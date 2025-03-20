In keeping with the theme of these posts, this is really a simple issue: no mammal can change its sex. For all mammals, sex is determined at conception, and that is it. There are abnormalities in the sex chromosome that cause diseases, as with all chromosomes, but that really has nothing to do with today’s trans craze.

To a great degree, the trans craze is an attempt to overcome physical reality with ideology and vocabulary. That Donald Trump had to become the voice of reason on this issue shows how far the Democrats went off the deep end, and this issue is partly why Trump is in the White House.

A bizarre aspect of this is that Democrats kept genuflecting to the “science” on COVID, for instance (although they really didn’t), but the trans craze is proudly antiscientific, rooted in a postmodernist rejection of science that argues that physical reality is whatever we say it is. Everything is a social construct in that view, and physical reality is irrelevant. I find it difficult to think of something more deluded than that.

Kara Dansky said it simply: “Men are not women and should not have access to women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, sports, or prisons.” Another other grim aspect of this is mutilating and sterilizing children, in a form of pedophilia. These are medical atrocities that will go down in history with lobotomies and eugenics.

Anorexics are not treated with diet pills and gastric bypass surgery, and people with gender dysphoria should not be treated with hormones, drugs, and surgeries, as the medical racket rakes it in once again. The West Coast and my home state of Washington have arguably become the craziest on this issue. An official in Oregon that advises on mental health issues identifies as a turtle, like a boy in my circles used to identify as a girl but then identified as a dog. In a nearby city, when a man who masqueraded as a woman on the city council was discovered describing his body parts on a porn site to earn “a little cash on the side,” he was forced into stepping down, so give that city council a point for sanity. The avowedly mentally ill should not be running our governments, right?

Normalizing mental illness is obviously not a healthy practice, nor is mutilating people’s bodies to conform to their delusions. In the Fifth Epoch, I expect these societal insanities to end.