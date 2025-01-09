I recently wrote about the cheerleaders for the rackets and dominant ideologies. They offer carrots. When carrots do not work, then sticks are used. This is nothing new. All social animals use forms of coercion to maintain societal cohesion, and ever since the first civilizations, the primary beneficiaries were always the elite. Ruling classes are all about ruling, not the welfare of those they rule over. That is always incidental, and the non-elite classes are managed with a variety of carrots and sticks. Little has really changed for thousands of years in that regard, and the basic dynamics go back at least to chimps.

I wrote a thread that was largely about chronicling the many hit men and women who were sicced on our companies during my days with Dennis. Many of them were outright criminals – lying, stealing, threatening, murdering – and my moment of truth was my day on the witness stand, when a psychopathic sheriff’s deputy finally unmasked himself for me. Until that day, he acted like a public servant, just doing his job of protecting the public. It was a good act. Another hit man looked and acted like Mr. Rogers, until the time came to do his dirty work, and I was astounded by how easily he duped people around me. I refused to believe it at first. But I have to be grateful in a sense for that deputy’s performance, as having my face rubbed in evil was my greatest awakening moment.

That deputy’s replacement in our prosecution openly admitted that he did not care if his prosecutorial targets were innocent or not, and that he would lie as much as he needed to, in order to gain that coveted conviction. Just last week, a close relative who independently began to understand agreed that prosecutors did not care if their targets were innocent or not. I replied that for some of them, they prefer innocent targets, which makes the effort more sadistic fun. To take out the heroic is truly a dream come true for people such as that deputy. And, of course, it pays well. That deputy was handsomely rewarded for his criminal activity, and his annual pension today is about $300K. This is how our system works. Protecting the public is the greatest protection racket on Earth. We saw it in all of its glory with the COVID pandemic, with forced lockdowns, the war on early treatments, and forced vaccinations that maimed and killed millions, including people in my life, one of whom I will bury this weekend.

But it extends far past corrupt officialdom, a compliant media, and the like. The masses do most of the dirty work, gratis. This was one of my greatest lessons. When Ralph McGehee began blowing the whistle on the CIA, he received endless harassment from the CIA and FBI, who often worked with the local police. But the local business community piled on, too, and they were the ones who injured Ralph. Ralph’s own family doubted his harassment. He has one staunch supporter in his family. One. This is typical with whistleblowers: their own families rarely support them and can even ally with the hit men and women, piling on. Whistleblowers are often all on their own, in all ways, attacked from all sides, and the attacks from their family and friends can hurt the worst. I am speaking from experience. Dennis Lee’s efforts were hurt more by his allies than by his assailants. The enemy truly is us.

The attack dogs for the rackets rarely know whose interests they ultimately serve, and they do not really care, as long as it pays well. It is far from only free energy that is suppressed with quite a bag of tricks. All of the rackets operate similarly, with similar sociology and the 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity dynamic that I often write about.

This is partly why I know that the people that I seek are rare. But I believe that there are enough of them for my plan to work. The hard part is finding them.