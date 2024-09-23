At this stage of my Substack experience, I am trying to tread lightly on current events and focus on the comprehensive nature of my work. I could write all day long, every day, about current events regarding the subjects that I write about, and most of it would be grim reading. The daily outrages and absurdities, whether it is American imperial behavior, the media’s constant deceptions, environmental calamities, tales of global racketeering, retail politics (including identity politics), etc., etc., are endless. This is what a world of scarcity and fear looks like, the only cure is abundance, and there is only one way to achieve that.

That stated, I planned to write a post on how humanity’s health will be in the Fifth Epoch, and this will be one, but I want to comment on medical racket news. I see it every day, and it is time to discuss some of my recent reading.

I recently saw this article from the BBC on the COVID pandemic origin, attributing it to animals in the Wuhan wet market. I was shocked when I read it. The media scandal over the suppression of the lab-origin hypothesis is one of its greatest ever, and that is saying something. I was stunned as I read that article, which prominently featured Kristian Andersen, an author of a recent paper that concluded that COVID-19 came from the wet market. Andersen might be the least credible person on Earth on this issue, as he was the lead author of the fraudulent paper in Nature that dismissed the lab-origin hypothesis. In that BBC story, and an NPR story, not one word on Andersen’s flagrant conflicts of interest was mentioned. Three other authors of that new paper also co-authored that fraudulent one. I didn’t have to wait long to find a rebuttal. The lab-origin hypothesis is certainly up for debate, but Andersen and pals should be criminally prosecuted, not given a global propaganda platform. I understand that this is how the media operates, but sometimes even I am shocked by its audacity, which is just more of Ed Herman’s chutzpah factor. It reminds me of how Elliott Abrams, a front man for genocidists, became a human rights advisor, of all things, to 21st-century Republican administrations. It was like making Al Capone the chief of police.

I saw from the beginning how putting COVID patients on ventilators killed most of them. Some courageous medical professionals have spoken out. Many estimates have been made on how many Americans have been killed by the COVID vaccines, and they generally range in the hundreds of thousands to over a million, and the USA already had the highest COVID death toll on Earth. The latest estimate that I saw is here on vaccine deaths. One friend, whom I talked to as I wrote this, is in wheelchair because of the COVID vaccine, which also killed his mother (sick the day after being vaccinated and dead three weeks later), and another close friend is dying of brain cancer, the kind mentioned in this article. I have little doubt that his cancer came from the vaccine.

The USA has the worst healthcare system on Earth, on a cost-benefit basis, and I saw this article yesterday that only confirms the obvious. But the racket rolls right along and the rackets likely all will, at least until the Fifth Epoch dawns. I saw an article recently on how tobacco companies acquired food processors back in the 1980s, when the atmosphere finally turned against tobacco, as they applied their expertise in creating and marketing addictive products. Whether witting or not, processed food companies create the patients for the medical racket, which I have called vertical integration. I doubt that it is all a happy capitalist coincidence.

Popular Science is an Establishment bulwark, similar to Scientific American. I just got my last issue of Scientific American, as it went woke, and huge section of it was “sponsored” by Big Pharma, in one of countless examples of the corruption of biomedical science. A Popular Science article that I saw today was about tetanus and vaccines. It will never run a tetanus-vaccine story like this one.

I read material such as the above daily, and to get to the point of this post, in the Fifth Epoch, the medical racket will be among the first to go. People are not going to ingest addictive substances, as they are all brief escapes from misery. Nobody is going to be miserable in the Fifth Epoch, unless they really want to be, and not many will. All humans will eat fresh, whole food, disease as we know it will almost entirely vanish, and what remains will be easily treated, but not with drugs and surgeries. Everybody will live to be at least 100 and be healthy the entire way. There will not be any killer infectious diseases and certainly no vaccines. Humanity will be healthy as never before. Humans will live in non-toxic environments, have non-toxic food, degenerative and infectious diseases will go into the dustbin of the human journey, and who is going to miss it?