That two of Trump’s executive orders were to curb the trans craze and attempt to reestablish the First Amendment show how far off the deep end American woke culture has gone. I’ll discuss the trans craze first. I already wrote a Substack post on it, but it merits some recapitulation. No mammal can change its sex, which is established at conception. That scientific fact should have prevented the trans issue from ever arising. There is no such thing as a human transsexual, and “transgender” is also a bogus concept. Other than some rare chromosomal anomalies, humans are born male or female and that is the end of it.

Trans-critical feminists see, and I believe accurately, that the trans craze is a rearguard action on women by the patriarchy, to eliminate the idea of women altogether. Kara Dansky is a leading voice on the trans issue, and she analyzed Trump’s executive order. In her latest book her case is simple: the Democratic Party abandoned women and children. Dansky wrote: “Men are not women and should not have access to women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, sports, or prisons.” Transing children is given the euphemism of “affirmative treatment,” but it amounts to sterilizing and mutilating children and adolescents, which is an immense act of pedophilia that will one day take its place in the annals of medical atrocities alongside lobotomies and eugenics. The medical racket is cashing in once again. Dansky was canceled out of her career as a human-rights attorney for speaking up on the trans issue, which is a common fate and brings up Trump’s executive order on the First Amendment.

The First Amendment protects free speech, including the press. Sam Husseini was dragged from the State Department for exercising the press’s right, even obligation, to challenge the government.

Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of any society that aspires to be democratic, but free speech has always been under assault in the USA. The dark odyssey of Ralph McGehee should make it clear on how little free speech Americans really have. But the assault on free speech has gone into overdrive in recent years, and it was never more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the burden of proof has shifted to anybody who argues that COVID-19 did not come from a lab. Trump is readying a pause on federal funding of gain-of-function research, which may have well created the COVID-19 virus. But for a year, any suggestion that COVID-19 came from a lab was censored off of the Internet, in the wake of fraudulent scientific papers that Anthony Fauci instigated.

The First Amendment is about challenging corrupt authority, not doing its bidding, and it is scandalous that Trump even had to make that executive order. The Cancel Culture is explicitly against the First Amendment, as it punishes anybody that disagrees with its postmodernist insanity. The censors have invented bogus rationales for their acts, with terms such as misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation. In practice, such terms were used against dissent from corrupt authority. Dissent is the lifeblood of science, but scientists or MDs who dissented from COVID dogma had their careers wrecked, and this goes back to what Fauci did to the world’s leading virologist in the 1980s, as Fauci built his infectious-disease racket on behalf of Big Pharma. Another rationale for censorship has been the largely meaningless term “hate speech.”

There are only two areas in which censorship has been reasonably justified: incitements to violence and harm to vulnerable members of society, such as kiddie porn. Virtually everything else is protected by the First Amendment. In our Orwellian times, while COVID dissent was purged from the Internet, actual incitements to violence against trans-critical feminists were considered protected speech, and outlawing criticism of Israel’s genocide in Gaza as antisemitic “hate” speech by Congress is equally bizarre.