Although I did not realize it until reading Bucky Fuller’s work in 2003, I had been learning to think comprehensively since the cradle. I could present a great deal more in this short course on comprehensive thinking (but then it would become a long course), such as many energy concepts – temperature, entropy, anabolic and catabolic reactions, heat, work, power, gradients, recoverable energy – in addition to what I have already discussed, such as surplus energy, resilience, and efficiency, energy return on investment, how the entire universe is energy, energy’s role in the journey of life on Earth and the human journey, how Earth warms and cools, how mitochondria are complex life’s energy centers, how humans became energy windfall opportunists, how each Epoch of the human journey was founded in its energy practices, my involvement with the world’s best heating system and the world’s best heat engines, the fact that free-energy technology is older than I am, and how the mainstream energy “solutions” are fraudulent. But I will wind this course down for now with this summary.

I discussed how all of the dominant ideologies are rooted in scarcity, as are all economic systems, how today’s global economy is dominated by rackets, how each racket and dominant ideology has its cheerleaders, attack dogs, hit men, corrupt intellectuals and defrockers, and the challenges of pursuing the truth in today’s world. I discussed the modern version of burning the heretics, whether they dissented from mainstream dogma or threatened the world’s power structure with their innovations. I discussed how mainstream intellectuals ignore the many elephants in the room.

I began this course with the media’s role in elite control of the public mind, which Ed Herman revealed so clearly. I discussed the promise and limitations of today’s science, the roots of Western medicine and its corruption, and how it is riddled with conflicts of interest, making medical science the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, which is even admitted by the defenders of science. An example that I discussed was the link between vaccines and autism. I also discussed chemicals and disease and the COVID-19 pandemic, as an example of the medical racket in full flower. Another example that I presented was fluoridation.

I discussed my own path to a comprehensive perspective and how that proclivity led to my career’s epiphany that could have improved millions of lives, but nobody cared. I discussed how retail politics is all for show and completely corrupt.

I discussed how a comprehensive perspective has to break free from the materialism that dominates today’s science and mainstream discourse. There is far more happening than meets the eye in Creation, and I have had my glimpses. I discussed various concepts that help develop comprehensive perspectives, such as ultimate and proximate causes, push-pull dynamics, feedback effects, and top-down and bottom-up analytics. I also take the long view and discuss evolution, the rise and fall of civilizations, human nature, the human condition, and the human potential.

Put that all together and then what? There is a purpose to it all, which is helping usher in the biggest event in the human journey. I call it the arrival of the Fifth Epoch.

My life has been a series of disasters (no less than six stress burnouts in my career and other catastrophes) that I had to recover from. The biggest was my first ride in the free-energy field, but it woke me up. My moment of truth was my day on the witness stand. I divide my life into the years before and after that day.

In the years since then, I have gone deep on many subjects, and the intention was always eventual success in what we attempted. I lived through, witnessed, and heard about the many paths of failure. The public’s inertia and the organized suppression have proven too formidable for those approaches. Almost nobody on Earth will even be able to imagine the Fifth Epoch before it arrives, and I eventually learned that that is normal. People have wasted, risked, and lost their lives approaching the rich and powerful, so-called humanitarians, and the like. The rich and powerful know all about free energy, but they also know that it means game over for their power-and-control pursuits, so none of them utter a peep, other than calling it “too dangerous.” I was involved with five mass-movement efforts before I was finally cured of that approach. It won’t work for this. Any successful effort has to aim far higher, and developing a comprehensive perspective is part of it. I know who I am looking for. The hardest part of my effort will be finding and training those people. The rest will be relatively easy.