I am a member of history’s most privileged demographic group, as a white male educated American baby boomer. Relatively few us are very aware of or care much about how most of the rest of humanity gets the short end of the stick. I grew up with the many rationalizations for our positions, and most of my peers are in thrall to those delusions. Nearly everybody parrots the ideologies that feed them, so that is nothing new or unique, but I am very familiar with those of my demographic group. Just as few Westerners can comprehend what life was like in previous Epochs, few of them understand the lives of drudgery that the world’s lower classes live in. I broke my ribs on my first job and worked in restaurants and as a janitor through my college diploma. My peers often had similar occupations while growing up, and they were happy that those days were behind them. Dennis Lee was one of the early boomers, and he grew up as a migrant farmworker.

For everything that I use in my life, I think about how it was produced, from my food to my furniture to my car to the gasoline that it runs on, from how the raw materials were formed and acquired to how the objects in my life were constructed. Anything imported to the USA from poor nations has blood on it, and the USA’s imperial activities have a lot to do with that. I audited sweatshops and hellish factories in my LA days. I was there while they were closed for the inventory count, but I shuddered to imagine what they were like when they operated, and Mexicans comprised the workforce. It is far worse in poor nations.

I am a beneficiary of what is likely history’s greatest crime, and my great nation owes humanity a debt that it might never repay, but there is a chance to. In an interview over a decade ago, I was asked why most free-energy suppression stories came from the USA. My guess is that it is because there is more free-energy inventing happening in the USA than anywhere else. That is partly because of our unprecedented wealth, as my ancestors helped steal an exceedingly rich continent, and because of that so-called “Yankee ingenuity” that the USA is famous for.

Today, we live in the early stages of what is being called the artificial intelligence boom. I have always seen a major role for computers in the Fifth Epoch, and I am already seeing reports that AI-driven robots are quickly being developed. To me, that is the greatest promise of computers and machines, which can soon eliminate all human drudgery, provided that the energy issue is solved. In a world of scarcity and fear, AI could easily become something from The Terminator, but in a world of abundance, such fears will fade to oblivion.

Drudgery will be one of many aspects of our world that denizens of the Fifth Epoch will look back on and be glad that those days are over.