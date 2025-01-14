Not long before he died, Brian O’Leary wrote that the mainstream energy “solutions” were all too little and too late. Yesterday, I heard from a woman whose father was involved with electrogravitic research before it went black in the 1950s, and there has not been an official peep on it ever since. It was quite a public issue before it went black. My friend saw the fruit of that research.

In recent years, I have regularly heard of how heat pumps are a hot new technology, and I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. This morning, I saw this article on “cutting edge” heat-pump technology. It is all like a caveman’s club compared to Dennis Lee’s heat pump. That article mentioned how a COP of three was hot stuff. Dennis’s heat pump got a COP of 12 on great days, and I think that I even heard of a COP of 16. That evaporator panel blows away the crappy evaporators of today’s heat pumps. When I read in that article about the “brilliant” “solution” to overcome icing on air-to-air heat pumps, I wanted to scream. Dennis’s heat pump worked great while buried under snow. That article also promoted ground-source heat pumps, which are also highly inferior to Dennis’s heat pump. This is another one of those elephant-in-the-room situations.

That the mainstream can shovel crap like that to the public never ceases to amaze me. The solution to humanity’s energy issues, forever, is older than I am. The media is full of Big Lies, but the fraudulence of the energy “solutions” that are bandied about is something to behold. When I see articles like that, I know that the energy racket is alive and well.