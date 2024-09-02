As I wrote in my previous post, in the Fifth Epoch, elites will become obsolete. So will everything about them, including the global rackets that global elites run and protect. I briefly mentioned the sociology of them, and how the structural aspects were far more important than the conspiratorial ones, as the rackets are 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity. The rackets only work with the complicity of their employees, customers, and various enablers. It is not only the global rackets that work that way, but the lesser ones do, too.

As Noam Chomsky noted, Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model is only a special case of the constraints that all intellectuals in capitalist societies face, and even in all societies, going back to the Old Testament and its prophets. All global rackets have similar structural constraints to those that control the media, of power players, ideology, internalized values, and the like. I will discuss how each racket will likely end in future posts, but free energy is the essential catalyst, without which none of the rest will happen.

Free-energy efforts were almost always self-defeated and did not need organized suppression applied to them. The organized suppression of free energy and related technologies is history’s greatest instance of it, and is likely related to the ET cover-up.

All rackets can only vanish in a world of abundance, and only one thing can do that. Until energy is abundant, then scarcity will still dominate human affairs and there will always be people who turn their livelihoods into rackets. It is just the nature of the beast.

None of the global rackets even deserve to exist, and in the light of abundance, none of them will last long. Already, in our industrialized world, people advocate Universal Basic Income and other sharing strategies. In a world of abundance, everybody’s basic needs will be met with a minimum of human effort. If an effort like mine is successful, then a transition into the Fifth Epoch could well look like this.

Communal sharing goes way back (early Christians advocated it), and socialists and communists arose early in industrialization. But only in a world of abundance will their ideals be realized.

One reason why people fear free energy so much is that they think in terms of scarcity, know that every great change has winners and losers, and they don’t want to be losers. With the arrival of abundance, everybody will win, even the racketeers, although they may be among the last to understand.