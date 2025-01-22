Yesterday, includeMeOut commented on my post that day. IncludeMeOut’s comment and my reply disappeared soon after I replied. I hope that that was just another buggy experience at Substack and not some form of censorship. My reply was that it might inspire a post. Now that the comments have disappeared, it definitely inspired a post: this one.

Here is includeMeOut’s comment:

“It seems our species will evolve forward -- including developing these currently esoteric energy sources you promote -- or terminate through resource overshoot, destruction of earth life systems including climate destabilization, and warfare arising from the (false but ingrained) scarcity you discuss aggravated in class societies. At the moment it does not look too good for us hairless apes (having admitted potential possibly motivating persons from outer planetary systems to look in). (Or maybe it was Beethoven's Ninth which motivated their interest)”

My reply was to the effect that that comment might inspire a post. That exchange seems very innocuous, so I doubt that it was censored, but it is just another buggy Substack experience. Here is my longer reply…

Yes, by certain perspectives, it does not look good for humanity. Some scientists state that people are too resourceful for some human-made calamity to take out all humans, so maybe we “only” wipe out global civilization and the few survivors go back to living in caves and somehow eke out an existence. Irradiating Earth’s surface to a “sufficient” extent could wipe out all humans, and I suppose that an engineered organism, such as COVID-19-times-1,000, could do it. I don’t know how humans could simulate the bolide that took out the dinosaurs, but most of the nukes on Earth going off in a short-lived war could make a dent, with some kind of nuclear winter and a radioactive coup de grâce. Or maybe free energy runs amok. That is a prominent objection to free energy, and maybe those fears are grounded in reality, at least to some degree. But it is no reason to treat the idea like another elephant in the room.

It has really been something to see the denial, fear, and other crazed reactions to the idea of free energy. Brian O’Leary was so dismayed by it, coming from leading scientists, that he began openly wondering if humanity was a sentient species. I keep hunting for my target audience, those disillusioned idealists, but it has been like a walk in the desert. Nearly everybody hacks at branches if they hack at all.

Brian and I had our mystical awakenings while performing the same exercise (1, 2), and from that moment onward we were ruined as mainstream scientists, as we could never drink the Kool-Aid of materialism again. Once you have experience, you know. Brian was a leading advocate of scientific investigation of paranormal phenomena. Of all the many bizarre experiences of my unbelievable journey and those close to me, the strangest for me was the voice in my head that sent me on my journey (1, 2). As with others who have had a voice (1, 2, 3), the voice never identities itself. The last time that I heard from it, it was unbidden, and I was unhappy with it and have not heard from it since. My life has been a series of disasters bookended by my attempts to recover from them. Sometimes, I have to wonder if that voice was sadistic, but it seems to have either my or humanity’s best interests in mind, but I would not wish my journey on anybody. When I pass over, I expect to be let in on the joke.

I have seen mystical reasons for what I encountered on my odyssey, and the most persuasive explanations that I have seen come from the Michael Material. According to Michael, most souls on Earth came here to sleepwalk through their physical lifetimes and grow through the agonies of karma. It seems to be the “easy” way. Michael also said that about one third of ensouled species that can manipulate their environments exterminate themselves, and we are on the brink of it. When they exterminate themselves, a third of the time it is through warfare, and two-thirds is through environmental destruction. Choose your poison. Paramahansa Yogananda once asked his guru about the masses that sleepwalk through their lives, and they seemed to be happy with their state, but his guru replied that they sleep the fitful sleep of ignorance.

But Michael also stated that souls can decide to learn through joy instead of pain, but it seems that it requires a higher level of sentience to do that. If I have a goal, it is to help people decide to grow through joy (abundance and love) instead of pain (scarcity and fear). This is one of the stars that I steer by (and I recently discovered that Michael Roads died last year – R.I.P.). I have also heard many times from channels (some in personal sessions) that those who refuse to awaken will soon incarnate on a planet prepared for them, where they can continue to sleepwalk and slaughter each other, as Earth will soon stop hosting that game. Earth has her own path and destiny.

Maybe that is all hogwash, but it sure seemed to explain my experiences and those of my fellow travelers. I learned many lessons on my journey. I can’t think of anything more worthwhile to do than help the Fifth Epoch arrive. I know that the technology for it is older than I am, and I am following a strategy that I developed over many painful years of trial and error. This Substack experience is my latest experiment.