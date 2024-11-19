As I am doing in these “lives of the great” posts, this post is a summary of my posts on Gary Wean’s life, and it will only link to my Substack posts.

Gary was born in the Midwest, Iowa as I recall, in 1921 and was a naval gunner in World War II in the Pacific Theater. He settled in LA after the war and became an LAPD policeman in 1946. Gary had many duties in his job, including traffic cop, but a big part of his job was putting Mickey Cohen under surveillance. Cohen was a Jewish mobster who had worked for Al Capone, and he ran LA’s crime scene. Dealing with the escapades of Hollywood celebrities, politicians, and mobsters was Gary’s daily life. In 1946, Gary saw Jack Ruby in the company of Cohen, and Gary had a conversation with Ruby about the Mob’s plans for Havana and New Orleans, as the West Coast was not as attractive of an investment opportunity with the end of World War II. Ruby was a high-ranking mobster, not the small-time nightclub owner that the Warren Commission portrayed him as. One member of Cohen’s entourage was Harry Pregerson, who became a federal court judge, which was a Jewish variation of organized crime.

Gary also saw Menachem Begin in Cohen’s company quite often. Begin ran the terrorist group Irgun, was a mass-murderer, but eventually won a Nobel Peace Prize as Israel’s prime minister. Gary learned that Cohen was behind introducing Marilyn Monroe to JFK, as part of an influence-peddling and blackmail scheme. Monroe was killed by Cohen’s men because she knew too much and could not be counted on to remain silent.

Pregerson got Gary fired from his LAPD job and Gary moved to Ventura County. Gary eventually moved back to LA as an investigator for LA’s district attorney. One of Gary’s close friends was Audie Murphy, who was the USA’s most decorated war hero who became a movie star. In December 1963, through the sheriff of Dallas County, Bill Decker, Gary and Audie heard from a frightened Senator John Tower that Lee Harvey Oswald did not murder JFK. Oswald was part of a CIA operation to frame Fidel Castro for a fake assassination attempt on JFK, to justify an invasion of Cuba. But unknown persons interposed the mission and turned a fake assassination into a real one.

I have studied the JFK hit for 35 years in light of Gary’s tale, and never saw a credible piece of evidence contradict it. Furthermore, as documents have been declassified and other evidence has surfaced since 1963, they have only reinforced Gary’s story, such as the Operation Northwoods document, authored by the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Northwoods plan was proposed around when the CIA’s plan was developed, and it proposed to stage fake terrorist incidents and frame Castro for them, to justify invading Cuba. In the wake of JFK’s murder, the USA’s national security state covered up its involvement in the CIA plan and served up Oswald as the lone assassin, which was pure fiction.

In 1966, Gary moved back to Ventura County and became an investigator for the public defender’s office. In 1970, Gary discovered an operation to frame people for crimes and other events, to remove them as obstacles for the gangsters who ran Ventura County, who often were the judges. Gary was asked to help frame somebody, and when Gary refused, he was framed instead, which ended his career.

Gary fought back with lawsuits and spent his next 20 years as a Ventura County gadfly, which led to a murder attempt on him. He published his book in 1987, the year before my company was wiped out by the same interests who ruined Gary’s career. Ventura County makes the top-five lists of most corrupt counties in the USA, and has even been ranked number one, but all counties are corrupt, in one way or another, partly because of the lucrative drug trade.

When it looked like my partner, Dennis Lee, would never live to see this side of the bars again, I met with Gary, whose advice was critical in my springing Dennis from jail a couple of months later, in the biggest miracle that I ever witnessed. The year after I met Gary, he ran for sheriff, and Ventura County quickly passed a law that made Gary too old to run for office. Gary then tried to sell the business that he bought after he lost his career, but the gangsters who run the county stole his business from him instead, and Gary spent his last years in Oregon, in exile and near-destitution. That is a common fate for the heroic few who take on our corrupt system, and Gary is in my pantheon.