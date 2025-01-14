Not long before he died, Brian O’Leary wrote that the mainstream energy “solutions” were all too little and too late. Yesterday, I heard from a woman whose father was involved with electrogravitic research before it went black in the 1950s, and there has not been an official peep on it ever since. It was quite a public issue before it went black. My friend saw the fruit of that research.
In recent years, I have regularly heard of how heat pumps are a hot new technology, and I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. This morning, I saw this article on “cutting edge” heat-pump technology. It is all like a caveman’s club compared to Dennis Lee’s heat pump. That article mentioned how a COP of three was hot stuff. Dennis’s heat pump got a COP of 12 on great days, and I think that I even heard of a COP of 16. That evaporator panel blows away the crappy evaporators of today’s heat pumps. When I read in that article about the “brilliant” “solution” to overcome icing on air-to-air heat pumps, I wanted to scream. Dennis’s heat pump worked great while buried under snow. That article also promoted ground-source heat pumps, which are also highly inferior to Dennis’s heat pump. This is another one of those elephant-in-the-room situations.
That the mainstream can shovel crap like that to the public never ceases to amaze me. The solution to humanity’s energy issues, forever, is older than I am. The media is full of Big Lies, but the fraudulence of the energy “solutions” that are bandied about is something to behold. When I see articles like that, I know that the energy racket is alive and well.
Wow! is all I can say after reading through a lot of the article, to which you linked, on "electrogravitics." It almost makes me want to read everything associated with that author and/or that topic. I await your comments on that article.
Meanwhile, I just learned today that.two married couple friends of mine who live in Altadena, California, are now the owners of hundreds of pounds of ashes and useless rubble instead of livable homes. They are all alive and living in hotels while planning the rest of their lives.
What a world.