My previous post largely dealt with law-enforcement hit men and women, from police to prosecutors to judges. When the legal system attacks, even when you win, you lose. Just being prosecuted is life-wrecking, even if you are found innocent. The corrupt officials in Ventura County got my partner, Dennis Lee, for failing to file a form, and he spent two years behind bars. Not only that, they fraudulently altered his security file to place him with murderers, and prison officials actively tried to get him killed by the inmates, which nearly worked. Dennis got “lucky” and only had some fingers broken and teeth knocked out. The next time I saw him after he got out, he had dentures, as the prison attack was the last straw for his teeth. That all happened after Dennis rejected the CIA’s billion-dollar offer to fold the operation. That was an extreme example of their carrots and sticks, because if they had not intervened, humanity would likely live in the Fifth Epoch today, which would collapse all of the global rackets, for starters. Dennis should be dead dozens of times over.

Brian O’Leary’s life was shortened, courtesy of the American military, when he hosted a UFO conference. I am constrained from naming many names, at least as long as people are alive, but if I live long enough, I will reveal many more names, as I did for David Rockefeller and Henry Kissinger, among others. Many free-energy inventors have come to untimely ends, and the spooks have many ways to murder people and make it look like something else. MDs have also been murdered when they found cancer cures, for instance. But these are extreme acts to derail immediate threats to the rackets.

There are far gentler ways to deal with threats to the rackets. Wrecking the careers of the threats is done often enough, and I have seen it happen many times in medicine. I have written about this plenty before, as world authorities had their careers wrecked when running afoul of the medical racket, and it is happening today with COVID dissent. That kind of defrocking happens in many areas. The propaganda and censorship in the media and on the Internet reached new levels during the pandemic.

When Ward Churchill challenged the American Empire, he was kangarooed out of his professorship. Noam Chomsky figured that he was headed for prison for his Vietnam protests, and he had his wife get her doctorate to support the family if he was imprisoned. Noam was arguably the world’s leading academic in those days, and is the only living human who can be credibly compared to Einstein. Noam got “lucky” and “only” had to weather attacks from academics and journalists. And similar to the cheerleaders, most of his assailants likely believed what they wrote, however irrational the attacks were, although some were being consciously dishonest. A publishing company was put out of business by its ownership to prevent Noam and Ed Herman’s first joint book from being published. But even Noam arguably became a medical-racket attack dog over the COVID vaccine, as he advocated locking up unvaccinated people like me. That vaccine maimed and killed people around me, and I bury a likely casualty tomorrow.

Brian was the most controversial astronaut, who had been a NASA gadfly for many years when there were attempts to defrock him, and even deny that he had been an astronaut. I had an adventure getting his astronaut bio published, and afterward, a leading space debunker attacked Brian’s Martian credentials, in an idiotic exercise.

The “skeptics” attack anybody who challenges materialism and other Establishment dogma, but especially scientists who investigate the paranormal, and as with that space debunker, their efforts are usually idiotic when they are not being dishonest.

These are all examples of the gentler ways of wiping out dissent and threats to the rackets. I could go on for days with more examples, but that is enough for now.