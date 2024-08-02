For the people that I seek, those disillusioned idealists, they eventually realized that they had been sold an idealized reality that did not quite match up to the version that they encountered, and it began to wake them up. Receiving that presentation is normal, but awakening beyond it is rare.

But if they do their homework, and it only takes a little, they will understand that the events that I portray all happened, such as that my former partner Dennis sold what is still the world’s best heating system, which he put on people’s home’s for free, that Brian really was an astronaut who was asked/ordered to go to Mars, that my mentor invented the world’s best engine for powering an automobile, and much more. They will understand that being kidnapped and given an underground exotic technology show was no great surprise in the milieu that I ran around in, or that officials are the criminals who imprison us, that murdering us was common but is rarer than it used to be, and billion-dollar offers to go away are part of that terrain. They will understand that invoking the “laws of physics” to dismiss free energy is naïve, as is dismissing the huge body of evidence of organized suppression as an unfounded “conspiracy theory.”

Ancillary understandings to be found in my work include the ideas that:

1. JFK was taken out in a backfired CIA operation intended to goad JFK into authorizing an invasion of Cuba, the ET issue may have also been in that mix, and the American presidency was permanently demoted with JFK’s murder;

2. Mass-murdering thieves and genocidists became national heroes, saints, and fathers of my great nation;

3. Ed Herman was one of the greatest dissident intellectuals that the USA has yet produced;

4. The mainstream media produces immense amounts of propaganda, as does social media, Wikipedia, search engines, etc., as do our educational systems;

5. Western medicine is largely a racket (1, 2), but so are all of the other big, powerful, and lucrative industries and professions, especially energy.

While those are all worthy topics to explore, that is not what I have spent the past 20+ years of my life studying. By 2002, I largely completed the studies and writings listed above for my website as it largely stands today. What I have studied since then has mostly been scientific topics, and particularly the role that energy has played in our universe, the journey of life on Earth, and the human journey. If I have a core message anymore, it is probably that, especially what I have called the Epochs of the human journey. Those Epochs are:

1. The First Epoch is the journey from the australopiths who made the earliest stone tools yet found to behaviorally modern humans;

2. The Second Epoch was humanity’s conquest of Earth, which drove all other human species and Earth’s easily hunted animals to extinction;

3. The Third Epoch is the agrarian phase, when humans domesticated plants and animals, which human civilizations were based on until very recent centuries;

4. The Fourth Epoch is the industrial age, when humanity rode the energy of fossil fuels into today’s modern civilizations;

5. The Fifth Epoch, based on free energy and related technologies such as antigravity, has yet to come, although the technologies for them have long existed.

I will briefly discuss each Epoch in coming posts.