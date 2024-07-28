Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Tazweld
Jul 28

Alas old friend you are not alone in the Awakening.

My journey into the light began very early with a Grandmother that questioned everything. Her rule for life was this

1. Believe all that you see first hand

2. Only half of what you read referring to real books not the media.

3. None of what you hear

4. Question everything

5. Trust no one

6. Always treat people with respect whether you like them or not

7. Charity begins at home give to charity what charity has given you

8. Life is hard and you get nothing for free so get out there and clean that chicken coupe

9. Only trust a person as along as you can see them and not an iota longer

10. Until death do us part you will only have One true love in your life and nothing absolutely nothing is forever on earth

She was wise beyond her years having survived the great depression many would say she was a bitter old woman in that they were wrong she saw the world for what it is.

Terry Oldberg
Jul 28

Dear Wade:

You should know that:

1) The English language, teq word "science" is derived from the Latin word "Scientia" meaning "verifiable knowledge,"

2) Irts Its verifiability is a traiit of a hypothesis under which it is empirically testable.

3) In their investigations, physical scientists have discovered that energy which is available for doing work is not free Thus, in making an argument one should not assume that energy which is available for doing work is free.

Cordially<

Terry Oldberg

Engineer/Scientist/Public Policy Researcher

terry_oldberg@yahoo.com

