Life in the Fifth Epoch - The End of Drudgery
Another Aspect of Today's World that Nobody Will be Sorry to See End
I am a member of history’s most privileged demographic group, as a white male educated American baby boomer. Relatively few us are very aware of or care much about how most of the rest of humanity gets the short end of the stick. I grew up with the many rationalizations for our positions, and most of my peers are in thrall to those delusions. Nearly everybody parrots the ideologies that feed them, so that is nothing new or unique, but I am very familiar with those of my demographic group. Just as few Westerners can comprehend what life was like in previous Epochs, few of them understand the lives of drudgery that the world’s lower classes live in. I broke my ribs on my first job and worked in restaurants and as a janitor through my college diploma. My peers often had similar occupations while growing up, and they were happy that those days were behind them. Dennis Lee was one of the early boomers, and he grew up as a migrant farmworker.
For everything that I use in my life, I think about how it was produced, from my food to my furniture to my car to the gasoline that it runs on, from how the raw materials were formed and acquired to how the objects in my life were constructed. Anything imported to the USA from poor nations has blood on it, and the USA’s imperial activities have a lot to do with that. I audited sweatshops and hellish factories in my LA days. I was there while they were closed for the inventory count, but I shuddered to imagine what they were like when they operated, and Mexicans comprised the workforce. It is far worse in poor nations.
I am a beneficiary of what is likely history’s greatest crime, and my great nation owes humanity a debt that it might never repay, but there is a chance to. In an interview over a decade ago, I was asked why most free-energy suppression stories came from the USA. My guess is that it is because there is more free-energy inventing happening in the USA than anywhere else. That is partly because of our unprecedented wealth, as my ancestors helped steal an exceedingly rich continent, and because of that so-called “Yankee ingenuity” that the USA is famous for.
Today, we live in the early stages of what is being called the artificial intelligence boom. I have always seen a major role for computers in the Fifth Epoch, and I am already seeing reports that AI-driven robots are quickly being developed. To me, that is the greatest promise of computers and machines, which can soon eliminate all human drudgery, provided that the energy issue is solved. In a world of scarcity and fear, AI could easily become something from The Terminator, but in a world of abundance, such fears will fade to oblivion.
Drudgery will be one of many aspects of our world that denizens of the Fifth Epoch will look back on and be glad that those days are over.
You wrote "I am a beneficiary of what is likely history’s greatest crime, and my great nation owes humanity a debt that it might never repay, but there is a chance to." I am also a beneficiary of these same crimes. And, speaking of national crimes, in the last several decades there has been more and more emphasis placed on bringing ancient, hidden, national crimes in certain countries to the whole world's attention, but not yet to all nations. People with politically liberal governments are learning about many of those crimes. E.g., we Americans should all be much more aware now of what our ancestors did with and to all the indigenous, native people who were living here when our particular previously undiscovered and massively exploitable continent was "discovered" and the 16th century equivalent of the 1889 Oklahoma land rush occurred all over both American continents. These lands had already been discovered thousands of years earlier, just not yet by the only people who counted, who were the future European explorers beginning in 1492. The USA's founders were not the only European peoples who mass-murdered their way across newly discovered lands in the "Age of Discovery". Britain did the same in Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania, and Canada, and when those native populations had been almost completely exterminated, Britain's public became aware by reading their scandal-mongering newspapers and raised such an outcry that their government began taking measures to stop the slaughter. Spanish settlers did the same in Uruguay and Paraguay, inter alia, in South America and the Caribbean Sea area, France did the same in Haiti, Russia did the same in their "unpopulated" areas, Germany followed suit in German Southwest Africa (now Namibia) and German East Africa (now Tanzania), etc. This seems like a natural thing that Homo sapiens always must do until we are found out and then we become ashamed of our national butchery. All your readers should be aware by now of what the USA did with its native inhabitants until very modern times, but the USA also did the same in the Philippines after replacing the brutal, Spanish, terrorist government there until Mark Twain began writing about the American slaughter there shortly after the Spanish-American War ended. And Belgium's King Leopold II did the same in the Congo until his mass slaughter made worldwide headlines, once again helped by Mark Twain's writings. We find this still happening most everywhere on earth until the silent, local slaughter is "outed" by publicity, and then sometimes it stops or slows down, but usually new ways are found to keep it covered up. Cambodia and Rwanda are perhaps the most recent examples of mass slaughter of the "wrong" racial or political group by the more "enlightened" group.
In spite of the strong emotions felt by millions today, this is what European Jews did in the sovereign nation of Palestine beginning right after World War II ended. They moved in with much greater power, weaponry, and organizational skills than the native Palestinians who had lived there for 3,000 years more or less peacefully, due to the extremely small number of Jews still living there after the Romans came, saw, and conquered. Once again a small part of humanity has done the same thing that all humanity does when the opportunity presents itself; i.e., use force to take over a sparsely populated area, and force those already living there to flee or take their chances fighting a far more sophisticated and powerful group intent on killing as many of them as necessary until they become a tiny minority and the rest of the world lets the new owners of that land know that they have slaughtered enough to have gained worldwide shame.
So God's chosen people, the Jews, are just like all other peoples everywhere in human history, and will kill, plunder, and steal their way into power over much weaker people whom they happen to find already living in the new places that their tribal God has handed to them on a silver platter.