As far as I know, my approach to bringing free energy to humanity is unique, especially with my background. The arrival of free energy for public use will be the biggest event in the human journey by far. Make no mistake: free-energy technology is older than I am, as well as antigravity and other mind-boggling technologies. They are being kept from public awareness and use by history’s greatest cover-up. I write from direct personal experience, both mine and those close to me.

I engaged in, witnessed, and heard of many paths of failure for this task, and I seek to avoid them by taking what I call the love and enlightenment approach, which has yet to be tried, as far as I know. This is the first in a series of posts to show how I came to my approach. It was a lifetime in coming, after life-wrecking and life-shortening trial and error. I do not want to bury anybody else whom I got involved with my effort.

For the people that I seek, this series of posts will be instructive, and I expect that they will see aspects of their journeys in mine. Unfortunately, more people have to die before I can tell the entire story. If I outlive them, I will, and they are all much older than I am, so I like my chances. Obtaining the books (1) (all out of print, and I may put them on the Internet one day) that have been written about my adventures with my former partner, Dennis Lee, will make this tale far clearer. My story is far more spectacular than I have been able to publicly reveal so far. At any rate, I doubt that this series of posts will be boring, as it is a firsthand account of taking on the biggest issue on Earth and living to tell about it. Many have not.

This series will be a little different from past retellings, as I will note what I thought when those events happened. I have something like an eidetic memory and many of those events are burned into my memory, partly because they were so much larger than life. Most people refuse to believe that what I am about to write about really happened. It all happened and more.

I seek the few who can overcome denial, fear, and their conditioning, so that they can help with this. I long ago realized that such people are rare.

I need to start at the beginning, or before the beginning, and I’ll start with my father’s father. He was born in 1907 on a homestead in Kansas. He lived in a sod hut while young and traveled by horseback. When I lived with him after my college graduation (about six months in total), he told me things that he would not tell children. He admitted that he lived in ignorant and unenlightened times. The mentally disabled were pariahs and the butt of all jokes. His ancestors moved there soon after the Indians were eradicated, and my ancestors kept moving to land that had been recently cleared of the natives, in history’s greatest crime, but my ancestors only marveled at the “providence” of that cheap land, as if heaven had bestowed it to them.

In scale, intensity, and duration, the USA is history’s most racist nation, and I was raised in a racist and bigoted environment, which was normal for the time, although mine was a bit more redneck (AKA poor white agrarian) than others that I was raised with. It is the most shameful part of my upbringing, I could see how my grandfather tried his best to overcome it, and that racist and bigoted environment was far more pronounced when he was young. He was poet of international reputation who wrote on the USA’s genocidal treatment of the natives long before it became fashionable, although he never completely escaped his conditioning; few people ever do.

During my long years of study, I came to appreciate the daily brutalities of life before the Industrial Revolution, which ended backbreaking labor and other horrors. Hitler and Stalin were severely beaten by their fathers, and historians agree that it partly explains why those men become such murderous despots. My grandfather beat my father, and even broke his skull. I was “only” spanked by my father, and today, spanking children is a crime in more than 70 nations. Nearly all of the world’s children live in nations where corporal punishment is still legal, including the USA, although it is generally frowned on today in the USA as barbaric. Progress has been made.

I also came to appreciate the pace of change in Western societies, and how so many people have not been able to handle it. My grandfather lived in a sod hut and traveled by horseback, his son helped put men on the Moon, and his son devoted his life to helping the biggest event in the human journey manifest, which will turn human societies from places of scarcity and fear into places of love and abundance. Three Epochs in three generations; nothing remotely like that has been seen before in the human journey. It made me more sympathetic when I understood that, and why nearly everybody on Earth reacts to the idea of free energy and abundance with indifference, denial, and fear. Only a tiny fraction of humanity has ever gotten past those reactions, and few people on Earth can even imagine the coming Epoch, but nobody ever saw the next Epoch coming before, either, at least until now.

One reason why I start this with my grandfather is that he is likely where I got most of my brains from. My father is far smarter than I am, with an IQ likely somewhere around 160-to-170 (he worked in NASA’s Mission Control Room during the Space Race). But he married a woman with an IQ about half of his, and the outcome of that was children who were either geniuses or mentally disabled. I am only the middle child, intelligence-wise, with an IQ on the low end of the genius range, and I became a student of genius from a young age. I eventually learned that genius and insanity are close cousins, as both look at the world differently from how the rest of us do. I watched a genius go insane, which was quite a spectacle. So-called “intelligence” became a theme in my family, with those huge divergences. My smarter brother has a criminal mind, however, while I was born a Boy Scout. One reason why I remained childless was the odds of having a child like my siblings. I wanted no part of that, no matter how remote that possibility might have seemed.

I was a bookworm from the time that I could walk, and my parents quickly realized that I was a chip off the old block. I was raised to be a scientist from the cradle. By third grade, I was in what were called “gifted” classes, which lasted through middle school. By age nine, I read the family’s encyclopedia each night, read the daily paper, read all of the paleontology books in my primary school’s library, and won the first spelling bee that I ever entered at the first spelling bee held at that new school (named after a genocidal saint), in which a fourth grader beat the fifth and sixth graders.

But I was raised as a normal child in my suburban baby boomer neighborhood, played sports, was a Boy Scout, etc. I am also somewhere in the autism spectrum. I am closer to normal than Bill Gates and Elon Musk are, but I am still a nerd with few political skills (my father has that problem in spades). I could have never been a CFO like many of my pals became. I was good at problem-solving and took a comprehensive approach to my innovations. I was the guy in the back room who made sure that everything worked.

My life was normal when I graduated from sixth grade, to go into middle school next, until that fateful morning, mere days after I turned 12 in 1970. On that day, my mother walked into our kitchen and said that the bowl of cornflakes that I was eating for breakfast was bad for me. My awakening began then. I can’t regret awakening, but I would have never believed what it led to.