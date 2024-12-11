My best pupils have always recognized that my work is something different, dove in, and did not come up for air for months or years. They are highly unusual, however. Most people blow a fuse only a few pages into it, and yesterday’s replies were typical. I can’t prevent ignorant, irrational, or dishonest responses to my work, but I can make my stance clearer for the people that I seek. I have always tried to make my work as simple as I can, to reduce the intellectual lift for the people that I seek, but it is not easy to do with comprehensive material. Some homework is necessary in order to understand my work.

A special study of mine has been the violence that humans have always inflicted on each other. This has likely been a near-constant in the human line, going back to chimps. However, as humanity’s surplus energy has risen over the Epochs, humans could afford to be more humane, and violence and warfare have commensurately declined. The Epochs of the human journey were all based on their energy practices. While the industrial era has been humanity’s most humane, we might not survive the decline in the energy sources that have fueled our industrial age.

My life-ruining adventures as a free-energy revolutionary radicalized me, and in its aftermath I began to study everything, partly to understand why the world worked so differently from how I was taught that it did.

Among my earliest influences were Noam Chomsky and Ed Herman. Today, I am Ed’s first and only biographer, but I hope that I live to see a professional biography about Ed. His life more than merits one. In their first collaboration (which was censored), they created the bloodbath framework that Ed used for the rest of his life. Bloodbaths that the USA and its allies inflict are celebrated, justified, or ignored in the mainstream media, while those perpetrated by enemy regimes are denounced and lied about. As an American, it was quite an education to learn that, but I eventually realized, like Chomsky often stated, that Americans are not so exceptional. All peoples play such in-group/out-group games. The American media’s deceptions are arguably more sophisticated, but all societies play similar games.

I first wrote publicly about our imperial violence in 1991, and it was only a gentle prelude of what was to come. The first essay on my site as it stands today is about the feat of Christopher Columbus and his initiation of history’s greatest genocide. I wrote it in 1998, and the same year I was inspired to write what became my war essay, after reading Howard Zinn’s review of Saving Private Ryan. Zinn’s work was also the inspiration for my Columbus essay. The centerpiece of my war essay was the Jewish Holocaust, which I just can’t stop studying. Writing that essay damaged my marriage, from the emotional toll that it inflicted, but it also helped me quit drinking the next year, and I might not be alive today if I hadn’t.

As an American writer, my primary responsibility is to call out American crimes, not those of other nations. Noam and Ed saw it as their duty as intellectuals, as I do. Because they were Jewish, they also felt a duty to expose Israel’s crimes, and Ed and Noam would have been very active, writing about today’s genocide in Gaza. The public does not see my private efforts to help with the Gaza issue. I wrote about Gaza and Syria two days ago, to be castigated yesterday for not writing about it. Sigh.

A bloodbath that even Chomsky did not recognize was the COVID pandemic response. COVID-19 likely came out of a laboratory where biowarfare research was happening. Between suppressing early treatments, mandating worthless masks and quarantines of the healthy, and inflicting vaccines and other lucrative treatments, the medical racket killed millions of people, and it is all being covered-up, as usual.

I recently reviewed a book on history’s greatest atrocities that left out the greatest one of all: two centuries of British rule in India. That is a typical blind spot of white male scholars. I have written about infanticide and the holocausts of children, which did not end until industrialization. I do not know of anybody who has written more on these collective subjects than I have, or more comprehensively.

But my work is about ending all of that. All of those untimely and needless deaths have been side effects of living in a world of scarcity (the Gaza genocide is the latest colonial-settler land grab), the only solution is abundance, and only one thing can do that. That is what my work is all about.