount a defense of Dennis, so that he did not spend the rest of his life behind bars. The next year, my studies ranged far and wide, and one of my motivations was to determine whether anything that I had been taught while growing up was true. Not much was. Even though I had been jolted out of my initial naiveté, I was still naïve about humanity in ways, especially whether anybody really wanted to know the truth. I found a relative few, but the rest preferred to sleepwalk through their lives and parrot their indoctrination and conditioning. I began seeing that people would embrace certain death rather than question their indoctrination. I had to witness that repeatedly before I accepted it. I was even attacked for trying to save a life, by the person that I was trying to save (a close relative, and that was the last time that I tried to help somebody in that way). I recently encountered an old quote that stated that most people would rather die than think, so this is not a new revelation. But watching people choose death over questioning their beliefs were some of the many sobering moments of my journey.

In the 1990s I studied everything, but not science as much as other topics, such as history, various fringe topics (1, 2), the assassination of JFK (because a friend knew the inside story), what I came to call the medical racket, the media, spirituality, American mythology (1, 2), etc.

After I completed my site largely as it stands today in 2002, and I was introduced to Bucky Fuller’s work by one of his pupils a few months later, I resumed my science studies, which will not end in my lifetime. But it has mostly been popularized science (which Einstein loved reading while growing up), and for the people I seek, popularized science is more than adequate for my effort. People do not need to be professional scientists to contribute to what I have in mind. While the content of science (AKA evidence) is important, science is ideally a process, an iteration of evidence and theory, and the discernment that scientists ideally exercise is more important for my effort. But today’s mainstream science has great limitations, too, not the least of which is corruption, which infects all human endeavors today, as we live in a world of scarcity and fear.

When my teenage dreams began in 1974, I sensed the central importance of energy. When I was surreally led to Dennis’s company in 1986, a lightning bolt hit me that reverberates to this day. I did study science, particularly energy science, in the 1990s, and I have decided not to revise my writings of a generation ago on the energy issue over the journey of life on Earth and the human journey, as they show where my thinking was, and I was definitely heading in the direction of where I am today.

I resumed my science studies in earnest in 2003, but was in the throes of a monster of a midlife crisis. In 2007, I began studying in earnest for what became my big essay on the energy issue. I did not develop my idea of Epochs of the human journey until about 2010. The first, second, and fifth Epochs in my framework are my invention. Each Epoch was founded in its energy practices, and without the energy breakthroughs, the next Epochs would not have happened.

The changes wrought by each new Epoch were so radical that those living before the new Epochs could not imagine what was coming. I am trying to help people imagine the coming Epoch before it happens, as a way of helping make it happen, which has never been tried before.

The primary upshot of what I call the Fifth Epoch is the end of economic scarcity. Easily predictable outcomes of that Epochal event include the quick disappearance of:

1. Poverty;

2. Childhood adversity;

3. Violence;

4. Crime;

5. War;

6. Environmental destruction;

7. Nearly all diseases.

Not bad, but few people on Earth know or care, and it took me many years to finally understand why. In short, almost all people are trying to survive and really do not care about what happens to the world after they die. When the subject of free energy is broached, more than 99% of people react with various levels of denial, fear, complacency, hopelessness, anger, and in other unproductive ways.

For those that get beyond such reactions and actually try to “do something,” they almost invariably get trapped by the free energy field’s state of arrested development and travel the well-worn paths of failure. I have tried to ignore the free energy field for many years, and an effort was recently mounted, which is the highest-profile attempt since Dennis’s in 1996. I doubt that it will work, but I would love to be wrong.

I plan to discuss many subjects at Substack, but helping the Fifth Epoch arrive will always be my highest priority, and I have a plan.