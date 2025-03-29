I made an estimate of the numbers on organized suppression of exotic technologies: a trillion dollars or so have been spent. But when it is protecting $800 trillion of assets, which would become worthless if those technologies were used by the public, a trillion dollars is a pittance to spend. Most of that is to fend off the threat of free-energy technology, which was developed to a commercial level long ago. I have written about the pitfalls that free-energy aspirants face and specific tactics to suppress free-energy technology. Most efforts failed long before organized suppression needed to be applied. The other global rackets have similar tactics, especially medicine. I recently wrote about the price that the heroes have paid. The heroic honor role in medicine is a long one, too. But the energy racket is the kingpin of the global rackets. There are structural and conspiratorial aspects of this situation, but this post will focus on some of the conspiratorial tactics that I have experienced, witnessed, or heard about.

The day that I met my future partner, Dennis Lee, he had a bodyguard, from all of the death threats that he received, and one of his employees had already died from the efforts of a corporate hit man who was sicced on Dennis’s company, as the electric companies pulled out all of the stops to wipe out Dennis’s company. Dennis thought that the electric companies would give him a tickertape parade for bringing the energy conservation that their full-page ads begged for. He had yet to realize that he was bringing far more conservation than they had in mind.

Corrupt police, prosecutors, and judges are easy to bribe, and the local media will parrot them. I lived through that in my home town. In Greer’s latest movie, he sketched the methods of suppression of free-energy efforts (my original replies are in parenthesis):

“Methods of suppression:

The National Security Order was the only one that I was unfamiliar with, and I am still unfamiliar with it. I don’t know who issues them or what they exactly do, but they probably muzzle free-energy inventors somehow in the name of national security.

On threats to individuals and families, I have heard a great deal on that and lived through it. Some examples are what happened to Mr. Researcher, that rich windmill entrepreneur, stories that I heard from Tom Bearden, and others. I get scuttlebutt from Greer’s organization, and one memorable anecdote came from one of his billionaire patrons. He was planning on being more active, but he was told in no uncertain terms that if he got very involved, they would kill his entire family, down to his grandchildren. The threat that Greer reported about Neil Armstrong was almost identical. Brian O’Leary was made an offer that he could not refuse, just like in the Godfather. The closest that he came to publicly disclosing it was in his final book.

The global elite do not see ETs as any kind of threat to Earth. What they fear is public use of ET technologies, free-energy and antigravity in particular, which would usher in what I call the Fifth Epoch, and it would collapse the global power structure. What they fear most is losing their earthly power. They are what I call dark pathers, and “psychopath” also fits. Their “heaven” is decidedly unpleasant. When a psychopath unmasked himself to me, it was the turning point of my life, and he was far from the only psychopath sicced on our companies (1, 2). What amazed me was how easily they duped people, even those close to me, as they laughed off my warnings. They eventually realized how they were duped, to life-wrecking effect.

That sting operation that was mounted against us was the most sophisticated that I have heard of, with a penthouse suite in Manhattan, an alleged trillion-dollar trust, and sovereign nations.

Soon after the raid, I began hearing of a tactic: burn down a house and bulldoze it, sometimes with the murdered occupants still in it. It happened to the paralegal group that helped us file our civil rights lawsuit after the raid, and I heard of a free-energy inventor whose family was murdered, and their house was burned down and bulldozed. These are not urban legends, but real risks in the field.

What scares me the most is not those stories, but gung-ho free-energy newcomers who think that they are going to run out and make it happen, like 18-year-old boys rushing out onto a battlefield, that they are going to win the war singlehandedly, thinking that they will enlist their social circles, etc. That approach is suicidal in this milieu.

There are structural aspects of this, such as prosecutors who don’t care if their prosecutorial targets are innocent or not. They only care about getting the coveted conviction, and will happily lie as much as they need to in order to secure that conviction. One of those liars was the first president of the Southern California Fraud Investigator’s Association. I could not make this up if I tried.

This multifaceted evil is what I call the 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity situation, and it extends far past suppressing free energy and other disruptive technologies. As our company was being wiped out in my home town, two elderly gentlemen told me that they attended a conference where Max Gerson was poisoned. Two years later, I read of that incident in Ralph Hovnanian’s Medical Dark Ages. I heard of other alternative health practitioners who met similar fates. As I stated, many alternative medical practitioners were wiped out by the medical racket, which is even more ruthless than the energy racket. Untimely deaths, labs burned down, kidnapped and kangarooed into prison (1, 2), and so on, have befallen MDs and others who ran afoul of the medical racket, which was on full display for anybody with eyes to see during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No organization on Earth today is fit for the free-energy pursuit, which is why I am trying to roll my own. The free-energy field has been in a state of arrested development for at least a century. The somnolent public is no help (they react to these issues with indifference, denial, fear, or they want to be entertained, as if this is a tabloid story), those that I call conspiracists have a stunted view of the issue, laying it all at the feet of organized suppression in tribal fashion (the evil-doing out-group), when it is really a small part of the problem.

There are also the so-called White Hats, and they kidnapped my friend for his underground technology show. I have also encountered White-Hat types in federal agencies and elsewhere. They are also real. We heard from them periodically when I was with Dennis, and Greer said over 20 years ago that most of the global elite favor bringing out those technologies to the public, as the alternative could be an uninhabitable planet. I could go on and on, such as platinum miners who fell afoul of the global elite, and free-energy inventors who declare themselves the Second Coming and Messiah (I called it inventoritis, and Greer called it the Crazy Inventor Syndrome).

I understand how overwhelming all of this can be, but it is the reality of the planet that we live on. It took me many years to digest it. If the people that I seek heed my advice, they won’t be at risk. I just need to them to learn the song of abundance for now, and that may be all that is needed to catalyze the arrival of the Fifth Epoch. That “choir” that I envision has never been heard on Earth before, and it is about time.