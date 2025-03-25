Gary Wean originated the “Israel did it” hypothesis of the JFK assassination, and he had good reason for it. Gary’s job as an LAPD policeman was putting Mickey Cohen under surveillance, beginning in 1946, when Gary joined the LAPD after being a World War II naval gunner in the Pacific Theater. Gary repeatedly encountered Jack Ruby in Cohen’s company in 1946-1947 and even had a conversation with Ruby, who told Gary that the West Coast was no longer a lucrative mobster opportunity, and that the Mob action was moving to New Orleans and Havana (before the Mob made Las Vegas into what it became, where my stepfather worked with his lounge act). Ruby, like Cohen, worked for Al Capone early in their criminal careers. Ruby was not the small-time nightclub owner that the Warren Commission portrayed him as, but he was a high-ranking gangster.

Cohen and Ruby were Jewish mobsters, and a constant theme in Gary’s writings was how Jewish mobsters were much cleverer than Italian mobsters, and they infiltrated the legal system. Harry Pregerson grew up with Cohen in LA and eventually became a judge in what was widely considered the most corrupt federal court in the USA (the Wild West court). That court impacted my life.

Gary saw Pregerson and Cohen together, and Gary thought that Cohen put Pregerson through law school. I did not name Pregerson while he was still alive, and I was surprised when the original Watergate attorney knew whom I was referring to. He saw one of Pregerson’s judicial irregularities in the 1970s and kept an eye on him ever since. Pregerson made Gary’s life miserable. Pregerson was a noted “liberal” judge who let his conscience guide him, in keeping with the “humanitarian” cover that criminals often adopt. I have seen this repeatedly with gangsters.

In the late 1950s, Menachem Begin began hanging out with Cohen. Begin was a mass-murdering terrorist, and even Wikipedia noted his alleged involvement in foreign assassinations. Gary wrote that Begin ran the criminal operations of Israel’s foreign policy. I don’t know where Gary got his information from, but it squares with Begin’s reputation. When Begin visited Cohen, which was often, and they shook down LA’s Jewish community for “donations” to Israel, Gary often had them under surveillance.

According to Gary, it was Begin and Cohen who arranged for JFK to meet Marilyn Monroe at the Malibu beach party at Peter Lawford’s house, as part of an Israeli influence-peddling and blackmail operation on JFK. The intrigue around Epstein and Mossad is far from a new dynamic in the USA. When JFK was president, Cohen and Begin met at a Yiddish diner and spoke Yiddish, but Gary placed a Yiddish speaker next to them, with listening devices, and Cohen and Begin lamented that JFK was “wasting” money on the Peace Corps and the like. Gary then tailed them to a meeting at Melvin Belli’s house (Belli was Ruby’s attorney after he shot Oswald), which Cap Weinberger attended.

These events are chronicled in Gary’s book, and he also produced newsletters for years near his life’s end, which I posted here. Then we come to the JFK assassination. In Gary’s account of the John Tower conversation, Jews and Israel do not come up at all. But in his newsletters, Gary discussed subsequent events and what he learned. According to Gary, Tower and Prescott Bush, George Bush the First’s father, were involved in the fake assassination plot. According to Gary, it was Begin’s organization that turned the fake assassination into a real one, and Begin’s operatives for that were Arlen Specter and William Cohen, both Jews who subsequently became U.S. Senators. Like the Jewish Cap Weinberger, Cohen also became the Secretary of Defense. Gary said that Barry Goldwater, another Jew, was also part of the assassination plot. Gary was never shy about naming names, although he would hide identities to protect people, which comes with the territory.

In Gary’s newsletters, it looks like he was aware in 1998 about the Northwoods declassification the year before, to wit:

“Now, almost thirty-five years after the heinous slaying of JFK, amazing, secret, incriminating documents that the government has been hiding have surfaced. Astonishingly one of the many secret documents carried the exact words that Senator John Tower had spoken to us in Ruidoso, almost to the letter — right up front, quote, ‘The Defense Department considered shooting people on American streets to stage a pretext for overthrowing Fidel Castro.’

“In another secret document there was a detailed plan — almost exactly as Sen. Tower had revealed to us — it would be a horrific explosion, quote, ‘Remember the Maine incident, exploding a ship like the USS Maine, which blew up in Havana Harbor and killed 260 sailors in 1898, inflaming the American public and providing a cause for the Spanish American War.’”

So, Gary got to live to see declassified documents in the 1990s verify what he was told in 1963 and he published in 1987. As I have written, the Northwoods document should have made Gary’s report of the Tower conversation the centerpiece of all subsequent JFK-assassination theorizing.

As I have stated, people do not need to connect too many dots to relate the JFK assassination to Israel, just from the Cohen-Ruby-Begin connections, but Gary also explicitly named Arlen Specter and William Cohen as the people who led the transformation of Hunt’s fake-assassination plan into a real one.

I don’t know what Gary’s evidence was for Arlen Specter and William Cohen, which is why I am being fairly conservative in my interpretation. Rodney Stich was privy to wiretaps on J. Edgar Hoover’s phone (nobody is safe from the spooks!), in which Lyndon Johnson, Nelson Rockefeller, Allen Dulles, and George Bush the First planned JFK’s assassination.

I’ll not deny that Begin was involved with the JFK hit, a man who had likely already been involved in foreign assassinations, and I’ll accept Arlen Specter’s and William Cohen’s roles. But I also will not deny that it likely went far deeper than that. It was no surprise at all to read Johnson’s, Rockefeller’s, Dulles’s, and George Bush the First’s names, especially when George’s father Prescott seems to have been involved. I have a hard time believing that Begin could have subverted all of those interests and gulled a naïve E. Howard Hunt into taking the fall, without plenty of complicity from high places.

As I have written, Israel was definitely a beneficiary of JFK’s murder. It was very likely involved with the operation that killed JFK. But Begin outsmarted the entire American intelligence apparatus? I consider that unlikely, and those alleged phone calls with Hoover rang very true. JFK-assassination intrigue has swirled around all of them for many years.

Also, as I previously noted, Hunt’s confession to the original Watergate attorney, that JFK was killed over the ET issue, is highly plausible. It also lends credibility to the alleged CIA wiretap on Marilyn Monroe’s phone, in which she threatened to make the ET issue a public one and tell what JFK knew about it. She died of a “suicide” the next day. Those issues leave Israel’s maneuvering far behind.

The JFK assassination has a million rabbit holes to jump into, and it is easy to get lost in them. I always try to take a scientific, conservative approach to everything that I write about. In light of the Tower conversation and the Northwoods declassification, you can take it to the bank that Oswald did not shoot JFK. To me, that is the most important issue, as it meant that the sitting president could be murdered in broad daylight, and it could all be covered up. JFK’s murder was the permanent demotion of the American presidency. All subsequent presidents were puppets and knew it.

And if Oswald did not kill JFK, then the likelihood that Sirhan killed RFK is very remote, and it is legitimate to wonder if any lone nuts were really involved in the many assassination attempts of American political figures from JFK to Reagan. It was a field day for the spooks in those years. Hoover himself may have been a casualty of what I have seen called spook wars in those years.

I reviewed an Israel-did-it book that I thought was poorly done. It was dedicated to Michael Collins Piper’s memory, who wrote his own Israel-did-it book after Gary gave him the idea for it.

With the rise of Israel-did-it theorizing in recent years, especially with the genocide in Gaza, I needed to weigh in like this at least once.