Bucky Fuller said that when abundance reigned, humanity would be primarily concerned with self-realization, not survival. Another way to state it is that people will be pursuing their potential, and I see several dimensions of that. This pursuit of our human potential can be likened to the higher levels of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. This is all related to the idea that we may see a new kind of human in the Fifth Epoch.

When I was 16, I had it demonstrated to me very dramatically that everybody has innate psychic abilities. In the West’s materialist culture, those abilities are rarely developed. Brian O’Leary’s scientific career was ruined by having the same experience that I did while performing the same exercise. Brian led spoon-bending and other paranormal classes, and the group most consistently unable to perform paranormally was white male professionals, whose paranormal abilities had atrophied due to their Western conditioning. Today, some of those white male professionals lead the paranormal debunking effort on behalf of materialism, but they often can’t see what is obvious to everybody else. Their minds are crippled, but they do not realize it. In the Fifth Epoch, that will end. Everybody will be familiar with those abilities, and many will take them to levels that are associated with mystical masters. Those abilities will become normal.

As Fuller also said, children are born geniuses, but our societies beat it out of them. That will not happen in the Fifth Epoch. I do not consider this world to be fictional. I know psychonauts that have taken similar journeys. It is one of the stars that I steer by. The knowledge that I have spent a lifetime acquiring, every child knows in that reality, and much more. The beings in that world chose love, but it is hard to choose love in a world of scarcity and fear. In a world of abundance, it will be a natural choice.

Organized religion will not last long in the Fifth Epoch, just like the other dominant ideologies will not. All of today’s dominant ideologies are scarcity-based and part of a framework that justifies in-group domination of out-groups. All organized religions are corruptions of the initial inspiration that led to each religion, as the priesthood twisted the message/practice to butter its bread (I doubt that there is an exception of significance, but I could be wrong), and perhaps none so spectacularly as Christianity, with its Crusades, Inquisitions, and other outrages. None of them will make sense in the Fifth Epoch. Today’s so-called New Age is another corruption of the initial inspiration.

In a world of scarcity and fear, everything eventually becomes corrupted, which has produced those disillusioned idealists. No ideal is ever perfectly achieved, but in the Fifth Epoch, ideals can come far closer to being realized than they have so far, for the ideals that survive. In the Fifth Epoch there will not be markets, so the ideal of a free market will no longer make sense. In the agrarian Epoch, there was the ideal of the perfect slave, but slavery became obsolete in the industrial Epoch.

There is already a mountain of scientific evidence that our consciousness survives the demise of our bodies. In the Fifth Epoch, such evidence won’t be relegated to the fringes, but it will be common knowledge and the fear of death will largely vanish.

Science in the Fifth Epoch will only bear a faint resemblance to today’s version, which has become quite corrupt, like everything else. With those restraints removed, horizons of scientific exploration beckon that are currently unimaginable to nearly all scientists today. The arts will flourish as they never have before. No artists will seek patrons, fame, and fortune, but will create art to fulfill themselves and benefit society. Celebrity culture will vanish, like nearly everything else about our world. Inventors will invent like never before, also to benefit society and fulfill their souls, not to seek fame and fortune, as those goals will become meaningless in the Fifth Epoch.

The Fifth Epoch will mean the end of survival and fear as organizing principles of societies. Love will reign as it never has. I doubt that I will live to see it, but I am willing to be very pleasantly surprised. Only the arrival of free energy for public use can lay the groundwork for it, which is why I do what I do.