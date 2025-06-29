Money only buys somebody’s past or future effort. It is an abstract concept that humans invented, to facilitate economic exchange. In what I call the Fifth Epoch, money and exchange will become meaningless concepts, but in today’s world, it assumes overriding importance and keeps people egocentrically focused, as money is their key to survival, in our world of scarcity and fear. Money is a great population-control mechanism.

Banking is one of the global rackets. I have heard bizarre stories since my days with Dennis Lee in the 1980s, but I do not know how true they might have been. But I can report that the global elite offered us $10 million for our free-energy idea soon after I became Dennis’s partner, and the next year, the CIA delivered a $1 billion offer to fold our operation, again on behalf of the global elite, before they started playing rough. My guess is that the CIA and friends only had to grease local palms for a few million dollars to ensure our treatment in my home town.

And, of course, the way that they always came after Dennis, and really, anybody like him, was under the fraud rubric, of taking the public’s money under false pretenses. When Dennis put the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free, that was a hard angle to use, so the prosecution hung its hat on one person in the entire state who misunderstood one thing that Dennis said, and then they took Dennis’s customers hostage to force Dennis to capitulate (the judge in Ventura took Dennis’s attorney hostage). But ever since then, it was the “consumer protection” and fraud angles. Protecting the public is the biggest protection racket on Earth. The “protectors” stand between the public and people such as Dennis, on behalf of their patrons, as they manage the great herd of humanity, and the masses largely oblige them. It was never more evident than during COVID-19, and we saw accounts frozen, closed, and even seized.

Ever since I began writing publicly in the 1990s, I was determined to not ask for money from the public. That would be a path of failure for what I am doing. But the first thing that virtually every free-energy effort does is hunt for money. Not only does greed rear its head early and often, which makes the efforts collapse in self-inflicted bloodbaths, any attempts to raise money will be targeted by the “protectors of the public.” Anybody who tries that route and has any success, if they survive the theft attempts by their associates (1), will encounter corruption that beggars the imagination, as law-enforcement officials are gangsters all too often, acting on behalf of their invisible patrons. That is how the government game is played, as Bucky Fuller observed long ago.

Another variation is to chase after billionaire “philanthropists” and NGO money. There is likely not a genuine billionaire philanthropist on Earth. People do not become billionaires via great personal virtue. Capitalism is an ugly game. Rich people have gotten involved in some of these areas, genuinely trying to help, and then they were dissuaded. I have heard of the kinds of threats that they can get. Billionaires swarmed Dennis and Steven Greer when they were riding high, but they were all opportunists, waiting for their chance to dominate the effort when the time was right. Brian O’Leary was outraged when he heard the representatives of such a “philanthropist” speak of his plan to earn optimal profits from free energy, as he waited like a vulture.

The NGOs are all corrupt, to one degree or another, partly by their “philanthropist” patrons (a billionaire “philanthropist” turned the ACLU into a woke anti-human-rights organization, for instance), and partly from just what it takes to survive. NGOs never come close to realizing their ideals, and my target audience includes those who became disillusioned by dealing with NGOs. In a world of scarcity and fear, eventually everything becomes corrupt.

I have purposely designed what I am doing so that I don’t need money to build what I called the choir. When I see money-hungry efforts around free-energy, I wince. If I get a choir built, from there on, money should really not be an issue. It won’t need to buy people’s effort, as the venture will provide nearly all of its own.