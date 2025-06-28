I have long written on the paths of failure in the pursuit of free energy, but I have not done it in much detail at Substack, so here goes. I will also end each post in this series with the paths that may work.

I grew up in an inventor’s workshop and left home thinking that inventors were heroes. My mentor had some truly earth-shaking inventions, but every one was suppressed, stolen or both, and you use his inventions today.

While growing up, I heard of the fate of inventors. My mentor said that he did not know of one inventor in history who got rich purely by inventing. If the inventor got rich, it was because he was also a shrewd businessman or allied with them. Inventing alone only led to theft and suppression.

When his engine began making the news, a high-ranking official told him that if he thought that he would make Detroit’s internal-combustion engines obsolete, that he had better start making his funeral plans. An actual rocket scientist became that engine’s greatest champion. Around the time a U.S. Senator repeatedly called my mentor at home, to mount Congressional hearings about his engine, an LA industrialist offered to establish a company to build a car based on that engine. The industrialist would own 95% of the company, and my mentor and the rocket scientist would split the remaining 5%. With a “deal” like that, my mentor and the rocket scientist dropped out of involvement. But that industrialist then stole the engine and a car driven by that engine was in the Rose Parade years later.

When I hit my home town of Ventura a decade later, I think that I heard of the fate of that company. It became a meal for larger capitalist predators, and its executives were kangarooed into prison, with the kind of prosecutorial fraud that I would soon come to know so well.

My mentor told me of Pogue’s fate while I grew up, and several years later, he began building his own high-MPG carburetor, to learn that Detroit and other industrial companies owned all the patents, and then he wisely ceased his efforts. My coworker told me about his Justice Department days, when he intervened in a death threat that a Detroit company made to an inventor with a high-MPG carburetor, and the oil companies subsequently made a $50 million settlement to that inventor, as it seized his invention (they merely added a couple of zeroes, which seems common). High-MPG carburetors are a century old, and all have been suppressed. A decade after hearing that Justice Department story, Dennis Lee arrived at my home to invite me to the White House, for a demonstration of his technologies, including a high-MPG carburetor. I nearly laughed at him. Even though the sitting president’s energy advisor was Dennis’s ally, it did not matter when David Rockefeller joined the party, and Dennis was soon banned from the energy industry in the USA, with the usual kangaroo court tactics. Whether it was 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, or 2000s, the story was always the same, and I got sick of hearing it.

The year that I met Dennis, 1986, I became friendly with Bob Van Der Maas (AKA “Mr. Inventor”), an inventor in Dennis’s stable. One evening, Bob told me about the problems with inventors. He said that inventors’ organizations never succeeded, because every inventor was trying to commandeer the organization into supporting his invention, to the exclusion of all others. It was like they all tried to be the alpha dog. After World War II, Bob worked for General Motors (“GM”). He was presented patent applications, and was told that they were GM patents-in-process, and his job was trying to find a way around the patents, to “bullet-proof” them, like hiring a burglar to test security systems. After several years of doing that, Bob discovered that the patents that he was trying to defeat were not GM’s, but those of rival companies and lone inventors.

While Bob was at GM, he heard of a man who bought a Chevy pickup, and he got 70 miles per gallon with it. He was the happiest customer on Earth. Somehow, one of GM’s prototypes made it to a car lot, where that customer bought it. When word got out, GM pulled out all the stops on getting that pickup back.

When Dennis’s company was stolen in Seattle, it put Bob out of the inventing business, and I helped store Bob’s equipment in Mr. Engineer’s barn. When I chased Dennis out to Boston, Dennis had me call Bob, to keep up the connection, and Bob yelled at me about the money that Dennis owed him. Bob’s heat storage invention was valid, but it was small stuff compared to the world’s best heating system, and we were going after free energy in those days. We were doing it as a favor to Bob. The next year, Bob led an extortion effort against Dennis. One irony of those days was that I eventually saw Dennis’s accounting records, and while I was working for free for months, Bob and the head installer never missed a paycheck, and they led the extortion effort. I eventually learned how typical such behaviors were.

After we were raided, Bob called my home and made a quasi-threatening phone call, trying to rattle me. He eagerly wanted to be a prosecution witness in the kangaroo court trial, but he literally had nothing to testify to, and not even the corrupt prosecution wanted him on the witness stand. Bob’s stories and behaviors were my first inkling that maybe inventors weren’t heroes, after all. But that was just a gentle prelude.

I later watched Victor Fischer and Yull Brown take the money and run, leaving Dennis high and dry. After the raid, my mentor gave Dennis his idea for marrying his engine to Dennis’s heat pump panels, to make free energy. It was the only time that I ever saw or heard of an inventor who did that. The rest were trying to get rich and famous. My mentor was an anomaly among inventors, which misled me. Bob, Victor, and Yull were typical for inventors, as I would eventually learn.

Inventors are generally like that, but free-energy inventors took it to a new level. I first heard of free energy via Joe Newman’s efforts. Joe literally thought that he was the Second Coming of Christ. Many years later, I heard another free-energy inventor make a similar statement. Before Sterling Allan went to prison after publicly admitting that he molested his infant daughters, he made a similar statement. In a recent movie by Steven Greer, he and others discussed what happens to free-energy inventors, who were likened to Gollum, as he sought to protect his “precious.” Long ago, I began calling what I saw “inventoritis,” and Greer called it “Crazy Inventor Syndrome.” They not only see themselves as Christ-like figures, but they expect to be paid $1 trillion for their inventions. These are subjects that I have long written about.

Only about 1% of free-energy inventors come up with something that is viable. And for those that do and begin trying to do something, they come onto the radar of the global elite, and their bag of tricks is a deep one. The “lucky” inventors get the golden handcuffs, while the less fortunate have their lives wrecked or shortened.

Newman applied for a patent for his invention, which was foolish, for a number of reasons. One of which is that free energy violates the “laws of physics,” so for that reason, the patent office would not grant the patent. And if it did, then the federal government could immediately seize it for “national security” reasons, and hundreds, if not thousands, of energy-related patents have met that fate in the USA. I have heard for many years that the global elite have agents at the USA’s patent office, to identify those inventions and their inventors. If they were not on the global elite’s radar before applying for a patent, the act of applying for a patent would put them there, and applying for a patent makes the commercial intentions known.

People approached us over the years, and one instance that I particularly recall in Ventura, telling stories of how the government seized their patents. My mentor told me when I was young that it did not take much to classify a patent. Relatively low-ranking members of the military could sign the seizure order (bird colonel?).

I don’t know if Newman had anything viable, but Sparky Sweet certainly did. Sparky seems to have been wise to the patent game, so he kept his invention proprietary, which is another well-worn path of failure. Sparky’s secrets of how he made his prototypes died with him. Sparky, being a career scientist at General Electric, was thoroughly steeped in capitalist ideology and went the capitalist route, with investors and the like, and Sparky got the typical investor problems. As I recall, he and Tom Bearden literally approached GM or some company like that, which was walking into the lion’s den.

In Greer’s naïve forays into the free-energy field, he was a sheep to the shearing, such as giving a spook $250K to make a free-energy prototype, which was naturally not delivered. Greer made a video of his pursuit of free-energy prototypes, and noted some of the scams he had seen. I wasn’t at Substack very long before a free-energy inventor approached me, with the usual arrogance and insults.

I could go on and on about my experiences with inventors and free-energy inventors, but this post covers the basic dynamics. Inventors don’t have the right stuff to navigate the perils and temptations of the free-energy field, but almost nobody on Earth does. The field’s obsessive focus on inventors is part of the free energy field’s state of arrested development. Inventors are a small piece of the puzzle. If I can get a choir built, free-energy inventors will come swarming. There will be no shortage of them. The main problem is not technology, but integrity and sentience.