Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

A strategy of colonialism and capitalism is to eliminate the “commons” and thus force the humans into the money system. Started in the UK with the “enclosure” movement. Ireland was an early example of English colonialism. That is also how capitalism seeks to rob the indigenous people of their relative self sufficiency and make them money slaves.

Native lands and African bodies constitute the building blocks of US hegemony by providing the muscle and resources.

Chattel slavery in the US was replaced by wage slavery.

An awareness of the reality and suppression of “free energy” contrasted with the way we now live dependent on fossil fuel slaves and the accompanying wreckage of the planet is surreal. I can imagine how it is for those such as yourself who have experienced its suppression first hand.

