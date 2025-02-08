As with the others whose lives and work I summarized (Brian O’Leary, Ed Herman, Gary Wean), this post will summarize my posts on Dennis Lee and will only link to my Substack posts. Unlike the others, the final chapter of Dennis’s life has yet to be written, as he is still at it, incredibly.

Dennis was born in 1946 in Yakima, Washington, and was raised as a migrant farmworker until he was forced to leave home at age 13. He kept going to school until he was caught sleeping in the janitor’s closet mere weeks before his high school graduation and was expelled. He then joined the army and was a paratrooping medic who planned to become a surgeon. A month before he was discharged, he was drafted into a Special Forces mission in Cambodia to clean up a CIA operation gone bad and retrieve the bodies, to keep the “secret” alive that the USA was not at war with Cambodia. Dennis killed many people on that mission.

After his discharge, Dennis went back to Yakima and planned to join the middle class and pursue the American Dream, before he realized that it was a fiction. He nearly killed himself when he discovered that, but a voice in his head prevented his suicide, and he made a deal with that voice to make the American Dream a reality. He was his college class president and a straight-A student when he spent a summer between college years working on an Alaskan radar base in the infirmary. His supervisor was a famous surgeon who pioneered heart surgeries on children and who buried most of his patients. He told Dennis that if he abandoned his ambition to become a surgeon, that he would pay for the rest of Dennis’s college.

The local mob tried to recruit Dennis into dispensing their illegal drugs, but Dennis instead worked with the FBI to bust them, and the mobsters tried to kill Dennis twice. He fled to New Jersey, where that famous surgeon lived, and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University and studied social psychology, with a special interest in Utopian civilizations. He lived among the Eastern Oligarchy and he was in honors college at the top of his class when soon before graduation he was invited to attend a conference hosted by B.F. Skinner. At the conference, Dennis became horrified that the conference was about brainwashing the public. Dennis left the conference and dropped out of college, disgusted.

At the time, Dennis was an aluminum-siding salesman for Sears, and he made more than the president of Fairleigh Dickinson did, but he was too good and Sears fired him. He then married a member of the oligarchy, had a child, and began a home-improvement business, which was wiped out in the mayhem of the USA’s first energy crisis. His child died, his marriage ended, and he was hoodwinked into pleading guilty to fraud for having his business wiped out, a plea which haunts him to this day.

Dennis then had a bout of automatic writing that became the plan for a business that would unite the consumer and give them a voice in the marketplace. He soon met his future wife and became a Christian in those days. He was constantly fending off mobsters in New Jersey, but survived a hit attempt in a way that earned their respect, and they left him alone after that. He ran that idealistic business for two years, and when it was nearly dead, he tried to give it to Pat Robertson. Robertson invested in the company but soon pulled out, which killed the business.

Dennis then got involved in energy conservation, originally with low-flow showerheads, for which he invented the first shared-savings program. He soon got involved in foam insulation for homes, as Americans began learning the virtues of energy conservation. Dennis always thought big, and began to industrialize an industry that was stuck at the craftsman stage, so that he could insulate entire neighborhoods in a day. From his earliest days as an entrepreneur, not only was he continually fighting off mobsters, but his business partners constantly tried to steal his businesses, and they were successful several times. Not only that, but his programs were so explosively successful that established interests felt threatened enough that Dennis began to receive efforts to destroy his businesses, and the media was an accomplice, with its incessant lies.

Just as some mobsters who stole his company were about to break his legs, Dennis became paralyzed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, just as his first child was born with his second wife. He was treated at a Veteran’s Administration hospital, the staff’s negligence nearly killed him three times, and he is paraplegic as a result. I have pushed him around in a wheelchair.

When Dennis had recovered enough to get around by wheelchair, he got involved with the world’s best heating system (it still is), around 1980. It was a heat pump with huge evaporator panels which increased their efficiency by three times over traditional heat pumps, and they also doubled the heat output. He found another industry that was stuck at the craftsman stage and he set about industrializing it. He also took advantage of Jimmy Carter’s energy tax credit to put that heating system on people’s homes for free, in the most brilliant and benevolent business strategy that I ever saw.

Dennis tried to interest the world’s biggest heat-pump maker, but they were engaged in a conspiracy with the electric companies to produce their shoddy equipment that barely beat fossil-fuel heating. He persisted, and eventually the chairman of the board of American Express understood Dennis’s plan and was going to put up $1 billion to carpet the USA with Dennis’s heat pump, which would cut the USA’s heating costs by more than half. But just as the deal was about to go through, Dennis’s business associates stole his money, mobsters stole his company, and Dennis was once again destitute, with three children.

Dennis went home to Yakima for Christmas in 1983, where his son died of crib death. Washington State had the world’s cheapest electricity from its many hydroelectric dams, but its electric companies floated billions of dollars of bonds to build five nuclear power plants, only one of which was completed, which led to the biggest municipal bond default in American history to that time. Electricity costs began skyrocketing and Dennis saw full-page ads from the electric companies that encouraged conservation. Dennis’s heat pump would save over 80% of heating costs if it replaced electric heaters, which the state had many of. Dennis thought that the electric companies would throw him a tickertape parade. He did not know that his heat pump delivered far more conservation than they wanted.

After wasting nearly a year with a local oligarch in Yakima, Dennis had enough, moved to Seattle in the autumn of 1984, and mounted the biggest run ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace, before Carter’s tax credit expired at the end of 1985. The electric interests mobilized all of their assets to kill Dennis’s company, which led to the death of one of his employees, which radicalized him.

His company was eventually stolen and he was run out of the state. A few months before Dennis’s company was stolen, a voice in my head told me to move from LA to Seattle, where I was born, and I walked right into Dennis’s company. My first professional mentor invented the world’s best engine for powering an automobile, I had my energy dreams since age 15, and walking into Dennis’s company was like I was hit by a lightning bolt, which reverberates to this day.

Dennis moved to Boston to try to rebuild his effort, and I chased him across the continent to help. The day after I arrived, Dennis began thinking in terms of free energy, when we visited a company that made electricity from hot water. Dennis got the idea to marry his heat pump with that hot-water turbine to make free electricity. It was a naïve idea, but we soon began hearing from scientists who thought that it was possible. Within a couple of months I became Dennis’s partner, and my biggest shareholder was my mentor. I brought him out to see if Dennis was crazy or not, with his plans. My mentor told Dennis that if he wanted to work together, that the business had to be relocated to the town where I was raised: Ventura, California. We moved there in June 1987, and the professor that inspired me to become an accountant funded the operation.

Dennis soon found a national program that worked, which was selling information kits on making, selling, and installing his heat pump, but we were working on free energy, too. Then my mentor came forward with the idea to marry his engine with Dennis’s heat pump panels to make free energy. We went from a few volunteers to 40 employees in a couple of months, and soon became an alternative energy Mecca. In January 1988, we were raided by the Ventura County sheriff’s department, and they stole our technical materials in the raid. That began my life’s worst year. In May, the CIA approached Dennis and offered $1 billion to fold our operation. When Dennis refused, he was arrested with a million-dollar bail, and my nightmare truly began. Going bankrupt was the easy part of the year for me, and my moment of truth was my day on the witness stand, as the prosecution tried to intimidate me as I testified. They tried it on the wrong man.

In January 1989, I met with a former policeman who had been fighting the same corrupt officials that had Dennis incarcerated. His advice was critical in my plan, to sacrifice my life to give Dennis a chance of living as a free man again, which incredibly worked, in the biggest miracle that I ever saw. After springing Dennis from jail, my heroics were over and I got married, moved away to Ohio, and began digging out of my financial abyss. Dennis was still kangarooed into prison, where the officials tried to get him killed by the inmates, which nearly worked. Dennis got out of prison in 1994 and immediately tried to rebuild the effort, and in early 1996 he began barnstorming the USA, to the consternation of Bill Clinton, the sitting president. After several years of trying, Dennis got me to go back to work for him, which I should not have done. The global elite took their game to new levels and subjected us to a sophisticated sting operation, with a trillion-dollar trust, Indian nations, and Wall Street. I nearly went to prison for my effort, but I was soon headed home to Seattle in the spring of 1997, and I have not left.

Dennis’s effort collapsed in 1997, but he kept at it, barnstorming the country. He arrived at my home, unannounced, in August 2006 to invite me to the White House, as George Bush the Second’s energy advisor was arranging a demonstration of Dennis’s technologies. At the time, Dennis’s big play was a high-MPG carburetor. I had no interest in getting involved, and a few years later, David Rockefeller called Dennis at home, just before his national ad ran. Dennis was soon banned from the energy industry in the USA, and his heating system has been completely wiped out in North America. To my knowledge, only one company in the world still makes it.

Dennis then got involved in a financial-engineering play around Obamacare, and that time even the FBI got involved. The rigors of their journey shortened his wife’s life, as she died in 2021, working 60-hour weeks to the end. The last time that I talked to Dennis, he was still trying to make a dent.

Dennis likely attracted the attention of the global elite in Seattle, and definitely when I became his partner and we pursued free energy. We gave them some interesting days in the office and probably some sleepless nights, as we pursued the biggest event in the human journey. Dennis is the Indiana Jones of Free Energy and the greatest human that I have known, which is saying something.