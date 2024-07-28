Regarding my previous post on why I won’t be debating mainstream scientists on the free energy issue, I could have written at great length on scientific dissent from the “laws of physics.” To even use the term “laws” reflects a religious, not a scientific, mindset, as scientists plays priests. Brian liked to say that there are no “laws” of physics, but only theories, and Einstein said that every theory died at the hands of new evidence. Einstein believed that his theories would become obsolete one day, but that the best parts of his theories would survive in the new theories. Scientists don’t even know what energy is.

Brian introduced me to Eugene Mallove a few months before he was murdered, and Mallove wrote to me about how the so-called Second Law of Thermodynamics was invalid. What we were pursuing before we were wiped out was surprisingly called a promising path to free energy in an article that Mallove soon published.

While my mentor’s engine was considered the world’s best for powering an automobile, and Dennis had the world’s best heating system, even I was a bit skeptical that marrying them would work, but skeptical in the positive way, not the Debunker’s-Disease kind of ”skepticism.” I wanted to find out. We didn’t get the chance.

But heat pumps and heat engines became a moot idea for me when I heard about Sparky Sweet’s invention, and especially a few years later when I heard from my close friend about his underground exotic technology show that he was kidnapped for.

Free energy technology is very real. Ed Mitchell understood, and when I told Brian about my friend’s underground technology show in our epic note-trading session, Brian was not surprised and was more interested in my close relative who worked for Henry Kissinger. If you play at the high levels for long, you know that free energy technology exists. Scientists who sit in their soft berths, surrounded by their textbooks, will never learn about free energy technology until it is placed in their laps.

As we saw with that scientist who read my work for ten whole minutes before holding forth on what science was and why free energy was impossible, we do most of the dirty work, gratis, for the people who really run the world, in our ignorance, arrogance, and other character defects.

Brainwashed scientists are definitely one reason why free energy remains on the fringes, but it is far more than that. Organized suppression is very real – I bore the brunt of it more than once, to life-ruining effect. That is how capitalism really works, not the fairy-tale version that I was taught in business school.

There has been an unholy alliance between capitalism and the national security state for a long time in my great nation. We saw it in full flower during the COVID pandemic and the invasion of Iraq, in which the only winners were oil companies and military contractors. This is nothing new.

Steven Greer released a documentary last year on “the lost century” of free energy suppression. I reviewed it here and made a little addendum to note that the responsibility lay far more in the public’s lap than those of the suppressors or inventors. Yes, an epic struggle is taking place, but almost entirely out of public view. Complacent, textbook-regurgitating scientists bear responsibility, as does the lying media, our awesomely corrupt government, the Global Controllers punch far above their weight and free energy inventors are like lambs to the slaughter, but the ignorance, indifference, denial, and fear of the masses bear the lion’s share of the responsibility, but it is not polite to mention it when you are trying to build a mass movement. That is not what I am doing, so I am freed to tell that truth that others either soft-pedal or deny.

Those are the main reasons why free energy efforts languish on the fringes and why the Fifth Epoch remains unimaginable to the vast majority of humanity. I seek a tiny fraction of humanity to help change that, but a tiny fraction will be all that is needed.

Last night, in a few minutes, I made a list of nearly 50 topics to write about, and I plan to in the coming months and years, but, as always, helping the Fifth Epoch manifest will be my highest priority.