The first global racket that I will cover is the kingpin of them all: energy. Energy literally makes the world go round. The physical universe is nothing but energy, but our greatest scientists admitted that they don’t really know what energy is. The journey of life on Earth is inextricably intertwined with the energy issue, and so is the human journey. But the science of energy is only about two centuries old, so if you had tried to talk to an Englishman in 1660, heating his home with coal, about energy, he would have given you a blank stare. To this day, branches of science suffer from not understanding or minimizing the energy issue, especially economics but even biology. Economists can get way out there.

But energy was always the name of the game, from the beginning of the universe to today’s energy industry. Just like all of the other global rackets, the energy racket will vanish in the Fifth Epoch and nobody will miss it. Seven of the ten largest corporations on Earth are energy companies.

In no other racket have I heard of hundreds of billions of dollars in bribe money to protect the racket. The other rackets are paupers compared to the energy racket. The energy gangsters brandish some awesome carrots and sticks. The medical racket almost always goes straight to the stick. The medical racket in my lifetime has been something to behold, but it is trivial compared to the energy racket. Hydrocarbon energy radically transformed the world. All Epochs of the human journey were based on energy breakthroughs, and nearly all human effort before industrialization was concerned with how to obtain enough energy to survive. There were a few short-lived golden ages in the early days of exploiting a new energy source, but those days were soon over and it was back to the brink of survival. Only with industrialization was the Malthusian trap defeated, however temporarily. The USA reached Peak Oil in 1970, and it has been a declining society ever since. The world reached Peak Oil in 2006, the downward trajectory is evident, and the USA has inflicted serial invasions, governmental overthrows, and genocides over oil.

The first energy racketeer of industrialization was arguably John D. Rockefeller. The Rockefellers were involved in wiping out our companies. But, as I have long written, organized suppression of energy alternatives is nearly all structural, not conspiratorial. Free energy inventors have to survive their foibles, those of their allies, and more local suppression efforts before global interests get involved.

Tom Bearden said that energy company owners are the primary agents of organized suppression of free energy, not the companies themselves, and I won’t contradict that, but we saw plenty of organized suppression come from energy companies, such as what happened in Seattle, although they were “merely” suppressing the world’s best heating system (and it still is). The Hydrocarbon Lobby has muddied the Global Warming Issue, with soul-sold scientists in the fray. One surreal aspect of the drumbeat of propaganda for the invasion of Iraq was that the sitting president, vice president, and secretary of state all had oil-industry backgrounds. But the media just could not seem to see it, although it admitted long afterward that the invasion was all about oil. Middle East oil is history’s greatest material prize, so all international attention on the Middle East is all about the oil. Everything else is a sideshow, distraction, and cover for ulterior motives.

The energy racket is multifaceted, with many levels of the game, but the highest level is the one that we stumbled into long ago, and we got handed our heads.