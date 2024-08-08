The first half of the 20th century was eventful, to say the least. The European conquest of Earth was nearly complete. As the century began, the USA was finishing its genocidal conquest of the Philippines (and Kipling welcomed the USA to the imperial table), soon after adding Hawaii to its imperial holdings, and Chinese Boxers were being brutally defeated. Mark Twain satirized King Leopold’s genocidal reign in the Congo. The British Empire was at its peak and it was finishing its Boer War, in which the term concentration camp began use. Japan won a war over Russia. The Wright brothers flew, Henry Ford began making cars, and Einstein published his seminal papers.

My grandfather was born on a farming homestead in Kansas in 1907, traveled by horse, and lived in a sod hut while growing up. His twin brother died as an infant, which was still common then. When he died in 1996, his son had long since helped put men on the Moon, and his son’s son was writing publicly about making the Fifth Epoch happen. Three Epochs in three lifetimes; there has been nothing like it in the human journey. The First Epoch took millions of years to transpire, the Second about 50,000 years, and the Third about 12,000 years. The Fourth Epoch has just begun and it will be over soon, in one way or another. The rate of cultural change in recent centuries is like nothing that humanity has remotely experienced before. Coming to understand the unprecedented rate of change has made me far more sympathetic toward the confusion and insanity that I see in the world today, but the confused and insane cannot help with what I am doing, although they will be among the primary beneficiaries.

When Winston Churchill converted the British Navy to oil from coal, it set in motion machinations in the Middle East that reverberate to this day. The world was just not big enough for vying industrial powers, which led to World War I. Carving the Ottoman Empire into easily controlled oil states was part of World War I’s British strategy. Oil concerns dominated World War I and its aftermath.

I mentioned John D. Rockefeller in my previous post, and the rise of global elites in the post before that. They had a hugely corrupting influence in many human activities, and science was one of them. Science and technology had been intertwined since the Scientific Revolution, and both were increasingly subjected to elite control as the global rackets grew. Tesla’s fate was only a preview of what is being called the Lost Century, when energy innovations were stifled by the global elite. I survived their bag of tricks, so this is far from theoretical. But the organized suppression of energy innovation is only one small part of a much larger tableau. We all own a piece of this situation.

The scientific ideal has never been attained, just like the ideals of democracy, a free press, and free markets have never been attained. They are all ideological constructs that have never existed in the real world, and the reality could be their opposite. In a world of scarcity and fear, everything becomes corrupted, sooner or later. Ideals are nice to have, I consider myself a disillusioned idealist, my fellow disillusioned idealists are my target audience, and the means become the ends, which all worthy idealists know.

I was exposed to the flaws in Western medicine when I was twelve, when my family changed its diet to whole food to save my father’s health, which worked and “impossibly” reversed his artery disease. The book that changed our diets was banned in the USA in the next decade, for being contrary to medical dogma and encouraging people to heal themselves. Today, that banned advice forms the first line of defense in medical orthodoxy. I doubted that I would live to see it. The medical racket also tried to wipe out my employer when my free-energy partner was in solitary confinement. So, I was well and truly radicalized when I began my days of study in 1990, and Western and alternative medicine was one of those early subjects that I explored. Like everything else, Western medicine has a sordid history. Western medicine is good at emergency medicine, which was developed on battlefields, but it is a miserable failure for nearly everything else, but that is where the big money is made.

The problem with Western medicine, other than its corruption, is a conflict of paradigms. Western interventions basically work on the warfare model that men developed, as the body becomes a battlefield. Women’s medicine was gentle, giving the body what it needed to be healthy, and focused on cleanliness, nutrition, and gentle remedies that coaxed the body back to health. The female paradigm was basically wiped out by men.

We could go all the way back to animal self-treatment to get to the roots of medicine, or the very first medical writings from the earliest civilizations, or Hippocrates, Greek goddesses, Greek medicine, and its corruption in Christian iconography, or the barbarities of medieval men’s medicine and wiping out women healers in the witch hunts. But I’ll start with Founding Father Benjamin Rush, his “heroic” medicine, which undoubtedly harmed more people than were helped, and his warning of a medical racket forming in the USA, which was prophetic. In the next century, the American Medical Association was founded, specifically to wipe out the competition, and its first target was the midwife profession. It is a grim tale, and only got worse when diversifying robber barons became “philanthropists” and turned Western medicine into an outright racket, led by Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller.

But Western medicine was on its way to racket status long before those “philanthropists” appeared on the scene, and one of my earliest studies was the career of Louis Pasteur, who was a scoundrel who craved wealth and fame, and seems to have marched biology and medicine off in the wrong direction, from which it has yet to recover. His germ theory of disease seems to be a poorly understood plagiarism of a contemporary. Today’s microbiology textbooks tell a fairy tale on how Pasteur allegedly overturned spontaneous generation theory.

Pasteur was the first great commercializer of vaccines. The main problem with that is that there is no credible evidence that vaccines ever conquered any diseases. The infectious diseases that killed so many children and others were all vanquished before there were any medical treatments for them, including vaccines and antibiotics. It is one of the greatest frauds in medical history to give credit to medical interventions for vanquishing infectious diseases. Today’s medical interventions are worse than worthless for infectious and chronic diseases, other than early treatments for infectious diseases for the unhealthy, and what can be life-saving emergency room interventions. But if people were metabolically healthy, there would not be any chronic diseases and infectious diseases would be trivial issues in industrialized nations.

I am trying to keep these Substack posts relatively short, so I will leave Western medicine for now. I just wanted to present an example of how the world’s biggest professions and industries are rackets. None of them began that way, but they all lost their way and become corrupt, as people built their empires. Even the defenders of science call biomedical science its flimsiest and most corrupt branch.

Einstein helped establish quantum theory with his explanation of the photoelectric effect, for which he won his Nobel Prize, but it soon took directions that he did not like, and after the 1920s, Einstein became a marginal scientific figure.

After many years of study, I realized how new the Fourth Epoch is. We are still in the transition to it today, in all industrial nations. We will run out of hydrocarbons before the transition is complete, so the Fourth Epoch will necessarily be short-lived. The Third Epoch was so barbaric in so many ways that it is no big surprise that there is a war racket today, that the barbarities of Hitler, Stalin, and American foreign policy came to pass (and still do), that Western medicine is a racket, and that the biggest racket of all is imposing this era of scarcity onto humanity by the global elite, who have been mostly psychopaths. Oh, the stories I have heard from people close to the inside of the global power structure. We are still quite a primitive species.

One of the biggest advances in the first half of the 20th century was the ability to artificially fix nitrogen from the atmosphere. That made crop yields quadruple, which led to an even bigger human population explosion, and it made war far more deadly. The first practical application of 20th-century physics was dropping atom bombs on Japan. For the five years afterward, there was a global fervor about the potential of a new energy source, before the dangers and impracticalities of fission became obvious. Einstein called nuclear energy “one hell of a way to boil water.”

In 1949, legislation was introduced into Congress to close down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the war on infectious disease had been won, no thanks to Western medicine. The face of American medicine at the time was promoting cigarettes, which made him rich, and he would soon introduce an asbestos cigarette filter, of all things.

World War I was supposed to be the war to end all wars, but World War II saw fresh horrors. In that war’s aftermath, the USA had unprecedented global hegemony, but it kept on instigating wars and overthrowing governments on behalf of capitalist-imperialist interests.

The lore that I am most familiar with places the early postwar years as the beginning of the ET years, when the USA and others obtained extraterrestrial technologies, which have been hidden from the public ever since. I might not know what to make of such stories if a close friend had not been kidnapped and shown some of those technologies. I almost don’t care about the ETs. The technology is the key to the next Epoch, not open ET contact. That technology is older than I am, and bringing something like it to humanity is my life’s work.