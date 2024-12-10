With the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, it is time to write a little about it. I won’t pretend to have any Syrian expertise, although I have studied the Syrian situation since 2011 in some depth.

My studies lately have included the rise of domestication in the Fertile Crescent, which is a longtime subject of mine. Rising and falling empires has been the story of that part of the world for several millennia, without interruption, and what became Syria was in the middle of that bloody mess. I do know something about the American Empire, and the most relevant articles that I read today on the American role were from two of my favorite journalists: Sam Husseini and Caitlin Johnstone.

As far as what it looks like from the Arab perspective in the West, it is hard to do better than Sam, and here is a good take on the fall of the Assad regime. I’ll read Russia Today over anything in the American mainstream media on Syria, such as these articles: 1, 2. Sam also linked to Vijay Prashad’s take on events in Syria and what the future portends. The discussions I see are about whether Syria will look like Afghanistan, Iraq, or Libya, and Syrians will pine for the “good old days” under Assad, at least before 2011. The USA had a heavy hand in devastating those nations. Maybe it will turn out better than those grim examples, but I sure would not bet on it. Syria has been a big pawn, and the Syrian people have suffered unimaginably, which has become far too common in that part of the world, even leaving aside the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

I am not going to add much of value on what is happening there, but what I will say is that Middle East oil is history’s greatest material prize, and that explains everything about the West’s involvement there since before World War I, such as Winston Churchill’s oil epiphany in 1911. As long as our industrial world is dependent on oil (and it is running out fast), I don’t see it getting any better in that region, which brings me to my work. Humanity has not needed fossil fuels for a century or so, but free-energy, antigravity, and related technologies have been systematically kept from public awareness and use for longer than I have been alive, in history’s greatest cover-up. Good luck with finding honest, intelligent, and informed discussions of that issue. If it is not denied, then it becomes the province of crazed conspiracists who operate at the tabloid level, or the discussion never rises above the arrested development of the free-energy field.

None of this nightmare needs to happen. The effort needed to right humanity’s ship, as a percent of human activity, is infinitesimal. That is the surreal part of it.