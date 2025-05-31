This post was inspired by watching a recent interview with Sam Husseini. Even while recovering from a concussion that the USA’s State Department inflicted, Sam remains one of the world’s most vital voices on many key issues. What spurred his latest interview was the Oval Office theater of Trump’s berating of the South African president over the “genocide” of South African white farmers. That Trump can go on about that “genocide,” while not a word could be heard about a very real genocide happening in Gaza (even though somebody asked about it in that event), is exactly the kind of double standard that Ed Herman made it his life’s work to expose.

In 2010, Ed co-authored a book on the politicization of “genocide,” which adduced the greatest statistical discrepancy that I have seen in the social sciences: the death of a “worthy victim” was called genocide more than 25,000 times as often as that of an “unworthy victim.” White South African farmers are worthy victims, while Gazans are the today’s ultimate unworthy victims. Sam expertly illuminated some of the tricks that the USA’s government and media have recently played to help ensure that Israel’s bloody settler-colonialism project continues as planned.

I have studied genocides and holocausts too much in my life, especially those inflicted by my great nation. I have long written about how the organized suppression that we encountered in our free-energy efforts was 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity, which applies to all of the global rackets, as the sociology of all of them is similar. A similar ratio applies to what is happening in Gaza, as the entire world, with extremely few exceptions, is complicit. Americans who think that the media portrays anything close to physical reality have their heads in the sand, and they are always highly complicit in acts such as these, performed with their tax dollars. Every time that I put gasoline in my car, I am complicit. We all own a piece of this, whatever we might think.

In the meantime, people such as Sam give me hope that maybe we will turn the corner as a species, but time is short. There is a way out, however, for all time, if enough people can dig deeply enough into themselves, find that foundation of integrity and sentience, and combine their efforts.