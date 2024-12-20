Social animals are social because sociality enhances the survival and reproductive prospects of a society’s members, which are the two biological imperatives for all life. Bacterial mats are among the earliest fossils yet found, and they formed a society of sorts. Many animals form societies, from social insects to schools of fish to flocks of birds to chimps to humans. It can be a delicate dance to vie for rank in a society while not undermining a society’s cohesion. Societies without internal cohesion are doomed, and human history is full of examples of societies that wiped out other societies, or conquered and subjugated them.

Elites are as old as civilization, and even before civilization there were chiefdoms and other ranked societies. In a world of scarcity and fear, only hunter-gatherer bands do not have societal hierarchies, because they can’t afford them. All other human societies are ranked, always energetically/economically above all else, and the dominant men usually have enhanced mating opportunities, with multiple wives and harems, and today’s rich and powerful men are often serial philanderers, such as Bill Gates.

Many of the first fortunes were built by controlling trade routes in the early days of the domestication revolution. As I have written plenty, Noam Chomsky has noted how the “prophets” of the Old Testament were intellectuals who called out the abuse of power by elites, and they were punished for it. That dynamic lasts to this day, and the modern examples are generally people who threaten the rackets, wittingly or not.

Dennis Lee put the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free, and he believed the full-page ads from the electric companies that begged for conservation. Dennis initially thought that they would throw him a tickertape parade, before he realized that he was bringing far more energy conservation than they had in mind, and that heating system has been wiped out in North America.

Similarly, Sparky Sweet mailed off working prototypes of his free-energy device to the big energy institutions, thinking that he would get the tickertape parade, but the opposite happened, as he was harassed for the rest of his life and may have been murdered in the end, and his technology was confiscated.

Dennis and Sparky were unwitting heretics who thought that their innovations would be welcomed, but they threatened the greatest racket on Earth. Many free-energy inventors have come to untimely ends. This is just how the energy racket works, orchestrated from the highest levels of power on Earth.

I just heard from a pal yesterday, who remarked on the similarity of the NIH and DOE, and how they pretend to serve the public’s interest, but they really serve their patrons. All government agencies are like that, as they are all completely captured. The DOE and I go way back (1, 2), even to my first stint with Dennis, when the head of the DOE in New England was sympathetic to our efforts. One of my closest allies has spent his entire career at the EPA, and is a Boy Scout, like the DOE man who ran the hearings that I spoke at. Those idealists can be found everywhere on Earth, the best of them eventually become disillusioned, and they are my target audience.

The pattern-recognition abilities of a generalist can see the similarities of these activities across all areas of human activity. It has been a dynamic in Western medicine for a long time, going back to the witch burnings and earlier. The man who pioneered antiseptic medical practices was essentially beaten to death. We no longer burn people at the stake, but many medical heretics have had their careers wiped out in my lifetime, who were often leading world authorities, such as Peter Duesberg, Paul Marik, and Peter McCullough. Duesberg was the world’s leading virologist when he dissented from the HIV/AIDS connection, which threatened the empire that Anthony Fauci had built, and Fauci destroyed his career. When Luc Montagnier, who won a Nobel Prize for discovering the HIV virus, dissented from the HIV/AIDS connection, the industry built on his discovery ignored him. Paul Marik is likely the most published emergency room doctor ever, but he dissented from COVID dogma and his career has been ruined. Peter McCullough is likely the most published cardiologist ever, and his career was also wrecked for dissenting from COVID dogma. And, of course, their Wikipedia biographies now smear them, as usual. Many pioneers of alternative cancer treatments have been wiped out.

This is the modern version of burning heretics.