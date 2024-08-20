I just finished covering each of the global rackets that were presented to me long ago. They are far from the only rackets on Earth, as rackets can be found everywhere. In a world of scarcity, everything eventually becomes corrupted and turned into a racket. But those seven rackets are the most dominant ones, and according to what I have gathered over the years, they all interact and cooperate with each other, and their leadership interlocks at the top of the world’s power structure. I don’t lie awake at night thinking about it, but I also don’t seriously doubt it. We had interactions with the global elite, and they wrecked our efforts, but other factions wanted to help. But plenty of more local interests were involved, and as I written plenty, the organized suppression that we encountered was mostly structural, as everybody helped them out, and largely unwittingly. For the size of the global herd, the shepherd’s task is surprisingly easy, as the masses do most of their dirty work for them, gratis.

This is the situation that humanity finds itself in (and a common one among ensouled species such as ours), as we make Earth uninhabitable and nuclear war is once again on the table. I know a way out, but I can’t do it alone. The people fit to help my effort are few and far between, but my effort does not need many, either. My Substack writings are part of my strategy today, to find the people that I seek, and we will see how it goes.